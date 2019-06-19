Venezuelans flock to Peru before new entry requirements

Jamaica Observer - Friday, June 19, 2019

LIMA, Peru (AP) â Venezuelan citizens were yesterday rushing to enter Peru less than two days before it imposes new entry requirements on migrants fleeing the crisis-wrecked South American nation.Long lines of people carrying blankets and suitcases had formed at a border post in northern...read more

