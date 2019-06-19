Forex: J$130.31 to one US dollar

Jamaica Observer - Thursday, June 19, 2019

KINGSTON, Jamaica â The US dollar on Thursday, June 13 ended trading at J$130.30 up by 15 cents according to the Bank of Jamaica's daily foreign exchange trading summary.Meanwhile, the Canadian dollar ended trading at J$97.87 down from J$98.16 while the British pound sterling ended trading...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Forex: J$130.16 to one US dollar

Forex: J$130.67 to one US dollar

Forex: J$129.41 to one US dollar

Forex: J$128.19 to one US dollar

Forex: J$130.87 to one US dollar

Forex: J$127.20 to one US dollar

Forex: J$129.46 to one US dollar



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Star on the Rise: Israel Gawd wants a smooth reintroduction

Festivals Commission pays up to avert Panorama boycott

2020 Bermuda Festival Theme ‘Come Together’

2020 Bermuda Festival Theme ‘Come Together’

FIFA Women's World Cup | 'We know what to expect' ... Jamaicans ready for Italian test

Selector Dynamq tired of ‘bad mind’ songs

Juggling rhythm culture still alive — producer

SPORTS more
Photos: Today’s Bermuda Football Team Training

Photos: Today’s Bermuda Football Team Training

Sailing: Rush Is On For Marion Bermuda Racers

Bermuda One Of ’10 Reasons’ To Love Gold Cup

Father & Son To Sail In Marion Bermuda Race

Rawlins & Sussex Draw Three-Day Friendly

Cutting Edge and Green City win in Myron “Percy” Phillip league

POLITICS more
The light at the end of ‘The Tunnel of Bad News.’

PM says Sexual Harassment Bill will be tabled soon

PM says Jamaica aligned to development process

Richard Byles named new BOJ Governor

Boris Johnson wins first round of UK leadership vote

Phillips urges Comrades to focus on defeating JLP, not each other

1st and Last Bar a landmark in St Thomas

BUSINESS more
Morant Bay Urban Centre development ready to roll

MarketPlace Launches Free In-Store Wi-Fi

Captive Conference Wraps Successful 15th Event

PSOJ endorses Byles appointment as BOJ governor

McGibbon joins EY as partner

Boden rejoins Fairmont from BTA

The MarketPlace launches in-store wi-fi

TECH more
PM Skerrit to visit US Virgin Islands

Participants satisfied with drone flying and mapping training

Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

CRIME more
Decline in greenhouses because gardens are getting smaller, Gardeners World event hears, amid fears that orchids will be killed off 

Tucker found guilty of Deepdale murder

Fatal collision in Ocho Rios, St Ann

Police: 44-Year-Old Woman Has Been Located

Police issue 250,000 tickets for traffic breaches

Pillion rider dies in St Ann crash

Candlelight vigil for homicide victim

RELATED STORIES
Forex: J$130.16 to one US dollar

Forex: J$130.67 to one US dollar

Forex: J$129.41 to one US dollar

Forex: J$128.19 to one US dollar

Forex: J$130.87 to one US dollar

Forex: J$127.20 to one US dollar

Forex: J$129.46 to one US dollar

RECENT COMMENTS
Why We Shouldn't Stigmatize Haiti
Tasha Hazlett: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM IS THE BEST AND WONDERFUL. THANKS FOR A GREAT WORK YOU PLANTED FOR ME NOW I CAN MONITOR MY HUSBAND MOVEMENT WITHOUT STRESS, I WATCH ALL HIS MOVES RIGHT ON MY PHONE, AM SO...

Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Tasha Hazlett: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM IS THE BEST AND WONDERFUL. THANKS FOR A GREAT WORK YOU PLANTED FOR ME NOW I CAN MONITOR MY HUSBAND MOVEMENT WITHOUT STRESS, I WATCH ALL HIS MOVES RIGHT ON MY PHONE, AM SO...

Police Confirm Death Of Sotunji Burgess
Scott Clark: I came up here to testify of the wonderful work RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM had done for me though I have passed through 5 hackers and they did nothing for me until I saw this faithful hacker....

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Nyla Long: A cheater is always a cheater. My daughter has been complaining to me that her husband doesn’t make love to her again at night I asked her if she offended him and all, she said no she did...

I’m thinking of leaving my husband
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Man drowns in St Catherine river
Kelly Kaleva: Please I want all of you to help me in thanking SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM for the help in changing my bad grades to a very excellent grade. I must say this hacker is very perfect at his job and also...

Flash flood in Jordan kills 11 and forces tourist evacuation of Petra
Darlene Ware: women, can men ever stop cheating on us!!!!! Am so tired of men I swear to Karma, a man I suffered for and made him what he is today I caught him cheating on me. cause I noticed there was a...

Frankie Paul is dead
Thomas Toby: I have come along way with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM. I knew this hacker since 2014 and till date he is still working for me and still providing me with results of anything I pay him to hack into...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

RECENT COMMENTS
Why We Shouldn't Stigmatize Haiti
Tasha Hazlett: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM IS THE BEST AND WONDERFUL. THANKS FOR A GREAT WORK YOU PLANTED FOR ME NOW I CAN MONITOR MY HUSBAND MOVEMENT WITHOUT STRESS, I WATCH ALL HIS MOVES RIGHT ON MY PHONE, AM SO...

Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Tasha Hazlett: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM IS THE BEST AND WONDERFUL. THANKS FOR A GREAT WORK YOU PLANTED FOR ME NOW I CAN MONITOR MY HUSBAND MOVEMENT WITHOUT STRESS, I WATCH ALL HIS MOVES RIGHT ON MY PHONE, AM SO...

Police Confirm Death Of Sotunji Burgess
Scott Clark: I came up here to testify of the wonderful work RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM had done for me though I have passed through 5 hackers and they did nothing for me until I saw this faithful hacker....

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Nyla Long: A cheater is always a cheater. My daughter has been complaining to me that her husband doesn’t make love to her again at night I asked her if she offended him and all, she said no she did...

I’m thinking of leaving my husband
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Man drowns in St Catherine river
Kelly Kaleva: Please I want all of you to help me in thanking SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM for the help in changing my bad grades to a very excellent grade. I must say this hacker is very perfect at his job and also...

Flash flood in Jordan kills 11 and forces tourist evacuation of Petra
Darlene Ware: women, can men ever stop cheating on us!!!!! Am so tired of men I swear to Karma, a man I suffered for and made him what he is today I caught him cheating on me. cause I noticed there was a...

Frankie Paul is dead
Thomas Toby: I have come along way with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM. I knew this hacker since 2014 and till date he is still working for me and still providing me with results of anything I pay him to hack into...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...