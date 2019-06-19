At least 31 children in India die from brain disease linked with lychee toxin

Telegraph UK - Wednesday, June 19, 2019

The sweet translucent fruit is believed to induce a fatal metabolic illness called hypoglycemic encephalopathy in children, especially among those who are young and consume a poor diet. This is because Methylene cyclopropyl-glycine (MCPG), a chemical found in the lychee, affects brain...read more

