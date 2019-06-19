Technology in Focus | Journalists warned: Beware of gizmo gifts when covering technology

Jamaica Gleaner - Wednesday, June 19, 2019

Alan Deutschman, journalism professor at the University of Nevada, Reno, United States of America (USA), has urged local journalists to maintain their integrity and independence in covering technology as a beat, because of the enormous sums of...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Journalists urged to find creative way to unearth info

Creators urged to protect content amid blurred copyright lines

Deeper reporting on technology needed, say student journalists

Tech reporting workshop for journalists June 1-2

CARIMAC renamed to expand offerings

Investigative journalism workshop

Persistent ethical journalism can force Government to “join” private media – US Professor



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Run the track, selector

Carmen Suite | A love triangle and a runaway puppet

The best kept secret in the universe

Let’s get this party started

Yangstar 'Lingas' with dancehall

Klymaxx wins Canada Rumble

Sweet melodies from NYOJ

SPORTS more
Video: Gold Cup Team Member Jaylon Bather

Tuff Dogs return to top spot

Betschart places fourth in Austin

Bermuda trio right on cue in Toronto

Wilkinson joins Hood's youth programme

Brown makes Trojans return

Vegan food is given green light at café

POLITICS more
Armed robbers raid Grannie's

Laurie Foster | Exciting times for female sprinting

Agriculture positively impacting many lives, says senator

St Lucia sees three years of positive growth — PM Chastanet

Canada to ban single-use plastics from 2021

PM targets two PM targets two Special Economic Zones within three years

No official functions during mourning period for Seaga

BUSINESS more
Lili Bermuda launches fragrance for men

Owners see growth prospects for captives

Insurance interns home in on growth area

Cox receives standing ovation

Vegan food is given green light at café

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: June 11 2019

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: June 11 2019

TECH more
PM Skerrit to visit US Virgin Islands

Participants satisfied with drone flying and mapping training

Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

CRIME more
Video: June 12th Bernews Morning Newsflash

‘Insurance Is Necessary For Dangers We Face’

Betschart places fourth in Austin

Cannabis charge

Lawyers argue to represent Brown patients

Armed robbers raid Grannie's

Man charged for setting St James woman on fire

RELATED STORIES
Journalists urged to find creative way to unearth info

Creators urged to protect content amid blurred copyright lines

Deeper reporting on technology needed, say student journalists

Tech reporting workshop for journalists June 1-2

CARIMAC renamed to expand offerings

Investigative journalism workshop

Persistent ethical journalism can force Government to “join” private media – US Professor

RECENT COMMENTS
Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Jon Vercruyssen: My friend has been coming to my house lately on and on unlike before some times I would come back from work and meet him in my house with my wife talking to each other but I didn’t notice...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Jon Vercruyssen: Thank you RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM

I’m thinking of leaving my husband
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Why We Shouldn't Stigmatize Haiti
Kelly Kaleva: Please I want all of you to help me in thanking SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM for the help in changing my bad grades to a very excellent grade. I must say this hacker is very perfect at his job and also...

Man drowns in St Catherine river
Kelly Kaleva: Please I want all of you to help me in thanking SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM for the help in changing my bad grades to a very excellent grade. I must say this hacker is very perfect at his job and also...

Flash flood in Jordan kills 11 and forces tourist evacuation of Petra
Darlene Ware: women, can men ever stop cheating on us!!!!! Am so tired of men I swear to Karma, a man I suffered for and made him what he is today I caught him cheating on me. cause I noticed there was a...

Frankie Paul is dead
Thomas Toby: I have come along way with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM. I knew this hacker since 2014 and till date he is still working for me and still providing me with results of anything I pay him to hack into...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

JDF move to clear air about alleged Satan sword
Dinah Jodsaas: I just had my second child and yet my husband still treats me like a piece of rag because of his Ex girl friend whom I caught him with cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM

RECENT COMMENTS
Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Jon Vercruyssen: My friend has been coming to my house lately on and on unlike before some times I would come back from work and meet him in my house with my wife talking to each other but I didn’t notice...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Jon Vercruyssen: Thank you RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM

I’m thinking of leaving my husband
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Why We Shouldn't Stigmatize Haiti
Kelly Kaleva: Please I want all of you to help me in thanking SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM for the help in changing my bad grades to a very excellent grade. I must say this hacker is very perfect at his job and also...

Man drowns in St Catherine river
Kelly Kaleva: Please I want all of you to help me in thanking SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM for the help in changing my bad grades to a very excellent grade. I must say this hacker is very perfect at his job and also...

Flash flood in Jordan kills 11 and forces tourist evacuation of Petra
Darlene Ware: women, can men ever stop cheating on us!!!!! Am so tired of men I swear to Karma, a man I suffered for and made him what he is today I caught him cheating on me. cause I noticed there was a...

Frankie Paul is dead
Thomas Toby: I have come along way with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM. I knew this hacker since 2014 and till date he is still working for me and still providing me with results of anything I pay him to hack into...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

JDF move to clear air about alleged Satan sword
Dinah Jodsaas: I just had my second child and yet my husband still treats me like a piece of rag because of his Ex girl friend whom I caught him with cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM