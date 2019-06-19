President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo laid a floral tribute to the founders of the Non-Aligned Movement, yesterday.

Kaieteur News - Wednesday, June 19, 2019

The Non-Aligned Monument was unveiled by Arthur Chung, the first President of Guyana, in honour of the founders of the Non-Aligned Movement, Josef Tito of Yugoslavia; Jawaharlal Nehru of India; Julius Nyerere of Tanzania; and Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana. Â read more

