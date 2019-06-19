Despite FIFA ticket boast, most World Cup games not sold out

Jamaica Observer - Tuesday, June 19, 2019

NICE, France (AP) â FIFA's attempt to hype Women's World Cup ticket sales didn't go exactly as planned.The sport's governing body gave the impression that tickets for the tournament in France were hard to come by when it boasted to the public a month ago: "You can still buy tickets for a...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Hosts France enjoy 4-0 winning start as women's World Cup kicks off

Women's football in spotlight as France launch World Cup

FIFA drops plans for 48-team 2022 World Cup

Women's World Cup countdown begins in earnest

Skripal effect sees England fans stay away as Russia's nationalist heartland prepares to host first match

FIFA to expand World Cup to 48 teams in 2026 

Tickets for most games sold out



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Lili Bermuda Launches “Nautilus” For Men

RSPCA criticises music festival after camel appears in fancy dress 

Green Island student crowned Miss Hanover Festival Queen

Bermuda Carnival Transportation Options

Bermuda Carnival Transportation Options

Video: June 11th Bernews Morning Newsflash

Forces for good ignited by Theatre Boycott

SPORTS more
Bermuda Motorcycle Racing Club Results

DFA official urges local coaches to get fully qualified

Herbert Morrison still dominant

MBCC building a sports legacy

Tyler Butterfield Finishes 7th In Ironman Boulder

Prayer must be part of preparations for the hurricane season says Bishop Malzaire

Bermuda Basketball: Skyforce & Twisters Win

POLITICS more
PM targets two Special Economic Zones within three years

93-year-old woman visits Jamaica to see Seaga’s remains

St James man charged for killing grandma

Dominica signs MOU with Serbia to improve the island’s agriculture

Notre-Dame of Paris to celebrate first mass since fire

Powerful Women and Men- A wonderful concert

State mourning for Edward Seaga Guidelines for the public

BUSINESS more
Panel urges look at immigration-economy links

Expertise is Bermuda's captive edge

LOM Financial May Share Repurchases

LOM Financial May Share Repurchases

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: June 10 2019

One Communications May Share Repurchases

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: June 10 2019

TECH more
PM Skerrit to visit US Virgin Islands

Participants satisfied with drone flying and mapping training

Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

CRIME more
Cops seek assistance identifying body found in Rio Cobre

Five men arrested in Clarendon firearm seizure

Car thief to be sentenced July 26

MoBay flood victim recounts 2017 ordeal

Trelawny wanted men in custody

Major crimes down in western Jamaica - But still areas for improvement

Two being sought for murder

RELATED STORIES
Hosts France enjoy 4-0 winning start as women's World Cup kicks off

Women's football in spotlight as France launch World Cup

FIFA drops plans for 48-team 2022 World Cup

Women's World Cup countdown begins in earnest

Skripal effect sees England fans stay away as Russia's nationalist heartland prepares to host first match

FIFA to expand World Cup to 48 teams in 2026 

Tickets for most games sold out

RECENT COMMENTS
Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Jon Vercruyssen: My friend has been coming to my house lately on and on unlike before some times I would come back from work and meet him in my house with my wife talking to each other but I didn’t notice...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Jon Vercruyssen: Thank you RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM

I’m thinking of leaving my husband
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Why We Shouldn't Stigmatize Haiti
Kelly Kaleva: Please I want all of you to help me in thanking SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM for the help in changing my bad grades to a very excellent grade. I must say this hacker is very perfect at his job and also...

Man drowns in St Catherine river
Kelly Kaleva: Please I want all of you to help me in thanking SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM for the help in changing my bad grades to a very excellent grade. I must say this hacker is very perfect at his job and also...

Flash flood in Jordan kills 11 and forces tourist evacuation of Petra
Darlene Ware: women, can men ever stop cheating on us!!!!! Am so tired of men I swear to Karma, a man I suffered for and made him what he is today I caught him cheating on me. cause I noticed there was a...

Frankie Paul is dead
Thomas Toby: I have come along way with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM. I knew this hacker since 2014 and till date he is still working for me and still providing me with results of anything I pay him to hack into...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

JDF move to clear air about alleged Satan sword
Dinah Jodsaas: I just had my second child and yet my husband still treats me like a piece of rag because of his Ex girl friend whom I caught him with cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM

RECENT COMMENTS
Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Jon Vercruyssen: My friend has been coming to my house lately on and on unlike before some times I would come back from work and meet him in my house with my wife talking to each other but I didn’t notice...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Jon Vercruyssen: Thank you RUSSIANCYBERHACKERS@GMAIL.COM

I’m thinking of leaving my husband
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Why We Shouldn't Stigmatize Haiti
Kelly Kaleva: Please I want all of you to help me in thanking SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM for the help in changing my bad grades to a very excellent grade. I must say this hacker is very perfect at his job and also...

Man drowns in St Catherine river
Kelly Kaleva: Please I want all of you to help me in thanking SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM for the help in changing my bad grades to a very excellent grade. I must say this hacker is very perfect at his job and also...

Flash flood in Jordan kills 11 and forces tourist evacuation of Petra
Darlene Ware: women, can men ever stop cheating on us!!!!! Am so tired of men I swear to Karma, a man I suffered for and made him what he is today I caught him cheating on me. cause I noticed there was a...

Frankie Paul is dead
Thomas Toby: I have come along way with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM. I knew this hacker since 2014 and till date he is still working for me and still providing me with results of anything I pay him to hack into...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

JDF move to clear air about alleged Satan sword
Dinah Jodsaas: I just had my second child and yet my husband still treats me like a piece of rag because of his Ex girl friend whom I caught him with cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM