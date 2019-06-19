Bermuda ‘Love Wins’ Facebook Cover Graphics

Bernews - Monday, June 19, 2019

June marks Pride Month, and you can show off your LGBTQ and Bermudian pride by using these themed Facebook cover graphics in order to decorate your...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
‘Bermudian Excellence’ Facebook Covers

April 2019: Top 10 Bernews “Photo Of Day”

Video: Sunday April 21st ‘Good News’ Spotlight

Video: Sunday April 14th ‘Good News’ Spotlight

St George’s Cup Match Facebook Cover Graphics

Free Somerset Cup Match Phone Wallpapers

Download Free Cup Match Facebook Covers



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Collie Buddz bosses Billboard

Knock one off Charmaine's bucket list

Aliens probably played role in formation of Oasis Band

‘Godzilla: King of the Monsters’ | More is more

Caribbean Fashionweek 2019 kicks off Thursday

‘Delroy’s Sweet 16’ - DYCR looks back at acclaimed poem

The Girlz are driving our programme – Ricketts

SPORTS more
Sport Scoreboard, June 10, 2019

Tuff Dogs advance to final

Stephens stars with bat as Cleveland upset Rangers

Impressive Bay back on track

Douglas returns to form in timely fashion

Bascome hails team's belief before Gold Cup

Rivers happy to reconnect with his roots

POLITICS more
Putting party power over having a fair oil contract is selfish, wicked and a mighty sin against the Guyanese people

‘Delroy’s Sweet 16’ - DYCR looks back at acclaimed poem

Shaw remaining positive despite loss

PNP lauds late Ruddy Lawson

Delay on NIDS is a delay to protect ourselves

That day will come — if you're lucky!

Extradition bill protest fills Hong Kong streets

BUSINESS more
PWC captive team lined up for conference

Realising insurtech and fintech's potential

Oasis for African fine art marks 20 years

Dr Worrell Suggests Caribbean Move To US Dollar

A legacy of economic infrastructure - Part II

Owen Dixon: Entrepreneur with a comedic lens

Cash for bottles

TECH more
PM Skerrit to visit US Virgin Islands

Participants satisfied with drone flying and mapping training

Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

CRIME more
Russian newspapers run identical front pages in support of arrested investigative journalist Ivan Golunov

Two hurt in Smith's crash

Fears over prescription drug prices

Six Hindu men convicted over rape and murder of Muslim girl, 8, in case that fanned Kashmir tensions

Nurse re-arrested on suspicion of baby murders at Chester hospital

Portugal beat Dutch to win inaugural Nations League title

Corona Futsal Final…Tiger Bay cop first title

RELATED STORIES
‘Bermudian Excellence’ Facebook Covers

April 2019: Top 10 Bernews “Photo Of Day”

Video: Sunday April 21st ‘Good News’ Spotlight

Video: Sunday April 14th ‘Good News’ Spotlight

St George’s Cup Match Facebook Cover Graphics

Free Somerset Cup Match Phone Wallpapers

Download Free Cup Match Facebook Covers

RECENT COMMENTS
Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Ryan Bell: I JUST WANT TO SAY THANK YOU TO (DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM) FOR A WONDERFUL HACK HE DID FOR ME IN THE SPACE OF 3HOURS WITHOUT ANY TRACE THAT A HACK WAS DONE. JUST WANT TO SAY A BIG THANK YOU. MORE...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Ryan Bell: I JUST WANT TO SAY THANK YOU TO (DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM) FOR A WONDERFUL HACK HE DID FOR ME IN THE SPACE OF 3HOURS WITHOUT ANY TRACE THAT A HACK WAS DONE. JUST WANT TO SAY A BIG THANK YOU. MORE...

I’m thinking of leaving my husband
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Why We Shouldn't Stigmatize Haiti
Kelly Kaleva: Please I want all of you to help me in thanking SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM for the help in changing my bad grades to a very excellent grade. I must say this hacker is very perfect at his job and also...

Man drowns in St Catherine river
Kelly Kaleva: Please I want all of you to help me in thanking SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM for the help in changing my bad grades to a very excellent grade. I must say this hacker is very perfect at his job and also...

Flash flood in Jordan kills 11 and forces tourist evacuation of Petra
Darlene Ware: women, can men ever stop cheating on us!!!!! Am so tired of men I swear to Karma, a man I suffered for and made him what he is today I caught him cheating on me. cause I noticed there was a...

Frankie Paul is dead
Thomas Toby: I have come along way with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM. I knew this hacker since 2014 and till date he is still working for me and still providing me with results of anything I pay him to hack into...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

JDF move to clear air about alleged Satan sword
Dinah Jodsaas: I just had my second child and yet my husband still treats me like a piece of rag because of his Ex girl friend whom I caught him with cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM

RECENT COMMENTS
Bermuda Day Weekend Events To Help Charity
Ryan Bell: I JUST WANT TO SAY THANK YOU TO (DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM) FOR A WONDERFUL HACK HE DID FOR ME IN THE SPACE OF 3HOURS WITHOUT ANY TRACE THAT A HACK WAS DONE. JUST WANT TO SAY A BIG THANK YOU. MORE...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Ryan Bell: I JUST WANT TO SAY THANK YOU TO (DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM) FOR A WONDERFUL HACK HE DID FOR ME IN THE SPACE OF 3HOURS WITHOUT ANY TRACE THAT A HACK WAS DONE. JUST WANT TO SAY A BIG THANK YOU. MORE...

I’m thinking of leaving my husband
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Should I stay with cheating husband?
Daura: Do you need a hacker? Do you need to keep an eye on your spouse by gaining access to their emails? As a parent,if you want to know what your kids do on a daily basis on social networks (This...

Why We Shouldn't Stigmatize Haiti
Kelly Kaleva: Please I want all of you to help me in thanking SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM for the help in changing my bad grades to a very excellent grade. I must say this hacker is very perfect at his job and also...

Man drowns in St Catherine river
Kelly Kaleva: Please I want all of you to help me in thanking SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM for the help in changing my bad grades to a very excellent grade. I must say this hacker is very perfect at his job and also...

Flash flood in Jordan kills 11 and forces tourist evacuation of Petra
Darlene Ware: women, can men ever stop cheating on us!!!!! Am so tired of men I swear to Karma, a man I suffered for and made him what he is today I caught him cheating on me. cause I noticed there was a...

Frankie Paul is dead
Thomas Toby: I have come along way with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM. I knew this hacker since 2014 and till date he is still working for me and still providing me with results of anything I pay him to hack into...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

JDF move to clear air about alleged Satan sword
Dinah Jodsaas: I just had my second child and yet my husband still treats me like a piece of rag because of his Ex girl friend whom I caught him with cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM