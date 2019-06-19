Breach of trust

Kaieteur News - Sunday, June 19, 2019

When faith is shattered, disastrous fate follows. Boeing is finding this out the hard way. As often happens in human affairs, this was avoidable and fixable, except that there was this undue haste stoked by leaders in sensitive positions listening only to themselves. The results now go beyond...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Govt. should seriously revisit the decision to close down the sugar estates

The aftermath

CWI President meets Guyana Cricket Stakeholders

Flooding inside CJIA

Govt. commits to resolving issue of auction of indigenous land to miner

President Granger announces shakeup in Govt. in dual citizenship fallout *Broomes moved from Natural Resources; Patterson-Yearwood no...

“Reading & Robotics” Programme launched in Lethem



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
George Michael fans divide residents in idyllic Oxfordshire village where he died over annual birthday festival

Vybzing 2019 Participants Share Powerful, Regional Experience

FIFA Women's World Cup | Brazil star Marta to miss Jamaica clash

Separating advanced players from the experts

Around the churches

Letting God's light shine through

City Highlights 30-Foot Parade Balloon

SPORTS more
#ADIDAS RACERS GRAND PRIX 2019: European champion Zharnel Hughes clocks 9.97 secs in 100 metres

Photos & Results: Beach Volleyball Tournament

Video: BNAA Track And Field Championships

Farewell Reception For Bermuda Football Team

Farewell Reception For Bermuda Football Team

‘Proud To Support Champion Nikki Bascome’

Video: James & Cipres In ‘All That Skate 2019′

POLITICS more
At the crossroads, again

The Guyana Chronicle Scandal: A study in the Personalisation and Party Politicisation of Power

COMMENTARY: The Identity of Places  

CARICOM Chairman on St. Vincent and the Grenadines' election to the UN Security Council

ST. Vincent and The Grenadines elected to The United Nations Security Council

Antigua's PM congratulates SVG's PM on election to UNSC

CARICOM Welcomes THE ELECTION OF ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES TO THE UNITED NATIONS SECURITY COUNCIL

BUSINESS more
Avoiding the nightmare tenant

Photo: All Smile

Don't freak out but…you're old?!

UWI study shows $40 billion demand for agricultural supplies in the tourism sector

The The Instagram-worthy travel bucket list

Dividends: A simple explanation

Promotions at Digicel

TECH more
PM Skerrit to visit US Virgin Islands

Participants satisfied with drone flying and mapping training

Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

CRIME more
Nandlall’s lawyer says he was never informed of new court day

At the crossroads, again

Man chopped to death in front of son, 7

Men get three months jail for abusing woman.

Govt aims to establish Public Private Partnership Unit – GSDS Vision 2040

Police find missing Berbice woman with husband at Enmore

#ADIDAS RACERS GRAND PRIX 2019: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs 10:88secs second best in 2019

RELATED STORIES
Govt. should seriously revisit the decision to close down the sugar estates

The aftermath

CWI President meets Guyana Cricket Stakeholders

Flooding inside CJIA

Govt. commits to resolving issue of auction of indigenous land to miner

President Granger announces shakeup in Govt. in dual citizenship fallout *Broomes moved from Natural Resources; Patterson-Yearwood no...

“Reading & Robotics” Programme launched in Lethem

RECENT COMMENTS
Why We Shouldn't Stigmatize Haiti
Kelly Kaleva: Please I want all of you to help me in thanking SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM for the help in changing my bad grades to a very excellent grade. I must say this hacker is very perfect at his job and also...

Man drowns in St Catherine river
Kelly Kaleva: Please I want all of you to help me in thanking SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM for the help in changing my bad grades to a very excellent grade. I must say this hacker is very perfect at his job and also...

Flash flood in Jordan kills 11 and forces tourist evacuation of Petra
Darlene Ware: women, can men ever stop cheating on us!!!!! Am so tired of men I swear to Karma, a man I suffered for and made him what he is today I caught him cheating on me. cause I noticed there was a...

Frankie Paul is dead
Thomas Toby: I have come along way with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM. I knew this hacker since 2014 and till date he is still working for me and still providing me with results of anything I pay him to hack into...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

JDF move to clear air about alleged Satan sword
Dinah Jodsaas: I just had my second child and yet my husband still treats me like a piece of rag because of his Ex girl friend whom I caught him with cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM

All set
Dinah Jodsaas: I just had my second child and yet my husband still treats me like a piece of rag because of his Ex girl friend whom I caught him with cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM

Rest in peace Karl Binger
JIM GARY: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

Coordinators, Ambassadors Helping In Dockyard
Kelly Manso: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Mixed views on PSV’s diversion
Mary Ryan Vanderby: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM Get Empowered!! Knowledge is Power; contact JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM for all your hacking needs: -background checks (online/social media friends)-email hacking -facebook,...

RECENT COMMENTS
Why We Shouldn't Stigmatize Haiti
Kelly Kaleva: Please I want all of you to help me in thanking SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM for the help in changing my bad grades to a very excellent grade. I must say this hacker is very perfect at his job and also...

Man drowns in St Catherine river
Kelly Kaleva: Please I want all of you to help me in thanking SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM for the help in changing my bad grades to a very excellent grade. I must say this hacker is very perfect at his job and also...

Flash flood in Jordan kills 11 and forces tourist evacuation of Petra
Darlene Ware: women, can men ever stop cheating on us!!!!! Am so tired of men I swear to Karma, a man I suffered for and made him what he is today I caught him cheating on me. cause I noticed there was a...

Frankie Paul is dead
Thomas Toby: I have come along way with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM. I knew this hacker since 2014 and till date he is still working for me and still providing me with results of anything I pay him to hack into...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

JDF move to clear air about alleged Satan sword
Dinah Jodsaas: I just had my second child and yet my husband still treats me like a piece of rag because of his Ex girl friend whom I caught him with cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM

All set
Dinah Jodsaas: I just had my second child and yet my husband still treats me like a piece of rag because of his Ex girl friend whom I caught him with cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM

Rest in peace Karl Binger
JIM GARY: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

Coordinators, Ambassadors Helping In Dockyard
Kelly Manso: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Mixed views on PSV’s diversion
Mary Ryan Vanderby: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM Get Empowered!! Knowledge is Power; contact JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM for all your hacking needs: -background checks (online/social media friends)-email hacking -facebook,...