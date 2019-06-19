Int’l help kicks in for SARA’s probe of Canje, Kaieteur blocks

Kaieteur News - Saturday, June 19, 2019

The State Assets Recovery Agencyâs (SARA) probe of how former President, Donald Ramotar, signed away two key oil blocks to four inexperienced firms will benefit from international help. This was recently noted by SARAâs Special Assistant, Eric Phillips. The official noted that SARA...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
SARA explores possibilities of rescinding Canje, Kaieteur Blocks

SARA probe of oil blocks a waste of time – Chamber President

Oil blocks probe… ExxonMobil willing to cooperate with SARA

SARA’s probe of oil blocks necessary-TIGI Head calls for agency to seek technical expertise for success

SARA sends 25 intelligence reports to SOCU

SARA looks into Ogle Airport land

International agencies detail massive scale of corruption under PPP – SARA Head



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Eric Donaldson 27 albums and counting

Jamaican creatives honoured

St Catherine film-maker releases movie inspired by domestic murders

Hector buoyed for Gold Cup run

Swaby targets Brazilian star Marta

Girlz are here to compete – Menzies

Sons of Rabalac flying Calabar's flag high

SPORTS more
Pakistan, Sri Lanka suffer washout

Zampa warned by ICC

Wind, Nadal too much for Federer

Willian to replace Neymar for Copa America

France send warning shot via Korea

JAGA president pleased with All Island Champs

Sports management degrees are worth it

POLITICS more
Williamsfield Health Centre needs more staff, upgrades

GRA unearths skulduggery in ‘G series’ vehicles; closes loopholes

Our problem is a political problem and it needs a political resolution

Weekly Round-up: 4 days of mourning for Seaga... New US visa policy... American held with gun at NMIA

Gov't addressing efficiency and infrastructure to improve growth, says Holness

Prison officers confront politicians

Premier: FinTech Education Initiative Update

BUSINESS more
Argus shares improve by 1%

Antigua gov't predicts long drawn out case with Flow, Digicel

Minister On Electricity Amendment Act 2019

Street food front and centre at Streetwize

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: June 6 2019

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: June 6 2019

Barbados PM announces sale of LIAT shares

TECH more
PM Skerrit to visit US Virgin Islands

Participants satisfied with drone flying and mapping training

Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

CRIME more
Half naked man found floating in trench aback of Providence

Labourer, 17, remanded for murder of E’bo teen.

Toddler begs for food, mom allegedly brands her with hot spoon

Two cops promoted for bravery

GRA unearths skulduggery in ‘G series’ vehicles; closes loopholes

St Catherine film-maker releases movie inspired by domestic murders

France send warning shot via Korea

RELATED STORIES
SARA explores possibilities of rescinding Canje, Kaieteur Blocks

SARA probe of oil blocks a waste of time – Chamber President

Oil blocks probe… ExxonMobil willing to cooperate with SARA

SARA’s probe of oil blocks necessary-TIGI Head calls for agency to seek technical expertise for success

SARA sends 25 intelligence reports to SOCU

SARA looks into Ogle Airport land

International agencies detail massive scale of corruption under PPP – SARA Head

RECENT COMMENTS
Man drowns in St Catherine river
Darlene Ware: women, can men ever stop cheating on us!!!!! Am so tired of men I swear to Karma, a man I suffered for and made him what he is today I caught him cheating on me. cause I noticed there was a...

Flash flood in Jordan kills 11 and forces tourist evacuation of Petra
Darlene Ware: women, can men ever stop cheating on us!!!!! Am so tired of men I swear to Karma, a man I suffered for and made him what he is today I caught him cheating on me. cause I noticed there was a...

Frankie Paul is dead
Thomas Toby: I have come along way with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM. I knew this hacker since 2014 and till date he is still working for me and still providing me with results of anything I pay him to hack into...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

JDF move to clear air about alleged Satan sword
Dinah Jodsaas: I just had my second child and yet my husband still treats me like a piece of rag because of his Ex girl friend whom I caught him with cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM

All set
Dinah Jodsaas: I just had my second child and yet my husband still treats me like a piece of rag because of his Ex girl friend whom I caught him with cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM

Rest in peace Karl Binger
JIM GARY: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

Coordinators, Ambassadors Helping In Dockyard
Kelly Manso: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Mixed views on PSV’s diversion
Mary Ryan Vanderby: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM Get Empowered!! Knowledge is Power; contact JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM for all your hacking needs: -background checks (online/social media friends)-email hacking -facebook,...

ATTIC confident about FATCA
Kelly: My Name is Kelly Williams from Canada, i turn to a vampire any time i want to, I become a real vampire because of how people treat me, This world is a wicked world and not fair to any body. At the...

RECENT COMMENTS
Man drowns in St Catherine river
Darlene Ware: women, can men ever stop cheating on us!!!!! Am so tired of men I swear to Karma, a man I suffered for and made him what he is today I caught him cheating on me. cause I noticed there was a...

Flash flood in Jordan kills 11 and forces tourist evacuation of Petra
Darlene Ware: women, can men ever stop cheating on us!!!!! Am so tired of men I swear to Karma, a man I suffered for and made him what he is today I caught him cheating on me. cause I noticed there was a...

Frankie Paul is dead
Thomas Toby: I have come along way with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM. I knew this hacker since 2014 and till date he is still working for me and still providing me with results of anything I pay him to hack into...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

JDF move to clear air about alleged Satan sword
Dinah Jodsaas: I just had my second child and yet my husband still treats me like a piece of rag because of his Ex girl friend whom I caught him with cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM

All set
Dinah Jodsaas: I just had my second child and yet my husband still treats me like a piece of rag because of his Ex girl friend whom I caught him with cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM

Rest in peace Karl Binger
JIM GARY: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

Coordinators, Ambassadors Helping In Dockyard
Kelly Manso: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Mixed views on PSV’s diversion
Mary Ryan Vanderby: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM Get Empowered!! Knowledge is Power; contact JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM for all your hacking needs: -background checks (online/social media friends)-email hacking -facebook,...

ATTIC confident about FATCA
Kelly: My Name is Kelly Williams from Canada, i turn to a vampire any time i want to, I become a real vampire because of how people treat me, This world is a wicked world and not fair to any body. At the...