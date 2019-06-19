Hosts France enjoy 4-0 winning start as women's World Cup kicks off

Jamaica Observer - Friday, June 19, 2019

Hosts France laid down a marker in the opening game of the women's World Cup as towering defender Wendie Renard scored twice in a convincing 4-0 win over South Korea to kick off the tournament in style in Paris on Friday.A sell-out crowd of 45,261 filled the Parc des Princes to watch the start...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Women's football in spotlight as France launch World Cup

Women's World Cup countdown begins in earnest

Infantino confronts numbers game in World Cup expansion

France top Euro group as Albania claim historic win

Colombia upset France to make history at Women's World Cup

France clip England 1-0 - Sport - Jamaica Star - June 10, 2015

PSG second after draw



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Sons of Rabalac flying Calabar's flag high

Cricket Skills & Drills & 11&U All Star Game

San Sauveur Comes Alive For Fete Isidore 2019

LA Lewis wants obeah workers to be certified

D’Clubz has fans dancing to ‘So Fancy’

Gyptian is ready to ‘Bruck Out’ with new single

Jahvillani releases summer track

SPORTS more
Villagers at war as decision to merge hunts is compared to joining rival football teams 

Cricket Skills & Drills & 11&U All Star Game

Cricket Skills & Drills & 11&U All Star Game

Cricket World Cup: Australia beat West Indies thanks to Coulter-Nile and Starc

Netball: Rain, Teachers & Phoenix Flames Win

Video: Coach Lightbourne On Bermuda’s Victory

Netball: Rain, Teachers & Phoenix Flames Win

POLITICS more
Prison officers confront politicians

Premier: FinTech Education Initiative Update

Premier: Commission Of Inquiry Into Land Losses

Minister On Electricity Amendment Act 2019

Minister On Electricity Amendment Act 2019

Live Audio & Order Paper For House Of Assembly

Former Prime Minister’s funeral to be held on June 23

BUSINESS more
Argus shares improve by 1%

Antigua gov't predicts long drawn out case with Flow, Digicel

Minister On Electricity Amendment Act 2019

Street food front and centre at Streetwize

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: June 6 2019

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: June 6 2019

Barbados PM announces sale of LIAT shares

TECH more
PM Skerrit to visit US Virgin Islands

Participants satisfied with drone flying and mapping training

Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

CRIME more
Shooting in Half Way Tree

Michael Gove confesses to taking cocaine when he was younger

Six guns, over 1,600 rounds seized at MoBay port

Prison officers confront politicians

Adhere to instructions during traffic stops, high command tells motorists

Police High Command probing pepper spraying incident of ex-cop

'I feared for my life', says ex-cop after being pepper-sprayed by constable

RELATED STORIES
Women's football in spotlight as France launch World Cup

Women's World Cup countdown begins in earnest

Infantino confronts numbers game in World Cup expansion

France top Euro group as Albania claim historic win

Colombia upset France to make history at Women's World Cup

France clip England 1-0 - Sport - Jamaica Star - June 10, 2015

PSG second after draw

RECENT COMMENTS
Man drowns in St Catherine river
Darlene Ware: women, can men ever stop cheating on us!!!!! Am so tired of men I swear to Karma, a man I suffered for and made him what he is today I caught him cheating on me. cause I noticed there was a...

Flash flood in Jordan kills 11 and forces tourist evacuation of Petra
Darlene Ware: women, can men ever stop cheating on us!!!!! Am so tired of men I swear to Karma, a man I suffered for and made him what he is today I caught him cheating on me. cause I noticed there was a...

Frankie Paul is dead
Thomas Toby: I have come along way with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM. I knew this hacker since 2014 and till date he is still working for me and still providing me with results of anything I pay him to hack into...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

JDF move to clear air about alleged Satan sword
Dinah Jodsaas: I just had my second child and yet my husband still treats me like a piece of rag because of his Ex girl friend whom I caught him with cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM

All set
Dinah Jodsaas: I just had my second child and yet my husband still treats me like a piece of rag because of his Ex girl friend whom I caught him with cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM

Rest in peace Karl Binger
JIM GARY: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

Coordinators, Ambassadors Helping In Dockyard
Kelly Manso: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Mixed views on PSV’s diversion
Mary Ryan Vanderby: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM Get Empowered!! Knowledge is Power; contact JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM for all your hacking needs: -background checks (online/social media friends)-email hacking -facebook,...

ATTIC confident about FATCA
Kelly: My Name is Kelly Williams from Canada, i turn to a vampire any time i want to, I become a real vampire because of how people treat me, This world is a wicked world and not fair to any body. At the...

RECENT COMMENTS
Man drowns in St Catherine river
Darlene Ware: women, can men ever stop cheating on us!!!!! Am so tired of men I swear to Karma, a man I suffered for and made him what he is today I caught him cheating on me. cause I noticed there was a...

Flash flood in Jordan kills 11 and forces tourist evacuation of Petra
Darlene Ware: women, can men ever stop cheating on us!!!!! Am so tired of men I swear to Karma, a man I suffered for and made him what he is today I caught him cheating on me. cause I noticed there was a...

Frankie Paul is dead
Thomas Toby: I have come along way with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM. I knew this hacker since 2014 and till date he is still working for me and still providing me with results of anything I pay him to hack into...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

JDF move to clear air about alleged Satan sword
Dinah Jodsaas: I just had my second child and yet my husband still treats me like a piece of rag because of his Ex girl friend whom I caught him with cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM

All set
Dinah Jodsaas: I just had my second child and yet my husband still treats me like a piece of rag because of his Ex girl friend whom I caught him with cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM

Rest in peace Karl Binger
JIM GARY: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

Coordinators, Ambassadors Helping In Dockyard
Kelly Manso: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Mixed views on PSV’s diversion
Mary Ryan Vanderby: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM Get Empowered!! Knowledge is Power; contact JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM for all your hacking needs: -background checks (online/social media friends)-email hacking -facebook,...

ATTIC confident about FATCA
Kelly: My Name is Kelly Williams from Canada, i turn to a vampire any time i want to, I become a real vampire because of how people treat me, This world is a wicked world and not fair to any body. At the...