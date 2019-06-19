Two Caribbean governments defend Citizenship by Investment Programme

Montserrat Reporter - Friday, June 19, 2019

By staff writer BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, May 31, CMC â The governments of Antigua and Barbuda and St. Kitts-Nevis have strongly defended their respective Citizenship by Investment Programs (CBI) that some regional countries use as a means of luring foreign investments. Several Caribbean...read more

