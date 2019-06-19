Belmopan City Council’s Comes Under Fire over S.S.B. Contributions

Channel 5 Belize - Friday, June 19, 2019

The Belmopan City Council is under fire tonight for failing to pay social security contributions for one of its employees. In a letter dated May thirty-first, the Social Security Board [...]read more

0
RELATED STORIES
S.S.B. and C.W.U. Meet to Discuss Issues

NTUCB, BCCI Support SSB Contribution Reform

S.S.B. Donated 30K to Kidney Association of Belize

P.U.P. Meets with S.S.B. over Contributions Plan

Citco Down to 5 Days to Repay S.S.B. Contributions

S.S.B. Claims Backing for Increase in Contributions and Benefits

General Manager Benefits/Branch Operation, Enna Gonzalez, terminated from S.S.B.



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
2019 Belize International Jazz Festival Commences with a Bang

‘Culture Shock’ Event To Be Held On July 6th

Dominican songwriter features on Chris Brown’s new Album

Minister Supports Local Artists At Launch Event

Dancehall acts for Chicago festival

Sabb lends a hand at KPH

DJ Wayne releases ‘old school’ type rhythm

SPORTS more
Bermuda head to Gold Cup on a high note

Photos: Bermuda Footballers Defeat Guyana

Photos: Bermuda Footballers Defeat Guyana

O-Wrap: New buses for JUTC... Robust tourism growth in C'bean... Australia beat Windies

Scientists seek out limit to human endurance

Photos & Results: Men’s Futsal League Action

Cricket WCup update: Australia beat West Indies by 15 runs

POLITICS more
Romanian Ambassador Visits Belize

Man to serve 25 years for murder of Simpson Miller's bodyguard

Safeguard gains made under IMF programme, Phillips urges

PM says government is resolute that there will be no mining in Cockpit Country

McKenzie said Seaga asked for closed-casket viewing

Skerrit tells Dominicans in St. Thomas there’ll be a ‘comprehensive review’ of education system in Dominica to

There is sufficient time for electoral reform says Levi Peter

BUSINESS more
All quiet on BSX

Sara Schroter Ross: Chartered Director Status

ABIR Welcomes Calum Maule As Summer Intern

Youngest IoD Bermuda chartered director

Abir offers summer internship to Maule

Athene prices preference shares

Regulators approve Colonial-Beacon deal

TECH more
PM Skerrit to visit US Virgin Islands

Participants satisfied with drone flying and mapping training

Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

CRIME more
Alleged Baby Killer Arraigned on Manslaughter Charge

Teen is Remanded for Armed Robbery of Sunny & Tan

Mental Health Patient Remanded Pending Psychiatric Evaluation

Autopsies Reveal That Victims of Triple Homicide were Shot in the Head

Chester Returns Fire at B.N.T.U. for Brusque Press Release

Man to serve 25 years for murder of Simpson Miller's bodyguard

Brother, sister get 88 years in St Andrew murder, arson case

RELATED STORIES
S.S.B. and C.W.U. Meet to Discuss Issues

NTUCB, BCCI Support SSB Contribution Reform

S.S.B. Donated 30K to Kidney Association of Belize

P.U.P. Meets with S.S.B. over Contributions Plan

Citco Down to 5 Days to Repay S.S.B. Contributions

S.S.B. Claims Backing for Increase in Contributions and Benefits

General Manager Benefits/Branch Operation, Enna Gonzalez, terminated from S.S.B.

RECENT COMMENTS
Man drowns in St Catherine river
Thomas Toby: I have come along way with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM. I knew this hacker since 2014 and till date he is still working for me and still providing me with results of anything I pay him to hack into...

Frankie Paul is dead
Thomas Toby: I have come along way with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM. I knew this hacker since 2014 and till date he is still working for me and still providing me with results of anything I pay him to hack into...

Flash flood in Jordan kills 11 and forces tourist evacuation of Petra
Laura Miller: Guys do not trust friends. my mom told me that she saw my boyfriend with my friend last week coming out from a super market tho I never took it to heart until a friend of mine repeated the same...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

JDF move to clear air about alleged Satan sword
Dinah Jodsaas: I just had my second child and yet my husband still treats me like a piece of rag because of his Ex girl friend whom I caught him with cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM

All set
Dinah Jodsaas: I just had my second child and yet my husband still treats me like a piece of rag because of his Ex girl friend whom I caught him with cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM

Rest in peace Karl Binger
JIM GARY: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

Coordinators, Ambassadors Helping In Dockyard
Kelly Manso: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Mixed views on PSV’s diversion
Mary Ryan Vanderby: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM Get Empowered!! Knowledge is Power; contact JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM for all your hacking needs: -background checks (online/social media friends)-email hacking -facebook,...

ATTIC confident about FATCA
Kelly: My Name is Kelly Williams from Canada, i turn to a vampire any time i want to, I become a real vampire because of how people treat me, This world is a wicked world and not fair to any body. At the...

RECENT COMMENTS
Man drowns in St Catherine river
Thomas Toby: I have come along way with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM. I knew this hacker since 2014 and till date he is still working for me and still providing me with results of anything I pay him to hack into...

Frankie Paul is dead
Thomas Toby: I have come along way with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM. I knew this hacker since 2014 and till date he is still working for me and still providing me with results of anything I pay him to hack into...

Flash flood in Jordan kills 11 and forces tourist evacuation of Petra
Laura Miller: Guys do not trust friends. my mom told me that she saw my boyfriend with my friend last week coming out from a super market tho I never took it to heart until a friend of mine repeated the same...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

JDF move to clear air about alleged Satan sword
Dinah Jodsaas: I just had my second child and yet my husband still treats me like a piece of rag because of his Ex girl friend whom I caught him with cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM

All set
Dinah Jodsaas: I just had my second child and yet my husband still treats me like a piece of rag because of his Ex girl friend whom I caught him with cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM

Rest in peace Karl Binger
JIM GARY: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

Coordinators, Ambassadors Helping In Dockyard
Kelly Manso: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Mixed views on PSV’s diversion
Mary Ryan Vanderby: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM Get Empowered!! Knowledge is Power; contact JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM for all your hacking needs: -background checks (online/social media friends)-email hacking -facebook,...

ATTIC confident about FATCA
Kelly: My Name is Kelly Williams from Canada, i turn to a vampire any time i want to, I become a real vampire because of how people treat me, This world is a wicked world and not fair to any body. At the...