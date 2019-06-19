Dogs mirror stress levels of their owners, study finds

Telegraph UK - Thursday, June 19, 2019

Dogs mirror stress levels of their owners, study finds elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save acebook icon witter icon nstagram icon acebook icon witter icon nstagram icon ALL SECTIONS More Dogs mirror stress levels of their owners, study finds Save Credit: Andre Maslennikov 6 June...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Small dog trend is fuelling number of people hospitalised for bites, Royal College of Surgeons say

Japanese 'forest bathing' backed by Duchess of Cambridge 'should be prescribed on the NHS'

Roshan Salih: A correction

Pedestrian dies after being struck by a police car

Fitbits prescribed to cancer patients could boost survival rates, research suggests

Vitamin D supplements can cut risk of cancer, scientists find 

Most doctors never read patient feedback, report finds



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Dancehall acts for Chicago festival

Sabb lends a hand at KPH

DJ Wayne releases ‘old school’ type rhythm

Ssaint launches music on family production

Shoppe Boyz Entertainment scores big with AWG

Guinness Sounds of Greatness

Don’t be fazed - Rawpa Crawpa encourages persons with speech impediments

SPORTS more
Final 23-Player Rosters Announced For Gold Cup

Final 23-Player Rosters Announced For Gold Cup

Cricket WCup update: Australia all out for 288 vs West Indies

Football: Bermuda To Play Guyana This Evening

Football: Bermuda To Play Guyana This Evening

Video: June 6th Bernews Morning Newsflash

Washington claims top honours

POLITICS more
Column: An Agenda For Better Healthcare

Zinc fences being removed in Gregory Park

Closed casket doesn’t bother Seaga supporters - Scores come out to celebrate ‘Father’ Eddie

Politician claims fire victim got help

A change in immigration perspective

Growing recruiter poised for substance lift

Centre-Left in Denmark rewarded with election victory for anti-immigrant stance 

BUSINESS more
Aspen Re hires Head from Tokio Millennium

KPMG: Caribbean Hospitality Financing Survey

Schroders staff clean up with KBB

Flexible ISAC law to offer client solutions

Mahadeo lands top role at SS&C Bermuda

Athene plans offering of preference shares

Mid-sized local firm nominated for top award

TECH more
PM Skerrit to visit US Virgin Islands

Participants satisfied with drone flying and mapping training

Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

CRIME more
Road Sobriety Checkpoints In Six Parishes

Road rage killer Kenneth Noye is released from prison

Reddy files sent abroad for review

Politician claims fire victim got help

Happy times at Police Beach

An agenda for better healthcare

Police outreach in Paget

RELATED STORIES
Small dog trend is fuelling number of people hospitalised for bites, Royal College of Surgeons say

Japanese 'forest bathing' backed by Duchess of Cambridge 'should be prescribed on the NHS'

Roshan Salih: A correction

Pedestrian dies after being struck by a police car

Fitbits prescribed to cancer patients could boost survival rates, research suggests

Vitamin D supplements can cut risk of cancer, scientists find 

Most doctors never read patient feedback, report finds

RECENT COMMENTS
Man drowns in St Catherine river
Thomas Toby: I have come along way with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM. I knew this hacker since 2014 and till date he is still working for me and still providing me with results of anything I pay him to hack into...

Frankie Paul is dead
Thomas Toby: I have come along way with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM. I knew this hacker since 2014 and till date he is still working for me and still providing me with results of anything I pay him to hack into...

Flash flood in Jordan kills 11 and forces tourist evacuation of Petra
Laura Miller: Guys do not trust friends. my mom told me that she saw my boyfriend with my friend last week coming out from a super market tho I never took it to heart until a friend of mine repeated the same...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

JDF move to clear air about alleged Satan sword
Dinah Jodsaas: I just had my second child and yet my husband still treats me like a piece of rag because of his Ex girl friend whom I caught him with cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM

All set
Dinah Jodsaas: I just had my second child and yet my husband still treats me like a piece of rag because of his Ex girl friend whom I caught him with cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM

Rest in peace Karl Binger
JIM GARY: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

Coordinators, Ambassadors Helping In Dockyard
Kelly Manso: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Mixed views on PSV’s diversion
Mary Ryan Vanderby: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM Get Empowered!! Knowledge is Power; contact JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM for all your hacking needs: -background checks (online/social media friends)-email hacking -facebook,...

ATTIC confident about FATCA
Kelly: My Name is Kelly Williams from Canada, i turn to a vampire any time i want to, I become a real vampire because of how people treat me, This world is a wicked world and not fair to any body. At the...

RECENT COMMENTS
Man drowns in St Catherine river
Thomas Toby: I have come along way with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM. I knew this hacker since 2014 and till date he is still working for me and still providing me with results of anything I pay him to hack into...

Frankie Paul is dead
Thomas Toby: I have come along way with DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM. I knew this hacker since 2014 and till date he is still working for me and still providing me with results of anything I pay him to hack into...

Flash flood in Jordan kills 11 and forces tourist evacuation of Petra
Laura Miller: Guys do not trust friends. my mom told me that she saw my boyfriend with my friend last week coming out from a super market tho I never took it to heart until a friend of mine repeated the same...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

JDF move to clear air about alleged Satan sword
Dinah Jodsaas: I just had my second child and yet my husband still treats me like a piece of rag because of his Ex girl friend whom I caught him with cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM

All set
Dinah Jodsaas: I just had my second child and yet my husband still treats me like a piece of rag because of his Ex girl friend whom I caught him with cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM

Rest in peace Karl Binger
JIM GARY: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

Coordinators, Ambassadors Helping In Dockyard
Kelly Manso: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Mixed views on PSV’s diversion
Mary Ryan Vanderby: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM Get Empowered!! Knowledge is Power; contact JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM for all your hacking needs: -background checks (online/social media friends)-email hacking -facebook,...

ATTIC confident about FATCA
Kelly: My Name is Kelly Williams from Canada, i turn to a vampire any time i want to, I become a real vampire because of how people treat me, This world is a wicked world and not fair to any body. At the...