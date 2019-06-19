Ministers tour recycling plant

Royal Gazette - Thursday, June 19, 2019

Bermuda's recycling plant could handle at least four times the amount of waste it processes at present, it was revealed yesterday.And Clarkson Trott, the solid waste manager at the public works ministry, said the public should recycle more trash to use up the spare capacity.Mr Trott added:...read more

