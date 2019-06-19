Mandela Highway reconstruction 97% complete

Jamaica Observer - Wednesday, June 19, 2019

KINGSTON, Jamaica â The National Works Agency (NWA) is reporting that the Mandela Highway Realignment and Reconstruction Project is 97 per cent complete.The highway, which spans St Andrew and St Catherine, is a key thoroughfare that links Kingston with Jamaica's northern, western and...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Mandela Highway project over 90% complete - NWA

Mandela Highway upgrade 90 per cent complete

Traffic changes on Mandela Highway Saturday

Traffic changes to Mandela Highway

Shift of westbound traffic on Mandela Highway starts today - NWA

Westbound traffic on section of Mandela Highway to be shifted - NWA

Brace for traffic changes on Mandela Highway tomorrow



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
O-Wrap: Boyz demand better treatment... PetroCaribe, Consolidate Fund merger approved... 83 schools get healthy lifestyle award

Smartphones have killed the Loch Ness Monster, zoologist tells festival

‘Bermudians & The First Age Of Revolution’

Isha gets perfect birthday gift - UWI student crowned Manchester Festival Queen

Fun by the ‘bucket’ load

Black Am I in a ‘Money Making Mood’

Ibiza was hot!!

SPORTS more
Sport Scoreboard, June 6, 2019

Looking At Last Two Bermuda vs Guyana Games

Holder downplays rivalry as Windies square off with Aussies

Japanese 'forest bathing' backed by Duchess of Cambridge 'should be prescribed on the NHS'

The Associates end Tuff Dogs run

Marshall and Hoey hailed by minister

Dominican is a songwriter on Chris Brown’s new Album

POLITICS more
Amendments to Fisheries Bill to be Tabled, But When?

Bermuda Ocean Prosperity Programme Formed

PM pays respects as Seaga's body lies-in-state

State entities dismiss claims about mining in Cockpit Country

Thailand junta chief elected in first election since government toppled

Seaga's ‘nine night’ set for tonight in Tivoli Gardens

House approves merging PetroCaribe Fund into Consolidated Fund

BUSINESS more
Bermuda Ocean Prosperity Programme Formed

One gains, Argus falls on BSX

Estera Director To Speak At Insurance Events

Lewis awarded Deloitte scholarship

Pria Lewis Awarded 2019 Deloitte Scholarship

Barbados PM announces sale of LIAT shares

Column: How To Plan For A Long Retirement?

TECH more
PM Skerrit to visit US Virgin Islands

Participants satisfied with drone flying and mapping training

Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

CRIME more
SEA Needs Enforcement Support to Take on Illegal Fishers

Two charged after cops find bullets, AK47 barrel during 100 Lane raid

Smartphones have killed the Loch Ness Monster, zoologist tells festival

Fire at pop star's mansion investigated as arson, week after he was cleared of rape

Wolffe to spend ten years behind bars

Police Asking for Better Accommodation

US doctor charged with killing 25 patients

RELATED STORIES
Mandela Highway project over 90% complete - NWA

Mandela Highway upgrade 90 per cent complete

Traffic changes on Mandela Highway Saturday

Traffic changes to Mandela Highway

Shift of westbound traffic on Mandela Highway starts today - NWA

Westbound traffic on section of Mandela Highway to be shifted - NWA

Brace for traffic changes on Mandela Highway tomorrow

RECENT COMMENTS
Flash flood in Jordan kills 11 and forces tourist evacuation of Petra
Laura Miller: Guys do not trust friends. my mom told me that she saw my boyfriend with my friend last week coming out from a super market tho I never took it to heart until a friend of mine repeated the same...

Frankie Paul is dead
Laura Miller: Guys do not trust friends. my mom told me that she saw my boyfriend with my friend last week coming out from a super market tho I never took it to heart until a friend of mine repeated the same...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

JDF move to clear air about alleged Satan sword
Dinah Jodsaas: I just had my second child and yet my husband still treats me like a piece of rag because of his Ex girl friend whom I caught him with cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM

All set
Dinah Jodsaas: I just had my second child and yet my husband still treats me like a piece of rag because of his Ex girl friend whom I caught him with cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM

Rest in peace Karl Binger
JIM GARY: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

Coordinators, Ambassadors Helping In Dockyard
Kelly Manso: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Mixed views on PSV’s diversion
Mary Ryan Vanderby: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM Get Empowered!! Knowledge is Power; contact JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM for all your hacking needs: -background checks (online/social media friends)-email hacking -facebook,...

ATTIC confident about FATCA
Kelly: My Name is Kelly Williams from Canada, i turn to a vampire any time i want to, I become a real vampire because of how people treat me, This world is a wicked world and not fair to any body. At the...

BHB Appoints Urologist Dr Gordon Kooiman
Jase Norsworthy: Thank you SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM your services was helpful to me. More grace

RECENT COMMENTS
Flash flood in Jordan kills 11 and forces tourist evacuation of Petra
Laura Miller: Guys do not trust friends. my mom told me that she saw my boyfriend with my friend last week coming out from a super market tho I never took it to heart until a friend of mine repeated the same...

Frankie Paul is dead
Laura Miller: Guys do not trust friends. my mom told me that she saw my boyfriend with my friend last week coming out from a super market tho I never took it to heart until a friend of mine repeated the same...

Schools embrace anti-scam message
BLANK ATM CARD: We Bring To You Good News From Hennager Blank ATM Cards.. Have you been trying to get a real blank ATM Card and it has been a problem trying to get one? Here is Hennager Blank ATM Card easy and...

JDF move to clear air about alleged Satan sword
Dinah Jodsaas: I just had my second child and yet my husband still treats me like a piece of rag because of his Ex girl friend whom I caught him with cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM

All set
Dinah Jodsaas: I just had my second child and yet my husband still treats me like a piece of rag because of his Ex girl friend whom I caught him with cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM

Rest in peace Karl Binger
JIM GARY: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

Coordinators, Ambassadors Helping In Dockyard
Kelly Manso: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Mixed views on PSV’s diversion
Mary Ryan Vanderby: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM Get Empowered!! Knowledge is Power; contact JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM for all your hacking needs: -background checks (online/social media friends)-email hacking -facebook,...

ATTIC confident about FATCA
Kelly: My Name is Kelly Williams from Canada, i turn to a vampire any time i want to, I become a real vampire because of how people treat me, This world is a wicked world and not fair to any body. At the...

BHB Appoints Urologist Dr Gordon Kooiman
Jase Norsworthy: Thank you SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM your services was helpful to me. More grace