Woman seeking to emulate inspirational Amy Johnson flight grounded by border tensions

Telegraph UK - Tuesday, June 19, 2019

As part of her solo London to Darwin flight to encourage women in aviation and engineering Credit: MARWAN TAHTAH/AFP Notices to Airman (NOTAMs) issued from Pakistan, Indian and Oman air traffic control have effectively closed airspace to east bound flights from Oman to Pakistan and India below...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Maine becomes first US state to ban Native American mascots for sports teams

Children and pregnant women around Notre Dame told to take blood tests for lead poisoning

Fresh outbreak of deadly Nipah virus in India – authorities appeal for calm

Jeopardy! champion James Holzhauer's incredible run comes to an end

Amy Johnson's pioneering solo Australia flight to be recreated by female pilot

Amy Johnson's pioneering flight to Australia recreated to inspire others 

Aintree Festival drone warning amid fears celebrities' helicopters could be grounded



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Fashion Festival calls for volunteers

Kerry Washington to receive award at Jamaican gala

Flambe was red-hot

Iyara drops new single

Rickey Teetz for Reggae Sumfest

Shelly Thunder still reps for Jamaica

Bouncing back from pregnancy takes time - Popular personalities give advice to mothers

SPORTS more
Mobile number portability now a reality in Dominica

Waugh warns Australia of serious Windies threat

Mooney murdered - Football administrator found with throat slashed

Bermuda Ball Hockey: Spitfires & Rangers Win

Concacaf Plan To Develop Women’s Football

Bermuda Ball Hockey: Spitfires & Rangers Win

Concacaf Plan To Develop Women’s Football

POLITICS more
Chuck urges Jamaicans to neutralise influence of dons

Clarification Of Efficiency Committee Payments

Cole Simons: ‘State Of Uncertainty In Education’

Seaga to be buried on June 23

Readers' pictures: somewhere over the rainbow

Consortium tipped to take over Rose Hall estate -information blackout from GuySuCo snags sugar privatization process

Guyana saddled with $100M in pre-contract costs due to PSA Ramotar signed with Mid-Atlantic

BUSINESS more
ConnectTech End Of Year Coding Programme

Algonquin Releases ‘Acquisition Fact Sheet’

ESTU To Meet Regarding Ascendant Sale

China warns its citizens of police harassment, crime in US

Ascendant agrees $365m sale to Canadian firm

Human Resource Association supports schools

Top speakers for Entrepreneurship Summit

TECH more
PM Skerrit to visit US Virgin Islands

Participants satisfied with drone flying and mapping training

Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

CRIME more
Clarendon man arrested after cops find gun in house

Paget: police outreach for Thursday

Injured truck driver recovering

Double injury in Parsons Road crash

Chuck urges Jamaicans to neutralise influence of dons

Two Motorcyclists Injured In Pembroke Collision

Taximan killed, attacker injured in Manchester robbery

RELATED STORIES
Maine becomes first US state to ban Native American mascots for sports teams

Children and pregnant women around Notre Dame told to take blood tests for lead poisoning

Fresh outbreak of deadly Nipah virus in India – authorities appeal for calm

Jeopardy! champion James Holzhauer's incredible run comes to an end

Amy Johnson's pioneering solo Australia flight to be recreated by female pilot

Amy Johnson's pioneering flight to Australia recreated to inspire others 

Aintree Festival drone warning amid fears celebrities' helicopters could be grounded

RECENT COMMENTS
JDF move to clear air about alleged Satan sword
Dinah Jodsaas: I just had my second child and yet my husband still treats me like a piece of rag because of his Ex girl friend whom I caught him with cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM

All set
Dinah Jodsaas: I just had my second child and yet my husband still treats me like a piece of rag because of his Ex girl friend whom I caught him with cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM

Rest in peace Karl Binger
JIM GARY: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

Coordinators, Ambassadors Helping In Dockyard
Kelly Manso: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Mixed views on PSV’s diversion
Mary Ryan Vanderby: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM Get Empowered!! Knowledge is Power; contact JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM for all your hacking needs: -background checks (online/social media friends)-email hacking -facebook,...

ATTIC confident about FATCA
Kelly: My Name is Kelly Williams from Canada, i turn to a vampire any time i want to, I become a real vampire because of how people treat me, This world is a wicked world and not fair to any body. At the...

BHB Appoints Urologist Dr Gordon Kooiman
Jase Norsworthy: Thank you SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM your services was helpful to me. More grace

Police hunting for snake at Central
Alisa Mae: Guys credit scores can be changed. I just tried mine and it worked, well before I met SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM my credit score was 473 and I had 21 account closed and 16 inquires to my credit. So I...

Adam Hall Wins Minor League Player Of Month
DAVID: HE IS THE BEST HACKER FOR THE JOB HE JUST HELPED ME HEACK INTO MY SPOUSE PHONE AND AS I SPEAK I CAN SPY ON HER PHONE REMOTELY ASOLUTELY ALL YOU CAN HIRE HIM HE IS THE BEST 100% LEGIT...

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean
jimmy: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator (worldcyberhackers) by marica. they gave me...

RECENT COMMENTS
JDF move to clear air about alleged Satan sword
Dinah Jodsaas: I just had my second child and yet my husband still treats me like a piece of rag because of his Ex girl friend whom I caught him with cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM

All set
Dinah Jodsaas: I just had my second child and yet my husband still treats me like a piece of rag because of his Ex girl friend whom I caught him with cheating on me with the help of SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM

Rest in peace Karl Binger
JIM GARY: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

Coordinators, Ambassadors Helping In Dockyard
Kelly Manso: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Mixed views on PSV’s diversion
Mary Ryan Vanderby: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM Get Empowered!! Knowledge is Power; contact JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM for all your hacking needs: -background checks (online/social media friends)-email hacking -facebook,...

ATTIC confident about FATCA
Kelly: My Name is Kelly Williams from Canada, i turn to a vampire any time i want to, I become a real vampire because of how people treat me, This world is a wicked world and not fair to any body. At the...

BHB Appoints Urologist Dr Gordon Kooiman
Jase Norsworthy: Thank you SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM your services was helpful to me. More grace

Police hunting for snake at Central
Alisa Mae: Guys credit scores can be changed. I just tried mine and it worked, well before I met SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM my credit score was 473 and I had 21 account closed and 16 inquires to my credit. So I...

Adam Hall Wins Minor League Player Of Month
DAVID: HE IS THE BEST HACKER FOR THE JOB HE JUST HELPED ME HEACK INTO MY SPOUSE PHONE AND AS I SPEAK I CAN SPY ON HER PHONE REMOTELY ASOLUTELY ALL YOU CAN HIRE HIM HE IS THE BEST 100% LEGIT...

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean
jimmy: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator (worldcyberhackers) by marica. they gave me...