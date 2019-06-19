Website launch for 'creatives'

Royal Gazette - Saturday, June 19, 2019

Artists and performers have been given a new way to promote their work.The Creative Catalogue, at www.creatives.bm, will allow artists, performers, musicians and designers to create free online public profiles.The site, set up by the Department of Community and Cultural Affairs, was unveiled...read more

