Photo: Chef McIntosh gets Chairman's Award

Jamaica Observer - Friday, May 19, 2019

Executive Chef Dennis McIntosh (left) is presented with the Jamaica Observer TableTalk Food Awards Chairman's Award by the newspaper's Managing Director JulianRogers at the 21st staging of the event at Devon House in St Andrew last night.(Photo: Joseph Wellington)read more

