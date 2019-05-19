DPSU announces ‘go slow’; threatens industrial action

Dominica News Online - Friday, May 19, 2019

General Secretary of the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU) Thomas Letang has instructed public officers to embark on âa go slowâ to force the government to respond to its salary proposal. Letang told public officers at a meeting at DPSU...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
DPSU holds follow-up rally later today

Dominicans urged to be more conscious as residents of ‘The Nature Island of the Caribbean’

ANNOUNCEMENT: Mackeson National Basketball Cup schedule

IN PICTURES: Mama Creole

Astaphan says PM ‘entitled’ to meet with public officers

Man charged with intent to cause grievous bodily harm granted bail

Letang says DPSU ‘fed up’ and ready for action



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Review: Rum Punch Brunch Bermuda

Glamaton talks the ‘Jamaican slang’

Tia releases video for new single

KC Jockey on musical journey

Serani teams up with Musical Masquerade

Davianah puts finishing touches on debut EP

Non-stop dancing at Strictly 2k

SPORTS more
WI: We got this

Cwi Launches Ground-breaking “live” Match Centre On Windiescricket.com In Time For Icc Cwc

Photos: Powerboat Racing Second Race Day

Photos: James Perry Trophy Comet Regatta

Charles calls for government’s endorsement of Papa Creole

Favourites England roll over South Africa in World Cup opener

Cricket WCup: England beat South Africa by 104 runs in opening match

POLITICS more
Holness happy with growth of Seprod

Henry reiterates commitment to continue advocating for reparations

Gov't considering gun amnesty — PM

Party Politics with Placement of Exercise Machines?

Commissioner of Police briefs Cabinet

Haitian opposition senators ransack meeting room

Minister Zane DeSilva On Special Taxi Permits

BUSINESS more
Gonsalves: LIAT share talks coming

Integrity & Ethics In Workplace Info Session

BFIS internships under way

RA: No Decision Made For 5G In Bermuda

Jeremy Cox To Receive Achievement Award

Ascendant shares rise 1.3%

RA: no decision yet on 5G for island

TECH more
Participants satisfied with drone flying and mapping training

Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

CRIME more
Gov't considering gun amnesty — PM

9 Officers are Recognized for Heroism in the Face of Danger

Police Officer Freed of ‘Harm’ Charge after Ex-Girlfriend Withdraws Charges

Beware of Illegal Peddling of Medicines

1 Person is Detained for Robbery in the South

Still No Arrest for Robbery at Sun Luck Store in Orange Walk

Terrence Lopez is Arraigned for Placencia Shooting

RELATED STORIES
DPSU holds follow-up rally later today

Dominicans urged to be more conscious as residents of ‘The Nature Island of the Caribbean’

ANNOUNCEMENT: Mackeson National Basketball Cup schedule

IN PICTURES: Mama Creole

Astaphan says PM ‘entitled’ to meet with public officers

Man charged with intent to cause grievous bodily harm granted bail

Letang says DPSU ‘fed up’ and ready for action

RECENT COMMENTS
Rest in peace Karl Binger
JIM GARY: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

Coordinators, Ambassadors Helping In Dockyard
Kelly Manso: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

JDF move to clear air about alleged Satan sword
Michelle Wunker: Have been burned so many times by fake hackers. till I got the real one DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM who was able to give me all the info about my spouse which the others where not able to do. And I...

All set
Michelle Wunker: Have been burned so many times by fake hackers. till I got the real one DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM who was able to give me all the info about my spouse which the others where not able to do. And I...

Mixed views on PSV’s diversion
Mary Ryan Vanderby: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM Get Empowered!! Knowledge is Power; contact JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM for all your hacking needs: -background checks (online/social media friends)-email hacking -facebook,...

ATTIC confident about FATCA
Kelly: My Name is Kelly Williams from Canada, i turn to a vampire any time i want to, I become a real vampire because of how people treat me, This world is a wicked world and not fair to any body. At the...

BHB Appoints Urologist Dr Gordon Kooiman
Jase Norsworthy: Thank you SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM your services was helpful to me. More grace

Police hunting for snake at Central
Alisa Mae: Guys credit scores can be changed. I just tried mine and it worked, well before I met SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM my credit score was 473 and I had 21 account closed and 16 inquires to my credit. So I...

Adam Hall Wins Minor League Player Of Month
DAVID: HE IS THE BEST HACKER FOR THE JOB HE JUST HELPED ME HEACK INTO MY SPOUSE PHONE AND AS I SPEAK I CAN SPY ON HER PHONE REMOTELY ASOLUTELY ALL YOU CAN HIRE HIM HE IS THE BEST 100% LEGIT...

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean
jimmy: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator (worldcyberhackers) by marica. they gave me...

RECENT COMMENTS
Rest in peace Karl Binger
JIM GARY: If you really need a professional hacker to hack your cheating boyfriend's/girlfriend's/spouse phone, whatsapp, facebook, bank account hack etc. Or credit score upgrade, I would recommend...

Coordinators, Ambassadors Helping In Dockyard
Kelly Manso: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

JDF move to clear air about alleged Satan sword
Michelle Wunker: Have been burned so many times by fake hackers. till I got the real one DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM who was able to give me all the info about my spouse which the others where not able to do. And I...

All set
Michelle Wunker: Have been burned so many times by fake hackers. till I got the real one DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM who was able to give me all the info about my spouse which the others where not able to do. And I...

Mixed views on PSV’s diversion
Mary Ryan Vanderby: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM Get Empowered!! Knowledge is Power; contact JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM for all your hacking needs: -background checks (online/social media friends)-email hacking -facebook,...

ATTIC confident about FATCA
Kelly: My Name is Kelly Williams from Canada, i turn to a vampire any time i want to, I become a real vampire because of how people treat me, This world is a wicked world and not fair to any body. At the...

BHB Appoints Urologist Dr Gordon Kooiman
Jase Norsworthy: Thank you SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM your services was helpful to me. More grace

Police hunting for snake at Central
Alisa Mae: Guys credit scores can be changed. I just tried mine and it worked, well before I met SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM my credit score was 473 and I had 21 account closed and 16 inquires to my credit. So I...

Adam Hall Wins Minor League Player Of Month
DAVID: HE IS THE BEST HACKER FOR THE JOB HE JUST HELPED ME HEACK INTO MY SPOUSE PHONE AND AS I SPEAK I CAN SPY ON HER PHONE REMOTELY ASOLUTELY ALL YOU CAN HIRE HIM HE IS THE BEST 100% LEGIT...

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean
jimmy: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator (worldcyberhackers) by marica. they gave me...