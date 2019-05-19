Leading fight against plastic pollution of sea

Royal Gazette - Wednesday, May 19, 2019

A 15-year-old schoolboy said that he would use his experience of a sea expedition and conference to encourage his peers to combat plastic pollution of the oceans. Andreaz Glasgow said: "I feel that I need to educate our youth of today that they cannot continue their wasteful behaviour and must...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Andreaz turns to taste for new business

Prevent plastic pollution

Helping tackle ocean plastic

5 Gyres team on Island to research pollution

Free talk tonight on plastic pollution in our waters

Plastic waste in Islands coastal waters is a cause for concern

Bermudian to play a role in ocean plastics research mission



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
PechaKucha Night To Take Place On Thursday

Hind strikes right note at Scottish festival

Video: May 29th Bernews Morning Newsflash

In Motion's Dancing kings

Mastercard teams up again with Reggae Sumfest

Diana does it for DJ Khaled

'Powerful' concert for June 9

SPORTS more
Bermuda Summer Netball League Results

Nathan Trott Selected For England U/20 Team

Famous Named To Freshman All-SEC Team

Bermuda Summer Netball League Results

Photos: Volleyball Teams Continue In US Open

Nathan Trott Selected For England U/20 Team

Hurdle inspires PHC

POLITICS more
AfD faces embarrassment after running out of candidates in local elections

Brown honoured for work on racial inclusion

Former UK Lord Chancellor lined up to speak

Alpha Beautillion Profile: Jehkio Bean-Lightbourne

Edward Seaga May 28,1930 - May 28, 2019

Martin Henry dies suddenly

'Jamaica has lost a true visionary'

BUSINESS more
Former UK Lord Chancellor lined up to speak

Reinsurers driving hard bargain

Maiden invests again in insurtech drone firm

Dislodged jeweller to launch repair business

Island Potions conjures up brand recognition

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: May 28 2019

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: May 28 2019

TECH more
Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

CRIME more
Escaped racoon dogs causing chaos in village as police urge people to call 999

Speeding drink-driver banned for 18 months

Crockwell aims to share Visionz at Westgate

Murder accused claims he was selling crack

The white supremacist role in modern homophobia

A note of thanks from Sri Lankans living in Bermuda

Video: May 29th Bernews Morning Newsflash

RELATED STORIES
Andreaz turns to taste for new business

Prevent plastic pollution

Helping tackle ocean plastic

5 Gyres team on Island to research pollution

Free talk tonight on plastic pollution in our waters

Plastic waste in Islands coastal waters is a cause for concern

Bermudian to play a role in ocean plastics research mission

RECENT COMMENTS
JDF move to clear air about alleged Satan sword
Mary Ryan Vanderby: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM Get Empowered!! Knowledge is Power; contact JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM for all your hacking needs: -background checks (online/social media friends)-email hacking -facebook,...

Mixed views on PSV’s diversion
Mary Ryan Vanderby: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM Get Empowered!! Knowledge is Power; contact JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM for all your hacking needs: -background checks (online/social media friends)-email hacking -facebook,...

ATTIC confident about FATCA
Kelly: My Name is Kelly Williams from Canada, i turn to a vampire any time i want to, I become a real vampire because of how people treat me, This world is a wicked world and not fair to any body. At the...

Rest in peace Karl Binger
jack: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

BHB Appoints Urologist Dr Gordon Kooiman
Jase Norsworthy: Thank you SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM your services was helpful to me. More grace

Police hunting for snake at Central
Alisa Mae: Guys credit scores can be changed. I just tried mine and it worked, well before I met SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM my credit score was 473 and I had 21 account closed and 16 inquires to my credit. So I...

Adam Hall Wins Minor League Player Of Month
DAVID: HE IS THE BEST HACKER FOR THE JOB HE JUST HELPED ME HEACK INTO MY SPOUSE PHONE AND AS I SPEAK I CAN SPY ON HER PHONE REMOTELY ASOLUTELY ALL YOU CAN HIRE HIM HE IS THE BEST 100% LEGIT...

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean
jimmy: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator (worldcyberhackers) by marica. they gave me...

Coordinators, Ambassadors Helping In Dockyard
Valentina Roila: My God JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM is really wonderful I swear just yesterday I wanted to check my husband phone but it was locked and there was no way for me to get into his phone until I ask him and...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Monia Philip: Hacking of someone whatsapp, deleted text messages, call logs and many more was made easy by DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM . I swear right now am in full control of my spouse phone without touching his...

RECENT COMMENTS
JDF move to clear air about alleged Satan sword
Mary Ryan Vanderby: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM Get Empowered!! Knowledge is Power; contact JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM for all your hacking needs: -background checks (online/social media friends)-email hacking -facebook,...

Mixed views on PSV’s diversion
Mary Ryan Vanderby: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM Get Empowered!! Knowledge is Power; contact JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM for all your hacking needs: -background checks (online/social media friends)-email hacking -facebook,...

ATTIC confident about FATCA
Kelly: My Name is Kelly Williams from Canada, i turn to a vampire any time i want to, I become a real vampire because of how people treat me, This world is a wicked world and not fair to any body. At the...

Rest in peace Karl Binger
jack: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

BHB Appoints Urologist Dr Gordon Kooiman
Jase Norsworthy: Thank you SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM your services was helpful to me. More grace

Police hunting for snake at Central
Alisa Mae: Guys credit scores can be changed. I just tried mine and it worked, well before I met SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM my credit score was 473 and I had 21 account closed and 16 inquires to my credit. So I...

Adam Hall Wins Minor League Player Of Month
DAVID: HE IS THE BEST HACKER FOR THE JOB HE JUST HELPED ME HEACK INTO MY SPOUSE PHONE AND AS I SPEAK I CAN SPY ON HER PHONE REMOTELY ASOLUTELY ALL YOU CAN HIRE HIM HE IS THE BEST 100% LEGIT...

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean
jimmy: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator (worldcyberhackers) by marica. they gave me...

Coordinators, Ambassadors Helping In Dockyard
Valentina Roila: My God JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM is really wonderful I swear just yesterday I wanted to check my husband phone but it was locked and there was no way for me to get into his phone until I ask him and...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Monia Philip: Hacking of someone whatsapp, deleted text messages, call logs and many more was made easy by DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM . I swear right now am in full control of my spouse phone without touching his...