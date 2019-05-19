DNA equipment arrives in Guyana -gunpowder tests to resume, quicker toxicology results expected

Kaieteur News - Wednesday, May 19, 2019

Â  by Michael Jordan Guyana stands poised to start DNA testing soon. Director of the Guyana Forensic Science Laboratory (GFSL) Delon France, revealed that equipment which will allow deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) testing to be done locally, arrived in Guyana last Friday. It was supplied by...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
IDB -funded equipment arrives…Forensic Lab geared to solve several gun-related crimes

DPP contacts Forensic Lab over delays in poison, other toxicology results

Forensic Lab unable to conduct gunpowder tests

Guyana to have DNA testing capability by June

DNA lab to be operational in seven months – Ramjattan

$1B State forensic lab still can’t undertake DNA tests

Lack of DNA capability takes toll on Guyana’s Criminal Justice System



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Mastercard teams up again with Reggae Sumfest

Diana does it for DJ Khaled

'Powerful' concert for June 9

Wizdom band looks to April

Rhoda's 'Kingdom' comes alive

Seaga, the music man

The aftermath

SPORTS more
Bravo sizing up T20 World Cup

Fixtures for the 2019 Hero CPL announced and tickets on sale

Milerock trounce Victoria Kings to bring curtains down on season Fruta Conquerors are back to back champions

Arsenal players target Europa title for Mkhitaryan

Kante still a doubt for Europa final - Sarri

World Cup giving me sleepless nights! – Cottrell

Reggae Girlz qualification – a minor miracle

POLITICS more
Edward Seaga May 28,1930 - May 28, 2019

Martin Henry dies suddenly

'Jamaica has lost a true visionary'

House observes minute of silence for Seaga

Leaders hail Seaga for peerless service

Seaga, the music man

President Granger extends sympathy to Jamaica

BUSINESS more
Ja's de facto US dollar economy

Mexico confirms economy shrank in Q1, in blow to 'AMLO'

Daily hell for squatters in Caracas's poorest areas

Coal-hungry South Africa introduces carbon tax

Nigerian president vows corruption crackdown in second term

Falling prices rock coffee growers in Colombia

MacKenzie Bezos pledges half her fortune to charity

TECH more
Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

CRIME more
SVL wants better regulated market

1 dead, 90 injured as tornadoes rip through Ohio and Indiana

MOCA regulations expected soon

Week one of MoBay crackdown nets close to 1,000

Judge: You have to convince me you are going somewhere

Fatalities and families

Cops nab man who shot off part of motor racer’s ear

RELATED STORIES
IDB -funded equipment arrives…Forensic Lab geared to solve several gun-related crimes

DPP contacts Forensic Lab over delays in poison, other toxicology results

Forensic Lab unable to conduct gunpowder tests

Guyana to have DNA testing capability by June

DNA lab to be operational in seven months – Ramjattan

$1B State forensic lab still can’t undertake DNA tests

Lack of DNA capability takes toll on Guyana’s Criminal Justice System

RECENT COMMENTS
JDF move to clear air about alleged Satan sword
Mary Ryan Vanderby: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM Get Empowered!! Knowledge is Power; contact JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM for all your hacking needs: -background checks (online/social media friends)-email hacking -facebook,...

Mixed views on PSV’s diversion
Mary Ryan Vanderby: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM Get Empowered!! Knowledge is Power; contact JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM for all your hacking needs: -background checks (online/social media friends)-email hacking -facebook,...

ATTIC confident about FATCA
Kelly: My Name is Kelly Williams from Canada, i turn to a vampire any time i want to, I become a real vampire because of how people treat me, This world is a wicked world and not fair to any body. At the...

Rest in peace Karl Binger
jack: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

BHB Appoints Urologist Dr Gordon Kooiman
Jase Norsworthy: Thank you SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM your services was helpful to me. More grace

Police hunting for snake at Central
Alisa Mae: Guys credit scores can be changed. I just tried mine and it worked, well before I met SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM my credit score was 473 and I had 21 account closed and 16 inquires to my credit. So I...

Adam Hall Wins Minor League Player Of Month
DAVID: HE IS THE BEST HACKER FOR THE JOB HE JUST HELPED ME HEACK INTO MY SPOUSE PHONE AND AS I SPEAK I CAN SPY ON HER PHONE REMOTELY ASOLUTELY ALL YOU CAN HIRE HIM HE IS THE BEST 100% LEGIT...

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean
jimmy: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator (worldcyberhackers) by marica. they gave me...

Coordinators, Ambassadors Helping In Dockyard
Valentina Roila: My God JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM is really wonderful I swear just yesterday I wanted to check my husband phone but it was locked and there was no way for me to get into his phone until I ask him and...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Monia Philip: Hacking of someone whatsapp, deleted text messages, call logs and many more was made easy by DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM . I swear right now am in full control of my spouse phone without touching his...

RECENT COMMENTS
JDF move to clear air about alleged Satan sword
Mary Ryan Vanderby: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM Get Empowered!! Knowledge is Power; contact JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM for all your hacking needs: -background checks (online/social media friends)-email hacking -facebook,...

Mixed views on PSV’s diversion
Mary Ryan Vanderby: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM Get Empowered!! Knowledge is Power; contact JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM for all your hacking needs: -background checks (online/social media friends)-email hacking -facebook,...

ATTIC confident about FATCA
Kelly: My Name is Kelly Williams from Canada, i turn to a vampire any time i want to, I become a real vampire because of how people treat me, This world is a wicked world and not fair to any body. At the...

Rest in peace Karl Binger
jack: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

BHB Appoints Urologist Dr Gordon Kooiman
Jase Norsworthy: Thank you SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM your services was helpful to me. More grace

Police hunting for snake at Central
Alisa Mae: Guys credit scores can be changed. I just tried mine and it worked, well before I met SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM my credit score was 473 and I had 21 account closed and 16 inquires to my credit. So I...

Adam Hall Wins Minor League Player Of Month
DAVID: HE IS THE BEST HACKER FOR THE JOB HE JUST HELPED ME HEACK INTO MY SPOUSE PHONE AND AS I SPEAK I CAN SPY ON HER PHONE REMOTELY ASOLUTELY ALL YOU CAN HIRE HIM HE IS THE BEST 100% LEGIT...

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean
jimmy: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator (worldcyberhackers) by marica. they gave me...

Coordinators, Ambassadors Helping In Dockyard
Valentina Roila: My God JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM is really wonderful I swear just yesterday I wanted to check my husband phone but it was locked and there was no way for me to get into his phone until I ask him and...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Monia Philip: Hacking of someone whatsapp, deleted text messages, call logs and many more was made easy by DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM . I swear right now am in full control of my spouse phone without touching his...