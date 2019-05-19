Patrick Prashad, Ian Gouveia, Troy Cadogan are winners in Joe Solomon Golf Classic

Kaieteur News - Wednesday, May 19, 2019

Under fine weather â now associated with the presence of Pope Emmanuel â despite the generally rainy season, and with the grounds in excellent condition, having fast greens, negligible soggy areas and a tremendous sense of great camaraderie and nostalgic pleasure for Joe Solomon,...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Bates, Cadogan champions in US Embassy Staff 9-hole open Better-Ball golf tourney

Hussain, Shivraj and Solomon winners in New Trend Auto Golf tourney

Ian Gouveia and Patanjilee Persaud emerge Champions at SajRice Inaugural Golf tourney

Maurice Solomon carts off Golf President’s Cup in nail-biting finish in Season opener

Ian Gouveia emerges LGC 6thClub Tournament Champion

6thLGC Club Tournament for 2018 set for today

Escarraga Tee Off with MACORP Trophy



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Wellman Masters and Ogle triumph

Musical Review: Band Plays At Astwood Arms

Rebranding for Bermuda Carnival

Review: Exhale Spa Hydrafacial At Princess

Moyann decorates Chimney Records’ ‘Fresh Paint’ rhythm

Natural Vibes releases new track

Chronic Law shows who is boss at Marco Polo

SPORTS more
Coach Blake pleased with preparations for C’bean School Boys Boxing C/Ships

WDFA/Trophy Stall U11 League Den Amstel and Eagles are latest winners

Visionary Youth Club claims feature Circle Tennis game

Pumas target trio of titles

Bermuda teams in action in Ohio

Carlton’s Kershaski John Lewis smashes league record

Hope, Russell power Windies to massive total

POLITICS more
Elections must be seen to be free and fair

Exercise books, personal bank accounts and votes

Former Jamaican Prime Minister Edward Seaga dies at 89

John Trim! Blazing a trail as Berbice’s 1st Test Player

Former Jamaica Prime Minister Edward Seaga passes on

West Kingston weeps following Pappa Eddie's passing

O-Wrap: Seaga dies... Man kills wife... Gov't to assist farmers

BUSINESS more
HSBC shares down 6.28%

Edward Seaga | Vim, vigour and vitality… Quips and quotes by the former Prime Minister

Report labels Bermuda a corrosive tax haven

EDWARD SEAGA | Vim, vigour and vitality… Quips and quotes by Edward Seaga

Chamber to hold cyber-risks session

Chamber Of Commerce Cyber Risks Info Session

Mid Ocean Golf Club Awarded Gold Accreditation

TECH more
Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

CRIME more
Placencia Land Dispute Ends in Shooting

Joseph Budna Escapes from Guatemalan Authorities Yet Again

Police are Actively Looking for Person Who Made Bomb Threat

A Bomb Threat at Holy Redeemer!!

A Brazen Saturday Morning Robbery at A&R is Thwarted by Police

Belize City Man Murdered in Lucky Strike

Lennox Braithwaite to Captain WIFBSC Team to 150th Imperial Meeting Sigmund Douglas appointed Adjutant

RELATED STORIES
Bates, Cadogan champions in US Embassy Staff 9-hole open Better-Ball golf tourney

Hussain, Shivraj and Solomon winners in New Trend Auto Golf tourney

Ian Gouveia and Patanjilee Persaud emerge Champions at SajRice Inaugural Golf tourney

Maurice Solomon carts off Golf President’s Cup in nail-biting finish in Season opener

Ian Gouveia emerges LGC 6thClub Tournament Champion

6thLGC Club Tournament for 2018 set for today

Escarraga Tee Off with MACORP Trophy

RECENT COMMENTS
JDF move to clear air about alleged Satan sword
Mary Ryan Vanderby: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM Get Empowered!! Knowledge is Power; contact JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM for all your hacking needs: -background checks (online/social media friends)-email hacking -facebook,...

Mixed views on PSV’s diversion
Mary Ryan Vanderby: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM Get Empowered!! Knowledge is Power; contact JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM for all your hacking needs: -background checks (online/social media friends)-email hacking -facebook,...

ATTIC confident about FATCA
Kelly: My Name is Kelly Williams from Canada, i turn to a vampire any time i want to, I become a real vampire because of how people treat me, This world is a wicked world and not fair to any body. At the...

Rest in peace Karl Binger
jack: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

BHB Appoints Urologist Dr Gordon Kooiman
Jase Norsworthy: Thank you SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM your services was helpful to me. More grace

Police hunting for snake at Central
Alisa Mae: Guys credit scores can be changed. I just tried mine and it worked, well before I met SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM my credit score was 473 and I had 21 account closed and 16 inquires to my credit. So I...

Adam Hall Wins Minor League Player Of Month
DAVID: HE IS THE BEST HACKER FOR THE JOB HE JUST HELPED ME HEACK INTO MY SPOUSE PHONE AND AS I SPEAK I CAN SPY ON HER PHONE REMOTELY ASOLUTELY ALL YOU CAN HIRE HIM HE IS THE BEST 100% LEGIT...

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean
jimmy: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator (worldcyberhackers) by marica. they gave me...

Coordinators, Ambassadors Helping In Dockyard
Valentina Roila: My God JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM is really wonderful I swear just yesterday I wanted to check my husband phone but it was locked and there was no way for me to get into his phone until I ask him and...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Monia Philip: Hacking of someone whatsapp, deleted text messages, call logs and many more was made easy by DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM . I swear right now am in full control of my spouse phone without touching his...

RECENT COMMENTS
JDF move to clear air about alleged Satan sword
Mary Ryan Vanderby: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM Get Empowered!! Knowledge is Power; contact JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM for all your hacking needs: -background checks (online/social media friends)-email hacking -facebook,...

Mixed views on PSV’s diversion
Mary Ryan Vanderby: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM Get Empowered!! Knowledge is Power; contact JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM for all your hacking needs: -background checks (online/social media friends)-email hacking -facebook,...

ATTIC confident about FATCA
Kelly: My Name is Kelly Williams from Canada, i turn to a vampire any time i want to, I become a real vampire because of how people treat me, This world is a wicked world and not fair to any body. At the...

Rest in peace Karl Binger
jack: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

BHB Appoints Urologist Dr Gordon Kooiman
Jase Norsworthy: Thank you SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM your services was helpful to me. More grace

Police hunting for snake at Central
Alisa Mae: Guys credit scores can be changed. I just tried mine and it worked, well before I met SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM my credit score was 473 and I had 21 account closed and 16 inquires to my credit. So I...

Adam Hall Wins Minor League Player Of Month
DAVID: HE IS THE BEST HACKER FOR THE JOB HE JUST HELPED ME HEACK INTO MY SPOUSE PHONE AND AS I SPEAK I CAN SPY ON HER PHONE REMOTELY ASOLUTELY ALL YOU CAN HIRE HIM HE IS THE BEST 100% LEGIT...

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean
jimmy: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator (worldcyberhackers) by marica. they gave me...

Coordinators, Ambassadors Helping In Dockyard
Valentina Roila: My God JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM is really wonderful I swear just yesterday I wanted to check my husband phone but it was locked and there was no way for me to get into his phone until I ask him and...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Monia Philip: Hacking of someone whatsapp, deleted text messages, call logs and many more was made easy by DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM . I swear right now am in full control of my spouse phone without touching his...