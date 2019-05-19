Antiguan gov't says Canadian banks want to withdraw from the island

Jamaica Observer - Tuesday, May 19, 2019

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) â The Antigua and Barbuda government is defending its position regarding the sale of Soctiabank operations here even as it announced that all the Canadian banks operating here have expressed a desire to leave the country.read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Antigua government raises new concerns regarding the sale of Scotiabank

Antigua gov't raises new concerns regarding Scotiabank sale

Scotia principals meet with workers’ representatives today

Grenada PM not surprised by Scotiabank sale

Antigua, Guyana raise concerns regarding sale of Scotiabank

Trinidad’s Republic Financial Holdings acquires Scotiabank Caribbean operations for US$123m

Antigua, Guyana raise concerns regarding sale of Scotiabank



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Review: Exhale Spa Hydrafacial At Princess

Moyann decorates Chimney Records’ ‘Fresh Paint’ rhythm

Natural Vibes releases new track

Chronic Law shows who is boss at Marco Polo

Soca in Da City satisfies musical cravings

Chase Cross explores new roads

The 6ix to close dancehall night at Sumfest

SPORTS more
Bermuda teams in action in Ohio

Carlton’s Kershaski John Lewis smashes league record

Hope, Russell power Windies to massive total

Lewis’ Goal Nominated For Goal Of The Week

Harlem beat East Central in football final

Georges Plain take Westmoreland Major League title

Disabled teen wants to become a football coach

POLITICS more
Strategic planning seminar described as timely

Italy's Salvini seizes on sweeping election win to demand big concessions from  Brussels

Disabled teen wants to become a football coach

Kalinago youth trying to create history

OBA’s Scott: ‘We Deserve Answers On Arbitrade’

Hard to take impeachment seriously

Alpha Beautillion Profile: Dimitrius Richardson

BUSINESS more
Chamber to hold cyber-risks session

Chamber Of Commerce Cyber Risks Info Session

Mid Ocean Golf Club Awarded Gold Accreditation

Argus acquires Maltese insurance brokerage

Velocity Ledger releases blockchain network

L'Oriental diners to see sushi chef at work

Mid Ocean Club earns IIP gold standard

TECH more
Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

CRIME more
PIP breast implant victims visited by bailiffs as firm responsible seeks to recover compensation

Man arrested over Dunkley's truck theft

Parish constable to meet Pembroke residents

Police investigate Homicide of Garth Jean-Jacques

JCF defends handling of May Pen shoot-out

Police High Command rejects claim civilian paid for injured cop's medical treatment

Brazil prison clashes leave 55 dead; ringleaders to be transferred

RELATED STORIES
Antigua government raises new concerns regarding the sale of Scotiabank

Antigua gov't raises new concerns regarding Scotiabank sale

Scotia principals meet with workers’ representatives today

Grenada PM not surprised by Scotiabank sale

Antigua, Guyana raise concerns regarding sale of Scotiabank

Trinidad’s Republic Financial Holdings acquires Scotiabank Caribbean operations for US$123m

Antigua, Guyana raise concerns regarding sale of Scotiabank

RECENT COMMENTS
JDF move to clear air about alleged Satan sword
Mary Ryan Vanderby: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM Get Empowered!! Knowledge is Power; contact JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM for all your hacking needs: -background checks (online/social media friends)-email hacking -facebook,...

Mixed views on PSV’s diversion
Mary Ryan Vanderby: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM Get Empowered!! Knowledge is Power; contact JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM for all your hacking needs: -background checks (online/social media friends)-email hacking -facebook,...

ATTIC confident about FATCA
Kelly: My Name is Kelly Williams from Canada, i turn to a vampire any time i want to, I become a real vampire because of how people treat me, This world is a wicked world and not fair to any body. At the...

Rest in peace Karl Binger
jack: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

BHB Appoints Urologist Dr Gordon Kooiman
Jase Norsworthy: Thank you SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM your services was helpful to me. More grace

Police hunting for snake at Central
Alisa Mae: Guys credit scores can be changed. I just tried mine and it worked, well before I met SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM my credit score was 473 and I had 21 account closed and 16 inquires to my credit. So I...

Adam Hall Wins Minor League Player Of Month
DAVID: HE IS THE BEST HACKER FOR THE JOB HE JUST HELPED ME HEACK INTO MY SPOUSE PHONE AND AS I SPEAK I CAN SPY ON HER PHONE REMOTELY ASOLUTELY ALL YOU CAN HIRE HIM HE IS THE BEST 100% LEGIT...

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean
jimmy: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator (worldcyberhackers) by marica. they gave me...

Coordinators, Ambassadors Helping In Dockyard
Valentina Roila: My God JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM is really wonderful I swear just yesterday I wanted to check my husband phone but it was locked and there was no way for me to get into his phone until I ask him and...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Monia Philip: Hacking of someone whatsapp, deleted text messages, call logs and many more was made easy by DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM . I swear right now am in full control of my spouse phone without touching his...

RECENT COMMENTS
JDF move to clear air about alleged Satan sword
Mary Ryan Vanderby: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM Get Empowered!! Knowledge is Power; contact JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM for all your hacking needs: -background checks (online/social media friends)-email hacking -facebook,...

Mixed views on PSV’s diversion
Mary Ryan Vanderby: JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM Get Empowered!! Knowledge is Power; contact JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM for all your hacking needs: -background checks (online/social media friends)-email hacking -facebook,...

ATTIC confident about FATCA
Kelly: My Name is Kelly Williams from Canada, i turn to a vampire any time i want to, I become a real vampire because of how people treat me, This world is a wicked world and not fair to any body. At the...

Rest in peace Karl Binger
jack: If you need to hack into any database, -YOU SUSPECT THAT YOUR PARTNER IS CHEATING, Erase criminal records hack , delete record, improve credit score, spy on whatsapp,-Facebook ,hack text, phone,...

BHB Appoints Urologist Dr Gordon Kooiman
Jase Norsworthy: Thank you SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM your services was helpful to me. More grace

Police hunting for snake at Central
Alisa Mae: Guys credit scores can be changed. I just tried mine and it worked, well before I met SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM my credit score was 473 and I had 21 account closed and 16 inquires to my credit. So I...

Adam Hall Wins Minor League Player Of Month
DAVID: HE IS THE BEST HACKER FOR THE JOB HE JUST HELPED ME HEACK INTO MY SPOUSE PHONE AND AS I SPEAK I CAN SPY ON HER PHONE REMOTELY ASOLUTELY ALL YOU CAN HIRE HIM HE IS THE BEST 100% LEGIT...

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean
jimmy: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator (worldcyberhackers) by marica. they gave me...

Coordinators, Ambassadors Helping In Dockyard
Valentina Roila: My God JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM is really wonderful I swear just yesterday I wanted to check my husband phone but it was locked and there was no way for me to get into his phone until I ask him and...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Monia Philip: Hacking of someone whatsapp, deleted text messages, call logs and many more was made easy by DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM . I swear right now am in full control of my spouse phone without touching his...