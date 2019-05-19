Faulkland off to winning start

Jamaica Star - Tuesday, May 19, 2019

Gregory Palmer, coach of Faulkland FC, is pleased with the way his boys played in their first ever playoff game. The western Jamaica team registered a 2-1 victory over Downs FC in their JFF Premier League playoffs at WesPow Park on Sunday. Peter...read more

