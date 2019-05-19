Doctors install replica bus stop inside hospital's emergency department to help dementia patients feel more relaxed 

Telegraph UK - Tuesday, May 19, 2019

Doctors install replica bus stop inside hospital's emergency department to help dementia patients feel more relaxed elegraph logo eed of articles aved articles Save acebook icon witter icon nstagram icon acebook icon witter icon nstagram icon ALL SECTIONS More Doctors install replica bus stop...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Scientists discover compound that tackles antibiotic resistant bugs

Swathes of countryside becoming 'healthcare deserts' with £100 trips for hospital care 

French film stars back 'yellow vests' in open letter denouncing government 'repression'

Boy, 15, stabbed to death in London as second teenager is found with injuries

GPs can refer patients to new therapy gardens in town centres as RHS funds mental health treatment pilot

Dementia patients should be offered music and dance therapy   

Shorter treatments transform lives of TB patients in Kyrgyzstan



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Staying the course with life's adventures

Theatre company brings Shakespeare to steel

Damijae is the best! - 11-year-old tops JCDC drama competition

Gays put heat on Sizzla

Wise Wurdz from dub poet

Real Money wins Guinness clash

Ja'roy flaunts it

SPORTS more
McDowell Receives Athlete Sponsorship Award

Football: Bermuda To Play Panama And Mexico

McDowell Receives Athlete Sponsorship Award

Photos: Island Volleyball Teams Begin US Open

Football: Bermuda To Play Panama And Mexico

Father and son racers claim maiden win

Russell and Mills experience final glory

POLITICS more
Kalinago youth trying to create history

OBA’s Scott: ‘We Deserve Answers On Arbitrade’

Hard to take impeachment seriously

Alpha Beautillion Profile: Dimitrius Richardson

Mia calls for ethical discussion

Vision 2040 policy says… Undertake study to identify laws that need amending, replacement

An admiration for Edward Seaga ...Through red, gold & green spectacles

BUSINESS more
Argus acquires Maltese insurance brokerage

Velocity Ledger releases blockchain network

L'Oriental diners to see sushi chef at work

Mid Ocean Club earns IIP gold standard

VLT Releases Testnet For Compliant Platform

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: May 27 2019

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: May 27 2019

TECH more
Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

CRIME more
JCF fully responsible for welfare of cops injured in May Pen — high command

US resident destined for Mandeville reported missing

Accused's DNA found on handkerchief with GSR

Video: May 28th Bernews Morning Newsflash

Six drink-driving arrests on holiday weekend

Community officers hold meet-and-greets

Five children injured in Paget crash

RELATED STORIES
Scientists discover compound that tackles antibiotic resistant bugs

Swathes of countryside becoming 'healthcare deserts' with £100 trips for hospital care 

French film stars back 'yellow vests' in open letter denouncing government 'repression'

Boy, 15, stabbed to death in London as second teenager is found with injuries

GPs can refer patients to new therapy gardens in town centres as RHS funds mental health treatment pilot

Dementia patients should be offered music and dance therapy   

Shorter treatments transform lives of TB patients in Kyrgyzstan

RECENT COMMENTS
JDF move to clear air about alleged Satan sword
Jase Norsworthy: Thank you SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM your services was helpful to me. More grace

BHB Appoints Urologist Dr Gordon Kooiman
Jase Norsworthy: Thank you SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM your services was helpful to me. More grace

Mixed views on PSV’s diversion
Kameron M Koffler: Family is everything that makes a man happy but my wife broke that happiness and made it a sad one for me cause I just caught her cheating on me. I caught up with her with the help of...

Police hunting for snake at Central
Alisa Mae: Guys credit scores can be changed. I just tried mine and it worked, well before I met SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM my credit score was 473 and I had 21 account closed and 16 inquires to my credit. So I...

ATTIC confident about FATCA
Real: Welcome to ( Real Vampire Kingdom). Do you want to be a vampire,still in human,having talented brain turning to a vampire in a good posture in ten mines time to a human again, with out delaying in...

Adam Hall Wins Minor League Player Of Month
DAVID: HE IS THE BEST HACKER FOR THE JOB HE JUST HELPED ME HEACK INTO MY SPOUSE PHONE AND AS I SPEAK I CAN SPY ON HER PHONE REMOTELY ASOLUTELY ALL YOU CAN HIRE HIM HE IS THE BEST 100% LEGIT...

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean
jimmy: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator (worldcyberhackers) by marica. they gave me...

Coordinators, Ambassadors Helping In Dockyard
Valentina Roila: My God JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM is really wonderful I swear just yesterday I wanted to check my husband phone but it was locked and there was no way for me to get into his phone until I ask him and...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Monia Philip: Hacking of someone whatsapp, deleted text messages, call logs and many more was made easy by DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM . I swear right now am in full control of my spouse phone without touching his...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
BOANTE: I am here to give my testimony about chief dr lucky who helped me in my life, i want to inform the public how i was cured from herpes simplex virus by chief dr lucky,i visited different hospital...

RECENT COMMENTS
JDF move to clear air about alleged Satan sword
Jase Norsworthy: Thank you SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM your services was helpful to me. More grace

BHB Appoints Urologist Dr Gordon Kooiman
Jase Norsworthy: Thank you SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM your services was helpful to me. More grace

Mixed views on PSV’s diversion
Kameron M Koffler: Family is everything that makes a man happy but my wife broke that happiness and made it a sad one for me cause I just caught her cheating on me. I caught up with her with the help of...

Police hunting for snake at Central
Alisa Mae: Guys credit scores can be changed. I just tried mine and it worked, well before I met SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM my credit score was 473 and I had 21 account closed and 16 inquires to my credit. So I...

ATTIC confident about FATCA
Real: Welcome to ( Real Vampire Kingdom). Do you want to be a vampire,still in human,having talented brain turning to a vampire in a good posture in ten mines time to a human again, with out delaying in...

Adam Hall Wins Minor League Player Of Month
DAVID: HE IS THE BEST HACKER FOR THE JOB HE JUST HELPED ME HEACK INTO MY SPOUSE PHONE AND AS I SPEAK I CAN SPY ON HER PHONE REMOTELY ASOLUTELY ALL YOU CAN HIRE HIM HE IS THE BEST 100% LEGIT...

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean
jimmy: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator (worldcyberhackers) by marica. they gave me...

Coordinators, Ambassadors Helping In Dockyard
Valentina Roila: My God JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM is really wonderful I swear just yesterday I wanted to check my husband phone but it was locked and there was no way for me to get into his phone until I ask him and...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Monia Philip: Hacking of someone whatsapp, deleted text messages, call logs and many more was made easy by DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM . I swear right now am in full control of my spouse phone without touching his...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
BOANTE: I am here to give my testimony about chief dr lucky who helped me in my life, i want to inform the public how i was cured from herpes simplex virus by chief dr lucky,i visited different hospital...