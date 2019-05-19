UK leadership hopefuls vow to

Jamaica Observer - Sunday, May 19, 2019

LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) â The race to become Britain's next premier opened yesterday with an array of hopefuls promising to succeed where Theresa May failed and finally pull the divided country out of the European Union (EU).But European leaders insisted they had made their final...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
UK leadership hopefuls vow to succeed where May failed on Brexit

Last days of May?

UK's defiant May tells critics it's her Brexit deal or chaos

Brexit likely to miss October date

Britain 'very close' to agreeing Brexit bill

Brexit bill delayed as Lords back EU nationals' rights

Voting begins in race to replace UK prime minister



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Reggae Girlz

Following in grandma's stilettos

Fleurette Harris, the comeback girl

Sumfest goes social

Palace to shine in Portmore

Jo Brand felt she couldn't 'make a fuss' after sexual assault at charity event, comedian tells Hay Festival 

Photo Set #2: Bermuda Day Heritage Parade

SPORTS more
Saving the stressed out teacher

Four new courses for community colleges

Summer internships

Reggae Girlz

How do I negotiate an attractive salary package?

Carl's calling

A Stinging Love Affair

POLITICS more
Browne and Mottley — shapers of the regional future

Crowded field for Kingston Central PNP contest

PNP can win next election, Crawford tells Comrades

Following in grandma's stilettos

A troubled Presidency that ended with the loss of political power

Govt. to increase requirements for small businesses … with 20% of state contracts at stake

Hundreds of $$million in contracts available at GECOM

BUSINESS more
Pricing policy: What is the big secret, Petrojam?

I saved more when I stopped budgeting

Who will win the investment strategy battle?

Jamaica leading the region on cannabis

Shaw heads to Harvard

Transferred money appears less than original amount

Setting a Precedent with Kerese Patterson

TECH more
Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

CRIME more
It shall come to pass

Pope condemns abortion as use of 'paid killer'

Motorcycle madness

Cuba has to explain to Guyana

Felix: Guyana looking into case of ‘expelled’ Cuban -insists matter is an international one

Two female prisoners granted Presidential pardons

8 killers get smaller sentences in return for early guilty pleas

RELATED STORIES
UK leadership hopefuls vow to succeed where May failed on Brexit

Last days of May?

UK's defiant May tells critics it's her Brexit deal or chaos

Brexit likely to miss October date

Britain 'very close' to agreeing Brexit bill

Brexit bill delayed as Lords back EU nationals' rights

Voting begins in race to replace UK prime minister

RECENT COMMENTS
Mixed views on PSV’s diversion
Kameron M Koffler: Family is everything that makes a man happy but my wife broke that happiness and made it a sad one for me cause I just caught her cheating on me. I caught up with her with the help of...

Police hunting for snake at Central
Alisa Mae: Guys credit scores can be changed. I just tried mine and it worked, well before I met SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM my credit score was 473 and I had 21 account closed and 16 inquires to my credit. So I...

ATTIC confident about FATCA
Real: Welcome to ( Real Vampire Kingdom). Do you want to be a vampire,still in human,having talented brain turning to a vampire in a good posture in ten mines time to a human again, with out delaying in...

Adam Hall Wins Minor League Player Of Month
DAVID: HE IS THE BEST HACKER FOR THE JOB HE JUST HELPED ME HEACK INTO MY SPOUSE PHONE AND AS I SPEAK I CAN SPY ON HER PHONE REMOTELY ASOLUTELY ALL YOU CAN HIRE HIM HE IS THE BEST 100% LEGIT...

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean
jimmy: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator (worldcyberhackers) by marica. they gave me...

Coordinators, Ambassadors Helping In Dockyard
Valentina Roila: My God JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM is really wonderful I swear just yesterday I wanted to check my husband phone but it was locked and there was no way for me to get into his phone until I ask him and...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Monia Philip: Hacking of someone whatsapp, deleted text messages, call logs and many more was made easy by DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM . I swear right now am in full control of my spouse phone without touching his...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
BOANTE: I am here to give my testimony about chief dr lucky who helped me in my life, i want to inform the public how i was cured from herpes simplex virus by chief dr lucky,i visited different hospital...

Rest in peace Karl Binger
Ivano Stincardini: My name is Ivano Stincardini and am from Italy. Though I have been wondering if this hack really works in my country Italy so I contacted DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM after contacting this hacker I...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Fabrizio Migliorati: I can’t just believe I just caught my wife last night in an hotel on top of her boss. SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM is the best, it was with this hacker I caught them, well my wife told me she has an all...

RECENT COMMENTS
Mixed views on PSV’s diversion
Kameron M Koffler: Family is everything that makes a man happy but my wife broke that happiness and made it a sad one for me cause I just caught her cheating on me. I caught up with her with the help of...

Police hunting for snake at Central
Alisa Mae: Guys credit scores can be changed. I just tried mine and it worked, well before I met SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM my credit score was 473 and I had 21 account closed and 16 inquires to my credit. So I...

ATTIC confident about FATCA
Real: Welcome to ( Real Vampire Kingdom). Do you want to be a vampire,still in human,having talented brain turning to a vampire in a good posture in ten mines time to a human again, with out delaying in...

Adam Hall Wins Minor League Player Of Month
DAVID: HE IS THE BEST HACKER FOR THE JOB HE JUST HELPED ME HEACK INTO MY SPOUSE PHONE AND AS I SPEAK I CAN SPY ON HER PHONE REMOTELY ASOLUTELY ALL YOU CAN HIRE HIM HE IS THE BEST 100% LEGIT...

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean
jimmy: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator (worldcyberhackers) by marica. they gave me...

Coordinators, Ambassadors Helping In Dockyard
Valentina Roila: My God JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM is really wonderful I swear just yesterday I wanted to check my husband phone but it was locked and there was no way for me to get into his phone until I ask him and...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Monia Philip: Hacking of someone whatsapp, deleted text messages, call logs and many more was made easy by DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM . I swear right now am in full control of my spouse phone without touching his...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
BOANTE: I am here to give my testimony about chief dr lucky who helped me in my life, i want to inform the public how i was cured from herpes simplex virus by chief dr lucky,i visited different hospital...

Rest in peace Karl Binger
Ivano Stincardini: My name is Ivano Stincardini and am from Italy. Though I have been wondering if this hack really works in my country Italy so I contacted DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM after contacting this hacker I...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Fabrizio Migliorati: I can’t just believe I just caught my wife last night in an hotel on top of her boss. SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM is the best, it was with this hacker I caught them, well my wife told me she has an all...