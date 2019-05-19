One love for Bermuda Day

Royal Gazette - Saturday, May 19, 2019

Thousands of people took over the streets of Hamilton yesterday for the Bermuda Day Parade.Parade watchers took up their staked-out spots with family members and friends for the annual event, which marks the official start of summer.The theme of this year's event was "Bermudian...read more

