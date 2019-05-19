How could you, Mr. President? Say it ain’t so, Excellency…. Except that it is.

Kaieteur News - Saturday, May 19, 2019

DEAR EDITOR, I am the short end of the stick here; it is a dirty, undesired one. Spiked too. For there I was repeatedly trashing those tardy public servants, who lapsed through negligence, or contempt, or impatience, or disinterest (or some combination of all those) for failing to deliver...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Patto mek Independence promise but he ain’t keeping none

Four years of APNU+AFC: Contextualizing the failure of politics

Tints and things traffic

This govt. is totally disinterested while rice farmers struggle

Negligent miners targetted in labour crackdown

Same game different players – GoG continues to show disinterest in sports

Pitch doctoring and whimpering just ain’t cricket!



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
The Golden Showcase to Begin for the 2019 National Festival of Arts

Walshy Fire sounds the ABENG

Gospel Spotlight: Tiffany Hall eyes mainstream market

Weh Dem Up To: DyDy mixing music and philanthropy

Dancers' Paradise: Not From Here dancers target unsaved youth

Praises for Bounty Killer - Artiste lauded for efforts to improve KPH

Rugged Boss stirs up the females with ‘Tight Oh’

SPORTS more
Sealey & Bean-Rasario Win Junior Classic Race

Conyers learns lessons from past mistakes

Semenya to return to track in 2,000 metre race in France

Videos: Marshall & Hoey Win Half Marathon Race

DEAR BELLA: I want to have a child, but without a father

Hopkins denies Mayho historic title

Hoey wins second title on return

POLITICS more
PM welcomes news of service improvements by Telecommunications Service Provider

Amendment to the Maritime Areas Act is Soon to be Law

More than a dozen wounded in France bomb 'attack'

AG says transportation of voters by principle, not bribery and treating

'I feel badly for Theresa,' Trump says of May resignation

Four jailed Catalan MPs suspended from Spanish parliament ahead of European and local elections

Political leaders' Bermuda Day messages

BUSINESS more
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: May 23 2019

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: May 23 2019

A Flag in the Sun — A Celebration of Argentine Independence in Jamaica

Sitcom star Ity takes on the orange economy

Brazil’s Natura buying Avon Products

Chinese man guilty of defrauding Apple out of 1,500 iPhones

Qualcomm violated antitrust law in chip market, judge rules

TECH more
Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

CRIME more
Officials Say RTA Victim was Overtaking

Corozal Cops Find Crack Cocaine

Weekly Round-up: Islandwide water restrictions... Titchfield student killed in crash... Tallawahs squad finalised

At least 23 inmates dead in clashes with police at Venezuela jail

Two charged in Manchester for stealing water

Simon Byrne appointed next chief constable of Police Service of Northern Ireland

Woman arrested after car overturns

RELATED STORIES
Patto mek Independence promise but he ain’t keeping none

Four years of APNU+AFC: Contextualizing the failure of politics

Tints and things traffic

This govt. is totally disinterested while rice farmers struggle

Negligent miners targetted in labour crackdown

Same game different players – GoG continues to show disinterest in sports

Pitch doctoring and whimpering just ain’t cricket!

RECENT COMMENTS
Mixed views on PSV’s diversion
Bev Crossman Freeman: DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM is the best I swear with my life and karma. If not because of this hacker I would never know that my husband has 2 kids out side for another woman.

Police hunting for snake at Central
Alisa Mae: Guys credit scores can be changed. I just tried mine and it worked, well before I met SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM my credit score was 473 and I had 21 account closed and 16 inquires to my credit. So I...

ATTIC confident about FATCA
Real: Welcome to ( Real Vampire Kingdom). Do you want to be a vampire,still in human,having talented brain turning to a vampire in a good posture in ten mines time to a human again, with out delaying in...

Adam Hall Wins Minor League Player Of Month
DAVID: HE IS THE BEST HACKER FOR THE JOB HE JUST HELPED ME HEACK INTO MY SPOUSE PHONE AND AS I SPEAK I CAN SPY ON HER PHONE REMOTELY ASOLUTELY ALL YOU CAN HIRE HIM HE IS THE BEST 100% LEGIT...

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean
jimmy: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator (worldcyberhackers) by marica. they gave me...

Coordinators, Ambassadors Helping In Dockyard
Valentina Roila: My God JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM is really wonderful I swear just yesterday I wanted to check my husband phone but it was locked and there was no way for me to get into his phone until I ask him and...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Monia Philip: Hacking of someone whatsapp, deleted text messages, call logs and many more was made easy by DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM . I swear right now am in full control of my spouse phone without touching his...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
BOANTE: I am here to give my testimony about chief dr lucky who helped me in my life, i want to inform the public how i was cured from herpes simplex virus by chief dr lucky,i visited different hospital...

Rest in peace Karl Binger
Ivano Stincardini: My name is Ivano Stincardini and am from Italy. Though I have been wondering if this hack really works in my country Italy so I contacted DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM after contacting this hacker I...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Fabrizio Migliorati: I can’t just believe I just caught my wife last night in an hotel on top of her boss. SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM is the best, it was with this hacker I caught them, well my wife told me she has an all...

RECENT COMMENTS
Mixed views on PSV’s diversion
Bev Crossman Freeman: DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM is the best I swear with my life and karma. If not because of this hacker I would never know that my husband has 2 kids out side for another woman.

Police hunting for snake at Central
Alisa Mae: Guys credit scores can be changed. I just tried mine and it worked, well before I met SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM my credit score was 473 and I had 21 account closed and 16 inquires to my credit. So I...

ATTIC confident about FATCA
Real: Welcome to ( Real Vampire Kingdom). Do you want to be a vampire,still in human,having talented brain turning to a vampire in a good posture in ten mines time to a human again, with out delaying in...

Adam Hall Wins Minor League Player Of Month
DAVID: HE IS THE BEST HACKER FOR THE JOB HE JUST HELPED ME HEACK INTO MY SPOUSE PHONE AND AS I SPEAK I CAN SPY ON HER PHONE REMOTELY ASOLUTELY ALL YOU CAN HIRE HIM HE IS THE BEST 100% LEGIT...

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean
jimmy: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator (worldcyberhackers) by marica. they gave me...

Coordinators, Ambassadors Helping In Dockyard
Valentina Roila: My God JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM is really wonderful I swear just yesterday I wanted to check my husband phone but it was locked and there was no way for me to get into his phone until I ask him and...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Monia Philip: Hacking of someone whatsapp, deleted text messages, call logs and many more was made easy by DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM . I swear right now am in full control of my spouse phone without touching his...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
BOANTE: I am here to give my testimony about chief dr lucky who helped me in my life, i want to inform the public how i was cured from herpes simplex virus by chief dr lucky,i visited different hospital...

Rest in peace Karl Binger
Ivano Stincardini: My name is Ivano Stincardini and am from Italy. Though I have been wondering if this hack really works in my country Italy so I contacted DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM after contacting this hacker I...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Fabrizio Migliorati: I can’t just believe I just caught my wife last night in an hotel on top of her boss. SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM is the best, it was with this hacker I caught them, well my wife told me she has an all...