10 to 13 named tropical storms forecast for 2019 season

Jamaica Observer - Friday, May 19, 2019

PHILLIPSBURG, St Maarten (CMC) â A Caribbean climatologist says that the 2019 hurricane season is likely to be less active than normal or just about normal with 10-13 named tropical storms likely.read more

0
RELATED STORIES
CIMH issues warning as region enters wet season

Hurricane rains could be a blessing or curse — forecaster

Climatologist says increased temperatures linked to health problems

Drought alleviation predicted for 2016 Wet/Hurricane Season

Caribbean urged to brace for more hurricane activity this year

Brace for more hurricane activity

Brace for heavy rains this year — meteorologist



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Gospel Spotlight: Tiffany Hall eyes mainstream market

Weh Dem Up To: DyDy mixing music and philanthropy

Dancers' Paradise: Not From Here dancers target unsaved youth

Praises for Bounty Killer - Artiste lauded for efforts to improve KPH

Rugged Boss stirs up the females with ‘Tight Oh’

Dancehall veterans team up for new song

Children’s Gospel Song finals set for Sunday

SPORTS more
Videos: Marshall & Hoey Win Half Marathon Race

DEAR BELLA: I want to have a child, but without a father

Hopkins denies Mayho historic title

Hoey wins second title on return

Marshall retains May 24 title

Disaster Risk Management training for small and medium businesses deemed a success

Sinclair Packwood Memorial Cycle Race Winners

POLITICS more
AG says transportation of voters by principle, not bribery and treating

'I feel badly for Theresa,' Trump says of May resignation

Four jailed Catalan MPs suspended from Spanish parliament ahead of European and local elections

Political leaders' Bermuda Day messages

UPDATE: Dutch PM says Brexit deal 'not up for renegotiation'

Theresa May Steps Down As Party Leader

Britain's May announces resignation in emotional end

BUSINESS more
Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: May 23 2019

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: May 23 2019

A Flag in the Sun — A Celebration of Argentine Independence in Jamaica

Sitcom star Ity takes on the orange economy

Brazil’s Natura buying Avon Products

Chinese man guilty of defrauding Apple out of 1,500 iPhones

Qualcomm violated antitrust law in chip market, judge rules

TECH more
Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

CRIME more
Dexter Pottinger killer gets 12 years for manslaughter

Man charged with murder after elderly couple found dead in Kensington flat

Driver Arrested After Collision In Hamilton Parish

Find a solution to transportation for rural school children — Vaz

Shaw to speak on Ja's ganja industry at Global Health Summit

Clarendon teen shot dead at home

10 Whorlton Hall staff arrested on suspicion of physical and psychological abuse

RELATED STORIES
CIMH issues warning as region enters wet season

Hurricane rains could be a blessing or curse — forecaster

Climatologist says increased temperatures linked to health problems

Drought alleviation predicted for 2016 Wet/Hurricane Season

Caribbean urged to brace for more hurricane activity this year

Brace for more hurricane activity

Brace for heavy rains this year — meteorologist

RECENT COMMENTS
Mixed views on PSV’s diversion
Bev Crossman Freeman: DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM is the best I swear with my life and karma. If not because of this hacker I would never know that my husband has 2 kids out side for another woman.

Police hunting for snake at Central
Alisa Mae: Guys credit scores can be changed. I just tried mine and it worked, well before I met SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM my credit score was 473 and I had 21 account closed and 16 inquires to my credit. So I...

ATTIC confident about FATCA
Real: Welcome to ( Real Vampire Kingdom). Do you want to be a vampire,still in human,having talented brain turning to a vampire in a good posture in ten mines time to a human again, with out delaying in...

Adam Hall Wins Minor League Player Of Month
DAVID: HE IS THE BEST HACKER FOR THE JOB HE JUST HELPED ME HEACK INTO MY SPOUSE PHONE AND AS I SPEAK I CAN SPY ON HER PHONE REMOTELY ASOLUTELY ALL YOU CAN HIRE HIM HE IS THE BEST 100% LEGIT...

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean
jimmy: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator (worldcyberhackers) by marica. they gave me...

Coordinators, Ambassadors Helping In Dockyard
Valentina Roila: My God JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM is really wonderful I swear just yesterday I wanted to check my husband phone but it was locked and there was no way for me to get into his phone until I ask him and...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Monia Philip: Hacking of someone whatsapp, deleted text messages, call logs and many more was made easy by DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM . I swear right now am in full control of my spouse phone without touching his...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
BOANTE: I am here to give my testimony about chief dr lucky who helped me in my life, i want to inform the public how i was cured from herpes simplex virus by chief dr lucky,i visited different hospital...

Rest in peace Karl Binger
Ivano Stincardini: My name is Ivano Stincardini and am from Italy. Though I have been wondering if this hack really works in my country Italy so I contacted DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM after contacting this hacker I...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Fabrizio Migliorati: I can’t just believe I just caught my wife last night in an hotel on top of her boss. SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM is the best, it was with this hacker I caught them, well my wife told me she has an all...

RECENT COMMENTS
Mixed views on PSV’s diversion
Bev Crossman Freeman: DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM is the best I swear with my life and karma. If not because of this hacker I would never know that my husband has 2 kids out side for another woman.

Police hunting for snake at Central
Alisa Mae: Guys credit scores can be changed. I just tried mine and it worked, well before I met SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM my credit score was 473 and I had 21 account closed and 16 inquires to my credit. So I...

ATTIC confident about FATCA
Real: Welcome to ( Real Vampire Kingdom). Do you want to be a vampire,still in human,having talented brain turning to a vampire in a good posture in ten mines time to a human again, with out delaying in...

Adam Hall Wins Minor League Player Of Month
DAVID: HE IS THE BEST HACKER FOR THE JOB HE JUST HELPED ME HEACK INTO MY SPOUSE PHONE AND AS I SPEAK I CAN SPY ON HER PHONE REMOTELY ASOLUTELY ALL YOU CAN HIRE HIM HE IS THE BEST 100% LEGIT...

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean
jimmy: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator (worldcyberhackers) by marica. they gave me...

Coordinators, Ambassadors Helping In Dockyard
Valentina Roila: My God JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM is really wonderful I swear just yesterday I wanted to check my husband phone but it was locked and there was no way for me to get into his phone until I ask him and...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Monia Philip: Hacking of someone whatsapp, deleted text messages, call logs and many more was made easy by DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM . I swear right now am in full control of my spouse phone without touching his...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
BOANTE: I am here to give my testimony about chief dr lucky who helped me in my life, i want to inform the public how i was cured from herpes simplex virus by chief dr lucky,i visited different hospital...

Rest in peace Karl Binger
Ivano Stincardini: My name is Ivano Stincardini and am from Italy. Though I have been wondering if this hack really works in my country Italy so I contacted DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM after contacting this hacker I...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Fabrizio Migliorati: I can’t just believe I just caught my wife last night in an hotel on top of her boss. SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM is the best, it was with this hacker I caught them, well my wife told me she has an all...