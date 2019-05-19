Peace Corps trainees impressed with Jamaica

Jamaica Gleaner - Friday, May 19, 2019

It was billed as a Group 90 swearing-in ceremony for Peace Corps Jamaica, but it was more of a coming-of-age celebration of sorts. After 10 weeks living with host families in Highgate, St Mary, where they had been introduced to Patois, new fruits...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Patois is not the problem, stupid!

Peace Corps celebrates 55 years in Jamaica

6 more Peace Corps volunteers for Dominica

Peace Corps forms critical part of US mission in Guyana – US Envoy

Volunteerism a good way to demonstrate kindness, says GG

81st batch of Peace Corp volunteers sworn in

36 new Peace Corps sworn in



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Sitcom star Ity takes on the orange economy

Philadelphia’s top prosecutor calls for new trial for Meek Mill

Anti-abortion movie premieres in Jamaica - Canada bans ‘Unplanned’ for hate speech

‘Seville and di Bone Tribunal’ an edutaining musical

VP licensed ‘One Spliff A Day’ to DJ Khaled for ‘Holy Mountain’ single

Kelly Dudley aims to make 21st Hapilos a ‘forever business’

Walshy Fire Abeng

SPORTS more
GC Foster, UTech sign MOU with City of Miramar

NJ celebrates 60 years, looks to raise funds for Sunshine Girls

Jamaican shooters facing uphill task

Tridents sign controversial Hales, Bravo remains at TKR

No Concacaf teams in Copa America is a big mistake

PSG president facing French corruption probe

Skerritt set for talks over Guyana cricket crisis

POLITICS more
GECOM gets $3.4B for elections – Gov’t stresses action unrelated to imminent CCJ ruling

Economy grows 1.5% in March quarter

Governor survives blackface scandal

May reign nears end

Seaga among trio honoured by the ECC

Don’t squander gains, PSOJ boss warns politicians

To Seaga with love, from Hazel Smith

BUSINESS more
A Flag in the Sun — A Celebration of Argentine Independence in Jamaica

Sitcom star Ity takes on the orange economy

Brazil’s Natura buying Avon Products

Chinese man guilty of defrauding Apple out of 1,500 iPhones

Qualcomm violated antitrust law in chip market, judge rules

Walter Molano | Venezuela: The day after

Economy grows 1.5% in March quarter

TECH more
Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

CRIME more
Met Police officer found guilty of raping woman while on holiday in Antigua

Police probe death of teenage girl run over by car – Reputed husband, 42, in custody

Miner slain after going to woman’s aid

Worrying questions as expelled Cuban activist surfaces in Guyana

Philadelphia’s top prosecutor calls for new trial for Meek Mill

Anti-abortion movie premieres in Jamaica - Canada bans ‘Unplanned’ for hate speech

Epican partner reports pleasing sales for the medical ganja retailer

RELATED STORIES
Patois is not the problem, stupid!

Peace Corps celebrates 55 years in Jamaica

6 more Peace Corps volunteers for Dominica

Peace Corps forms critical part of US mission in Guyana – US Envoy

Volunteerism a good way to demonstrate kindness, says GG

81st batch of Peace Corp volunteers sworn in

36 new Peace Corps sworn in

RECENT COMMENTS
Mixed views on PSV’s diversion
Bev Crossman Freeman: DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM is the best I swear with my life and karma. If not because of this hacker I would never know that my husband has 2 kids out side for another woman.

Police hunting for snake at Central
Alisa Mae: Guys credit scores can be changed. I just tried mine and it worked, well before I met SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM my credit score was 473 and I had 21 account closed and 16 inquires to my credit. So I...

ATTIC confident about FATCA
Real: Welcome to ( Real Vampire Kingdom). Do you want to be a vampire,still in human,having talented brain turning to a vampire in a good posture in ten mines time to a human again, with out delaying in...

Adam Hall Wins Minor League Player Of Month
DAVID: HE IS THE BEST HACKER FOR THE JOB HE JUST HELPED ME HEACK INTO MY SPOUSE PHONE AND AS I SPEAK I CAN SPY ON HER PHONE REMOTELY ASOLUTELY ALL YOU CAN HIRE HIM HE IS THE BEST 100% LEGIT...

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean
jimmy: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator (worldcyberhackers) by marica. they gave me...

Coordinators, Ambassadors Helping In Dockyard
Valentina Roila: My God JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM is really wonderful I swear just yesterday I wanted to check my husband phone but it was locked and there was no way for me to get into his phone until I ask him and...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Monia Philip: Hacking of someone whatsapp, deleted text messages, call logs and many more was made easy by DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM . I swear right now am in full control of my spouse phone without touching his...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
BOANTE: I am here to give my testimony about chief dr lucky who helped me in my life, i want to inform the public how i was cured from herpes simplex virus by chief dr lucky,i visited different hospital...

Rest in peace Karl Binger
Ivano Stincardini: My name is Ivano Stincardini and am from Italy. Though I have been wondering if this hack really works in my country Italy so I contacted DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM after contacting this hacker I...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Fabrizio Migliorati: I can’t just believe I just caught my wife last night in an hotel on top of her boss. SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM is the best, it was with this hacker I caught them, well my wife told me she has an all...

RECENT COMMENTS
Mixed views on PSV’s diversion
Bev Crossman Freeman: DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM is the best I swear with my life and karma. If not because of this hacker I would never know that my husband has 2 kids out side for another woman.

Police hunting for snake at Central
Alisa Mae: Guys credit scores can be changed. I just tried mine and it worked, well before I met SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM my credit score was 473 and I had 21 account closed and 16 inquires to my credit. So I...

ATTIC confident about FATCA
Real: Welcome to ( Real Vampire Kingdom). Do you want to be a vampire,still in human,having talented brain turning to a vampire in a good posture in ten mines time to a human again, with out delaying in...

Adam Hall Wins Minor League Player Of Month
DAVID: HE IS THE BEST HACKER FOR THE JOB HE JUST HELPED ME HEACK INTO MY SPOUSE PHONE AND AS I SPEAK I CAN SPY ON HER PHONE REMOTELY ASOLUTELY ALL YOU CAN HIRE HIM HE IS THE BEST 100% LEGIT...

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean
jimmy: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator (worldcyberhackers) by marica. they gave me...

Coordinators, Ambassadors Helping In Dockyard
Valentina Roila: My God JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM is really wonderful I swear just yesterday I wanted to check my husband phone but it was locked and there was no way for me to get into his phone until I ask him and...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Monia Philip: Hacking of someone whatsapp, deleted text messages, call logs and many more was made easy by DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM . I swear right now am in full control of my spouse phone without touching his...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
BOANTE: I am here to give my testimony about chief dr lucky who helped me in my life, i want to inform the public how i was cured from herpes simplex virus by chief dr lucky,i visited different hospital...

Rest in peace Karl Binger
Ivano Stincardini: My name is Ivano Stincardini and am from Italy. Though I have been wondering if this hack really works in my country Italy so I contacted DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM after contacting this hacker I...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Fabrizio Migliorati: I can’t just believe I just caught my wife last night in an hotel on top of her boss. SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM is the best, it was with this hacker I caught them, well my wife told me she has an all...