Gas prices to up by $0.66 Thursday

Jamaica Gleaner - Wednesday, May 19, 2019

Gas prices will be going up again this week. The state-owned oil refinery,Â Petrojam, says E-10 87 and E-10 90 will each go up by $0.66. E-10 87 will sell for $134.86Â per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $137.69Â per litre....read more

