Injury puts Dottin out of key England series

Jamaica Star - Tuesday, May 19, 2019

CMC: Injury has ruled aggressive all-rounder Deandra Dottin out of upcoming tours of Ireland and England starting later this month, dealing a stern blow to West Indies Women's ICC Women's Championship campaign. The 27-year-old, the world's...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Dottin out of England series

WICB names squad for Women’s World Cup

WICB names squad for women's T20 World Cup

Cooper included in Windies squad - Sport - Jamaica Star - August 22, 2012

WICB name strong squad for women’s world cup

Stefanie Taylor and Shanel Daley included in WI women's World Cup squad

Windies name newcomers for Women's tour of South Africa



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Noire Youth Theatre To Host ‘Loud Souls 2′

Art has no plans to retire

Buju's 'long walk' reaches Bermuda

Local Artist Turns Plastic Waste Into Artwork

Non-stop fun at FAME party

This Day in History — May 21

Macka B scores against racism

SPORTS more
Labour Day special for Westmoreland Major League finals

'Blind' tennis player awarded £50k compensation after surveyors didn't spot Japanese Knotweed on £1.2m flat

Bermuda Day To Feature ‘Carifta 2020′

Bermuda Day To Feature ‘Carifta 2020′

Bermuda Field Hockey Present 2018/19 Awards

Terceira Begin Competing In The Netherlands

Beyond Rugby Fundraiser: ‘Meet The Legends’

POLITICS more
Four refugees in Australia's offshore migrant camps attempt suicide after conservative government's re-election 

Beware Israeli spying technology, Bunting tells PNP supporters

Stakeholders agree on new regulations for gold sector

Whither Independence

The ‘Alpha Factor’ - Jamaica gymnastics lands partnership with American apparel company

Facebook – the dark side

P.U.P. Formally Withdraws Legal Challenge of Special Agreement

BUSINESS more
Making best use of our intellectual resources

HSBC Bank Harbourview Centre Building Works

3 million people have fled Venezuela since 2015 — UN

MS Amlin Invests In MGA Envelop Risk

RA invites views on 'open internet'

Neptune refitted to create The Media Lounge

Bermuda Stock Exchange Report: May 20 2019

TECH more
Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

CRIME more
Accused New Zealand mosque shooter charged with terrorism

Clarendon farmer implicated in $1.3 million cocaine seizure charged

45 guns seized in Corporate Area since January

Sikh girl brings religious knife to class sparking police investigation as parents boycott school and post hateful comments online

Man killed at Orange Hill identified

Eiffel Tower climber in custody after daring ascent

Lifeguard brought to court for slapping aunt

RELATED STORIES
Dottin out of England series

WICB names squad for Women’s World Cup

WICB names squad for women's T20 World Cup

Cooper included in Windies squad - Sport - Jamaica Star - August 22, 2012

WICB name strong squad for women’s world cup

Stefanie Taylor and Shanel Daley included in WI women's World Cup squad

Windies name newcomers for Women's tour of South Africa

RECENT COMMENTS
Mixed views on PSV’s diversion
Rick Bendele: All I have is my daughter in this life. Her mum has chosen the best part for her self so I had to let her go. i caught her cheating on me with the very help of JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM and since...

Police hunting for snake at Central
Alisa Mae: Guys credit scores can be changed. I just tried mine and it worked, well before I met SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM my credit score was 473 and I had 21 account closed and 16 inquires to my credit. So I...

ATTIC confident about FATCA
Real: Welcome to ( Real Vampire Kingdom). Do you want to be a vampire,still in human,having talented brain turning to a vampire in a good posture in ten mines time to a human again, with out delaying in...

Adam Hall Wins Minor League Player Of Month
DAVID: HE IS THE BEST HACKER FOR THE JOB HE JUST HELPED ME HEACK INTO MY SPOUSE PHONE AND AS I SPEAK I CAN SPY ON HER PHONE REMOTELY ASOLUTELY ALL YOU CAN HIRE HIM HE IS THE BEST 100% LEGIT...

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean
jimmy: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator (worldcyberhackers) by marica. they gave me...

Coordinators, Ambassadors Helping In Dockyard
Valentina Roila: My God JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM is really wonderful I swear just yesterday I wanted to check my husband phone but it was locked and there was no way for me to get into his phone until I ask him and...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Monia Philip: Hacking of someone whatsapp, deleted text messages, call logs and many more was made easy by DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM . I swear right now am in full control of my spouse phone without touching his...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
BOANTE: I am here to give my testimony about chief dr lucky who helped me in my life, i want to inform the public how i was cured from herpes simplex virus by chief dr lucky,i visited different hospital...

Rest in peace Karl Binger
Ivano Stincardini: My name is Ivano Stincardini and am from Italy. Though I have been wondering if this hack really works in my country Italy so I contacted DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM after contacting this hacker I...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Fabrizio Migliorati: I can’t just believe I just caught my wife last night in an hotel on top of her boss. SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM is the best, it was with this hacker I caught them, well my wife told me she has an all...

RECENT COMMENTS
Mixed views on PSV’s diversion
Rick Bendele: All I have is my daughter in this life. Her mum has chosen the best part for her self so I had to let her go. i caught her cheating on me with the very help of JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM and since...

Police hunting for snake at Central
Alisa Mae: Guys credit scores can be changed. I just tried mine and it worked, well before I met SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM my credit score was 473 and I had 21 account closed and 16 inquires to my credit. So I...

ATTIC confident about FATCA
Real: Welcome to ( Real Vampire Kingdom). Do you want to be a vampire,still in human,having talented brain turning to a vampire in a good posture in ten mines time to a human again, with out delaying in...

Adam Hall Wins Minor League Player Of Month
DAVID: HE IS THE BEST HACKER FOR THE JOB HE JUST HELPED ME HEACK INTO MY SPOUSE PHONE AND AS I SPEAK I CAN SPY ON HER PHONE REMOTELY ASOLUTELY ALL YOU CAN HIRE HIM HE IS THE BEST 100% LEGIT...

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean
jimmy: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator (worldcyberhackers) by marica. they gave me...

Coordinators, Ambassadors Helping In Dockyard
Valentina Roila: My God JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM is really wonderful I swear just yesterday I wanted to check my husband phone but it was locked and there was no way for me to get into his phone until I ask him and...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Monia Philip: Hacking of someone whatsapp, deleted text messages, call logs and many more was made easy by DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM . I swear right now am in full control of my spouse phone without touching his...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
BOANTE: I am here to give my testimony about chief dr lucky who helped me in my life, i want to inform the public how i was cured from herpes simplex virus by chief dr lucky,i visited different hospital...

Rest in peace Karl Binger
Ivano Stincardini: My name is Ivano Stincardini and am from Italy. Though I have been wondering if this hack really works in my country Italy so I contacted DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM after contacting this hacker I...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Fabrizio Migliorati: I can’t just believe I just caught my wife last night in an hotel on top of her boss. SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM is the best, it was with this hacker I caught them, well my wife told me she has an all...