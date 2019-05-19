City Urges Parade Spectators To Be Responsible

Bernews - Monday, May 19, 2019

The City of Hamilton is reminding parade spectators that hot coals or any type of barbecues are not permitted on City sidewalks and they encourage...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
City Garbage Collection During Triathlon

City Advisory: Trash Collection & Wheelie Bins

Advisory: City Trash Collection During Triathlon

Advisory: City Trash Collection During Triathlon

Crackdown on sidewalk cooks - Street food could leave you ill

Easter Campers Begin Flocking to Beaches

Cooking without gas



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Youth jailed for 17 years for killing college student at Caribbean J’Ouvert

1 Squad aims to take over dancehall music

Kaream Kharizma boasts of being a ‘Gyal Magnet’

‘Pain’ is a good thing for dancehall duo

Jamaican rapper releases EP

Big money for Festival Song Competition

Kenyan love awes Etana

SPORTS more
Bermuda’s Gold Cup Provisional 40 Players

Entry Opens Earlier For 2020 Newport Race

Thompson Named NVCC Director, Senior Coach

Oxford Will Not Offer Jonte Smith New Contract

Thompson Named NVCC Director, Senior Coach

Oxford Will Not Offer Jonte Smith New Contract

National Athletics Association Track Meet Results

POLITICS more
Senate: Order Of Business For May 22nd

Linton says UWP is ready to govern Dominica

Antigua PM says Barbados agrees to sell shares in LIAT

I am Going to win – Teacher Bonnie

Missing teen mom, one-year-old son return home

Google suspends some business with Huawei after Trump blacklist 

Column: Issues ‘Too Important For Partisanship’

BUSINESS more
Dragons Den Star Advises Entrepreneurs

Dragons Den Star Advises Entrepreneurs

Argus Announce Acquisition Of One Team Health

Bermudian Receives Grant To Attend Consensus

Argus shares dip 5.2% on BSX

Argus acquires One Team Health

Antigua PM says Barbados agrees to sell shares in LIAT

TECH more
Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

CRIME more
Moped gang armed with machetes raid jeweller's shop 

Chedwin Park 'rogue' cops remanded

St Andrew mother charged with producing child pornography, child cruelty

Doctor begged to be let out of locked restaurant to help London Bridge terror victims, inquest hears

Police should have cyber 'key' to unlock encrypted messages, senior officer says

First Tommy Robinson, now Nigel Farage - when did milkshakes become the weapon of choice for protesters? 

Lawyer is first known Briton victim of 'Mexico suicide tourism' after purchasing euthanasia drug abroad

RELATED STORIES
City Garbage Collection During Triathlon

City Advisory: Trash Collection & Wheelie Bins

Advisory: City Trash Collection During Triathlon

Advisory: City Trash Collection During Triathlon

Crackdown on sidewalk cooks - Street food could leave you ill

Easter Campers Begin Flocking to Beaches

Cooking without gas

RECENT COMMENTS
Police hunting for snake at Central
Alisa Mae: Guys credit scores can be changed. I just tried mine and it worked, well before I met SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM my credit score was 473 and I had 21 account closed and 16 inquires to my credit. So I...

ATTIC confident about FATCA
Real: Welcome to ( Real Vampire Kingdom). Do you want to be a vampire,still in human,having talented brain turning to a vampire in a good posture in ten mines time to a human again, with out delaying in...

Adam Hall Wins Minor League Player Of Month
DAVID: HE IS THE BEST HACKER FOR THE JOB HE JUST HELPED ME HEACK INTO MY SPOUSE PHONE AND AS I SPEAK I CAN SPY ON HER PHONE REMOTELY ASOLUTELY ALL YOU CAN HIRE HIM HE IS THE BEST 100% LEGIT...

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean
jimmy: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator (worldcyberhackers) by marica. they gave me...

Coordinators, Ambassadors Helping In Dockyard
Valentina Roila: My God JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM is really wonderful I swear just yesterday I wanted to check my husband phone but it was locked and there was no way for me to get into his phone until I ask him and...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Monia Philip: Hacking of someone whatsapp, deleted text messages, call logs and many more was made easy by DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM . I swear right now am in full control of my spouse phone without touching his...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
BOANTE: I am here to give my testimony about chief dr lucky who helped me in my life, i want to inform the public how i was cured from herpes simplex virus by chief dr lucky,i visited different hospital...

Rest in peace Karl Binger
Ivano Stincardini: My name is Ivano Stincardini and am from Italy. Though I have been wondering if this hack really works in my country Italy so I contacted DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM after contacting this hacker I...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Fabrizio Migliorati: I can’t just believe I just caught my wife last night in an hotel on top of her boss. SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM is the best, it was with this hacker I caught them, well my wife told me she has an all...

Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin jailed in US for up to 12 years
johnson rob: cryptocurrencies mining is a very profitable venture, I was surfing the internet and researching ways i could mine and earn more money via cryptocurrencies and I found Prof.Benati Jordan where he...

RECENT COMMENTS
Police hunting for snake at Central
Alisa Mae: Guys credit scores can be changed. I just tried mine and it worked, well before I met SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM my credit score was 473 and I had 21 account closed and 16 inquires to my credit. So I...

ATTIC confident about FATCA
Real: Welcome to ( Real Vampire Kingdom). Do you want to be a vampire,still in human,having talented brain turning to a vampire in a good posture in ten mines time to a human again, with out delaying in...

Adam Hall Wins Minor League Player Of Month
DAVID: HE IS THE BEST HACKER FOR THE JOB HE JUST HELPED ME HEACK INTO MY SPOUSE PHONE AND AS I SPEAK I CAN SPY ON HER PHONE REMOTELY ASOLUTELY ALL YOU CAN HIRE HIM HE IS THE BEST 100% LEGIT...

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean
jimmy: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator (worldcyberhackers) by marica. they gave me...

Coordinators, Ambassadors Helping In Dockyard
Valentina Roila: My God JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM is really wonderful I swear just yesterday I wanted to check my husband phone but it was locked and there was no way for me to get into his phone until I ask him and...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Monia Philip: Hacking of someone whatsapp, deleted text messages, call logs and many more was made easy by DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM . I swear right now am in full control of my spouse phone without touching his...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
BOANTE: I am here to give my testimony about chief dr lucky who helped me in my life, i want to inform the public how i was cured from herpes simplex virus by chief dr lucky,i visited different hospital...

Rest in peace Karl Binger
Ivano Stincardini: My name is Ivano Stincardini and am from Italy. Though I have been wondering if this hack really works in my country Italy so I contacted DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM after contacting this hacker I...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Fabrizio Migliorati: I can’t just believe I just caught my wife last night in an hotel on top of her boss. SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM is the best, it was with this hacker I caught them, well my wife told me she has an all...

Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin jailed in US for up to 12 years
johnson rob: cryptocurrencies mining is a very profitable venture, I was surfing the internet and researching ways i could mine and earn more money via cryptocurrencies and I found Prof.Benati Jordan where he...