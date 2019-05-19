Premier and children welcomed aboard

Royal Gazette - Monday, May 19, 2019

David Burt, the Premier, paid a visit yesterday to the Royal Fleet Auxiliary ship Mounts Bay as the British disaster relief vessel called on the island.Mr Burt and his children Nia and Ed were given a tour by Captain Jed Macanley of the ship, docked on Front Street, which heads for the...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Premier Meets With RFA Mounts Bay Captain

Disaster relief ship visits island

RFA vessel makes flying visit to island

Royal Fleet ship arrives

Royal Fleet ship to visit Bermuda

The Eagle has docked

Two Royal Fleet Auxiliary ships in port



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Youth jailed for 17 years for killing college student at Caribbean J’Ouvert

1 Squad aims to take over dancehall music

Kaream Kharizma boasts of being a ‘Gyal Magnet’

‘Pain’ is a good thing for dancehall duo

Jamaican rapper releases EP

Big money for Festival Song Competition

Kenyan love awes Etana

SPORTS more
National Athletics Association Track Meet Results

Curtis & Furbert Win Flag Pole To Flag Pole

Skerrit compares UWP team to old “buggy” and “left over soup”

Smith released by Oxford

Thompson takes reins at Village

Provisional 40-Player Rosters For Gold Cup

Provisional 40-Player Rosters For Gold Cup

POLITICS more
Antigua PM says Barbados agrees to sell shares in LIAT

I am Going to win – Teacher Bonnie

Missing teen mom, one-year-old son return home

Google suspends some business with Huawei after Trump blacklist 

Column: Issues ‘Too Important For Partisanship’

Marine Le Pen insists Steve Bannon has 'no part' in EU election campaign as ex-Trump strategist sets up in Paris

Media give anti-black perception of public schools

BUSINESS more
Argus acquires One Team Health

Antigua PM says Barbados agrees to sell shares in LIAT

Marsh And Guy Volunteer For Community Day

Battery Energy Storage System Ribbon Cutting

AXIS Launches Refreshed Brand & Logo

Axis refreshes brand and website

Public views sought on 'open internet'

TECH more
Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

CRIME more
Gunshot in Paget under investigation

Woman 'stable' after crash

Police Confirm Firearm Incident In Paget

Alleged St James lottery scammers arrested, charged

British men avoid prison after conviction for coercing missing Marbella waitress 

Man chops mother and nephew to death

Tears flow for Shante

RELATED STORIES
Premier Meets With RFA Mounts Bay Captain

Disaster relief ship visits island

RFA vessel makes flying visit to island

Royal Fleet ship arrives

Royal Fleet ship to visit Bermuda

The Eagle has docked

Two Royal Fleet Auxiliary ships in port

RECENT COMMENTS
Police hunting for snake at Central
Alisa Mae: Guys credit scores can be changed. I just tried mine and it worked, well before I met SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM my credit score was 473 and I had 21 account closed and 16 inquires to my credit. So I...

ATTIC confident about FATCA
Real: Welcome to ( Real Vampire Kingdom). Do you want to be a vampire,still in human,having talented brain turning to a vampire in a good posture in ten mines time to a human again, with out delaying in...

Adam Hall Wins Minor League Player Of Month
DAVID: HE IS THE BEST HACKER FOR THE JOB HE JUST HELPED ME HEACK INTO MY SPOUSE PHONE AND AS I SPEAK I CAN SPY ON HER PHONE REMOTELY ASOLUTELY ALL YOU CAN HIRE HIM HE IS THE BEST 100% LEGIT...

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean
jimmy: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator (worldcyberhackers) by marica. they gave me...

Coordinators, Ambassadors Helping In Dockyard
Valentina Roila: My God JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM is really wonderful I swear just yesterday I wanted to check my husband phone but it was locked and there was no way for me to get into his phone until I ask him and...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Monia Philip: Hacking of someone whatsapp, deleted text messages, call logs and many more was made easy by DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM . I swear right now am in full control of my spouse phone without touching his...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
BOANTE: I am here to give my testimony about chief dr lucky who helped me in my life, i want to inform the public how i was cured from herpes simplex virus by chief dr lucky,i visited different hospital...

Rest in peace Karl Binger
Ivano Stincardini: My name is Ivano Stincardini and am from Italy. Though I have been wondering if this hack really works in my country Italy so I contacted DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM after contacting this hacker I...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Fabrizio Migliorati: I can’t just believe I just caught my wife last night in an hotel on top of her boss. SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM is the best, it was with this hacker I caught them, well my wife told me she has an all...

Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin jailed in US for up to 12 years
johnson rob: cryptocurrencies mining is a very profitable venture, I was surfing the internet and researching ways i could mine and earn more money via cryptocurrencies and I found Prof.Benati Jordan where he...

RECENT COMMENTS
Police hunting for snake at Central
Alisa Mae: Guys credit scores can be changed. I just tried mine and it worked, well before I met SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM my credit score was 473 and I had 21 account closed and 16 inquires to my credit. So I...

ATTIC confident about FATCA
Real: Welcome to ( Real Vampire Kingdom). Do you want to be a vampire,still in human,having talented brain turning to a vampire in a good posture in ten mines time to a human again, with out delaying in...

Adam Hall Wins Minor League Player Of Month
DAVID: HE IS THE BEST HACKER FOR THE JOB HE JUST HELPED ME HEACK INTO MY SPOUSE PHONE AND AS I SPEAK I CAN SPY ON HER PHONE REMOTELY ASOLUTELY ALL YOU CAN HIRE HIM HE IS THE BEST 100% LEGIT...

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean
jimmy: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator (worldcyberhackers) by marica. they gave me...

Coordinators, Ambassadors Helping In Dockyard
Valentina Roila: My God JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM is really wonderful I swear just yesterday I wanted to check my husband phone but it was locked and there was no way for me to get into his phone until I ask him and...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Monia Philip: Hacking of someone whatsapp, deleted text messages, call logs and many more was made easy by DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM . I swear right now am in full control of my spouse phone without touching his...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
BOANTE: I am here to give my testimony about chief dr lucky who helped me in my life, i want to inform the public how i was cured from herpes simplex virus by chief dr lucky,i visited different hospital...

Rest in peace Karl Binger
Ivano Stincardini: My name is Ivano Stincardini and am from Italy. Though I have been wondering if this hack really works in my country Italy so I contacted DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM after contacting this hacker I...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Fabrizio Migliorati: I can’t just believe I just caught my wife last night in an hotel on top of her boss. SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM is the best, it was with this hacker I caught them, well my wife told me she has an all...

Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin jailed in US for up to 12 years
johnson rob: cryptocurrencies mining is a very profitable venture, I was surfing the internet and researching ways i could mine and earn more money via cryptocurrencies and I found Prof.Benati Jordan where he...