STATHS building a legacy of agricultural science

Jamaica Star - Monday, May 19, 2019

Audley Sanson, head of the agricultural department at the St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS), is convinced that his school has the best agricultural science programme in the country. In fact, he has a five-year plan of making it the best...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Agricultural sector can produce more for School-Feeding Programme - Shaw

Glengoffe High rearing own chickens

Eating what they grow

Dahlia Cole ‘farms up’ Jamaica

Lennon High sustains itself with vibrant agriculture programme

STATHS seeks funding for agricultural-science programme

Knockalva to offer agriculture diploma



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Jamaican acts lace up for Reggae Girlz

TruDiva now has the Flava

Ev'rything Curry to help the kids

Shadrock, the best in 'St Bess'

Portuguese and friends mark Santo Cristo

Running for Team Hope

Youth jailed for 17 years after killing college student at Caribbean J'Ouvert

SPORTS more
Sport Scoreboard, May 20, 2019

Charleston and Lewis lose away

KPMG pull off major upset

Evans endures mixed fortunes

Youth has its day for Tuff Dogs

Cleveland get off the mark

Bay make it three in a row

POLITICS more
Google suspends some business with Huawei after Trump blacklist 

Column: Issues ‘Too Important For Partisanship’

Marine Le Pen insists Steve Bannon has 'no part' in EU election campaign as ex-Trump strategist sets up in Paris

Media give anti-black perception of public schools

Ministry Fact Sheet On Standard Heath Benefit

Photo: Remembering Hugh Shearer

House approves hospital funding-grant change

BUSINESS more
RA: Public Consultation To Discuss Net Neutrality

BEDC seminar on financing co-operatives

Cyber-risk initial focus for AkinovA

Stark message for insurers: digitise or die

Entrepreneurism a learning process for Laws

Tom Mills Joins Capsicum Re Bermuda

Mitchell endorses programme boosting workplace gender equality

TECH more
Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

CRIME more
Man chops mother and nephew to death

Tears flow for Shante

Woman, 22, hurt in bike crash

Awards for uniformed services

Arnold Schwarzenegger kicked during event in South Africa

British citizens who help Isil could face life in prison under updated treason laws, Sajid Javid suggests

Teacher killed himself after feeling "publicly undermined" by senior colleagues

RELATED STORIES
Agricultural sector can produce more for School-Feeding Programme - Shaw

Glengoffe High rearing own chickens

Eating what they grow

Dahlia Cole ‘farms up’ Jamaica

Lennon High sustains itself with vibrant agriculture programme

STATHS seeks funding for agricultural-science programme

Knockalva to offer agriculture diploma

RECENT COMMENTS
Police hunting for snake at Central
Alisa Mae: Guys credit scores can be changed. I just tried mine and it worked, well before I met SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM my credit score was 473 and I had 21 account closed and 16 inquires to my credit. So I...

ATTIC confident about FATCA
Real: Welcome to ( Real Vampire Kingdom). Do you want to be a vampire,still in human,having talented brain turning to a vampire in a good posture in ten mines time to a human again, with out delaying in...

Adam Hall Wins Minor League Player Of Month
DAVID: HE IS THE BEST HACKER FOR THE JOB HE JUST HELPED ME HEACK INTO MY SPOUSE PHONE AND AS I SPEAK I CAN SPY ON HER PHONE REMOTELY ASOLUTELY ALL YOU CAN HIRE HIM HE IS THE BEST 100% LEGIT...

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean
jimmy: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator (worldcyberhackers) by marica. they gave me...

Coordinators, Ambassadors Helping In Dockyard
Valentina Roila: My God JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM is really wonderful I swear just yesterday I wanted to check my husband phone but it was locked and there was no way for me to get into his phone until I ask him and...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Monia Philip: Hacking of someone whatsapp, deleted text messages, call logs and many more was made easy by DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM . I swear right now am in full control of my spouse phone without touching his...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
BOANTE: I am here to give my testimony about chief dr lucky who helped me in my life, i want to inform the public how i was cured from herpes simplex virus by chief dr lucky,i visited different hospital...

Rest in peace Karl Binger
Ivano Stincardini: My name is Ivano Stincardini and am from Italy. Though I have been wondering if this hack really works in my country Italy so I contacted DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM after contacting this hacker I...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Fabrizio Migliorati: I can’t just believe I just caught my wife last night in an hotel on top of her boss. SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM is the best, it was with this hacker I caught them, well my wife told me she has an all...

Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin jailed in US for up to 12 years
johnson rob: cryptocurrencies mining is a very profitable venture, I was surfing the internet and researching ways i could mine and earn more money via cryptocurrencies and I found Prof.Benati Jordan where he...

RECENT COMMENTS
Police hunting for snake at Central
Alisa Mae: Guys credit scores can be changed. I just tried mine and it worked, well before I met SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM my credit score was 473 and I had 21 account closed and 16 inquires to my credit. So I...

ATTIC confident about FATCA
Real: Welcome to ( Real Vampire Kingdom). Do you want to be a vampire,still in human,having talented brain turning to a vampire in a good posture in ten mines time to a human again, with out delaying in...

Adam Hall Wins Minor League Player Of Month
DAVID: HE IS THE BEST HACKER FOR THE JOB HE JUST HELPED ME HEACK INTO MY SPOUSE PHONE AND AS I SPEAK I CAN SPY ON HER PHONE REMOTELY ASOLUTELY ALL YOU CAN HIRE HIM HE IS THE BEST 100% LEGIT...

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean
jimmy: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator (worldcyberhackers) by marica. they gave me...

Coordinators, Ambassadors Helping In Dockyard
Valentina Roila: My God JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM is really wonderful I swear just yesterday I wanted to check my husband phone but it was locked and there was no way for me to get into his phone until I ask him and...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Monia Philip: Hacking of someone whatsapp, deleted text messages, call logs and many more was made easy by DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM . I swear right now am in full control of my spouse phone without touching his...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
BOANTE: I am here to give my testimony about chief dr lucky who helped me in my life, i want to inform the public how i was cured from herpes simplex virus by chief dr lucky,i visited different hospital...

Rest in peace Karl Binger
Ivano Stincardini: My name is Ivano Stincardini and am from Italy. Though I have been wondering if this hack really works in my country Italy so I contacted DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM after contacting this hacker I...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Fabrizio Migliorati: I can’t just believe I just caught my wife last night in an hotel on top of her boss. SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM is the best, it was with this hacker I caught them, well my wife told me she has an all...

Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin jailed in US for up to 12 years
johnson rob: cryptocurrencies mining is a very profitable venture, I was surfing the internet and researching ways i could mine and earn more money via cryptocurrencies and I found Prof.Benati Jordan where he...