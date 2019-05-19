Young Achiever: MSA pupils think tourism

Royal Gazette - Monday, May 19, 2019

Thinking outside the box paid off for a trio of Mount Saint Agnes Academy students, with their tourism video coming top in the Bermuda Tourism Authority's school video competition.The 17-year-old students Dorian Frith, Blake Horseman and Brianna Lopes won a cruise courtesy of KS Watersports...read more

