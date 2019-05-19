Self-made Chef, Viburt ‘Cookie’ Bernard, is a ‘Special Person’

Kaieteur News - Sunday, May 19, 2019

Pull Quote: âHard work keeps a business going; you have to have passion and the right people around you with similar passion. If you are just looking for the money it wonât last, you have to have the passion and love for the work, and that is what we have been doing over the years...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Flooding inside CJIA

Outstanding Mother and Midwife, Carol Trotz, is a ‘Special Person’

It’s impossible for GAWU to divorce itself from the destruction of the sugar industry

I regard Ralph Ramkarran as the third most intolerant leader the PPP birthed

GCB child protection courses commences – First for the year concludes yesterday

Cabinet to consider bailing out cash-strapped GuySuCo

Faith-driven Elaine Grannum is a ‘Special Person’



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Griffiths and the Electric Slide

A girl called GiHRL

Diversity in Cannes - ‘Flight’ makes it to Film Mecca

Jamaican singer Zia Benjamin, reaps intentional success

Ja culture appreciation or appropriation? Pt I

Supreme Ventures connects Reggae Girlz with next generation

WATA sending schoolgirl footballers to Jamaica, Panama friendly

SPORTS more
Supreme Ventures connects Reggae Girlz with next generation

WATA sending schoolgirl footballers to Jamaica, Panama friendly

Holder: Windies have work to do

Through the pain - McLeod takes Diamond League win after aunt’s passing, while Gayle impresses in long jump

Nadal gets revenge over Tsitsipas - Books spot in Italian Open final

Ambris and Reifer named as Windies backups

Harmeling holds firm at BMW Jamaica Classic

POLITICS more
Reorienting the Caribbean’s relationship with Europe

Ruling coalition elected to shock third term

The fiction they feed us

Water shortage solution shelved 5 years ago

More money to spruce up schools

Police announce Temporary Traffic Arrangement for UWP rally on Sunday

Government announces measures to curb bad behaviour in schools

BUSINESS more
UN Environment staff read to St Anne’s Primary School students

Cedric Stephens | NHIP communicators can learn from Obamacare

Oran Hall | Financial advice for early saver

Japanese space start-up aims to compete with US rivals

Reorienting the Caribbean’s relationship with Europe

Ban the SWOT from your next retreat

Tech companies combine to tap digital ad market

TECH more
Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

CRIME more
Somebody lying like horse trotting

Preschooler fatally shoots self

In Barr, Trump has found his champion

Lawmakers could delay weed proposals

In abortion debates, female lawmakers recount their rapes

Taser smugglers bamboozling Customs

‘We’re looking for results’ - British diplomat fires warning shot to Integrity Commission

RELATED STORIES
Flooding inside CJIA

Outstanding Mother and Midwife, Carol Trotz, is a ‘Special Person’

It’s impossible for GAWU to divorce itself from the destruction of the sugar industry

I regard Ralph Ramkarran as the third most intolerant leader the PPP birthed

GCB child protection courses commences – First for the year concludes yesterday

Cabinet to consider bailing out cash-strapped GuySuCo

Faith-driven Elaine Grannum is a ‘Special Person’

RECENT COMMENTS
Adam Hall Wins Minor League Player Of Month
DAVID: HE IS THE BEST HACKER FOR THE JOB HE JUST HELPED ME HEACK INTO MY SPOUSE PHONE AND AS I SPEAK I CAN SPY ON HER PHONE REMOTELY ASOLUTELY ALL YOU CAN HIRE HIM HE IS THE BEST 100% LEGIT...

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean
jimmy: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator (worldcyberhackers) by marica. they gave me...

Coordinators, Ambassadors Helping In Dockyard
Valentina Roila: My God JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM is really wonderful I swear just yesterday I wanted to check my husband phone but it was locked and there was no way for me to get into his phone until I ask him and...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Monia Philip: Hacking of someone whatsapp, deleted text messages, call logs and many more was made easy by DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM . I swear right now am in full control of my spouse phone without touching his...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
BOANTE: I am here to give my testimony about chief dr lucky who helped me in my life, i want to inform the public how i was cured from herpes simplex virus by chief dr lucky,i visited different hospital...

Rest in peace Karl Binger
Ivano Stincardini: My name is Ivano Stincardini and am from Italy. Though I have been wondering if this hack really works in my country Italy so I contacted DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM after contacting this hacker I...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Fabrizio Migliorati: I can’t just believe I just caught my wife last night in an hotel on top of her boss. SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM is the best, it was with this hacker I caught them, well my wife told me she has an all...

Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin jailed in US for up to 12 years
johnson rob: cryptocurrencies mining is a very profitable venture, I was surfing the internet and researching ways i could mine and earn more money via cryptocurrencies and I found Prof.Benati Jordan where he...

We need to wake up - Reggae artiste encourages people to get educated on technology
David Urru: thank you DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for a successful hack that was done yesterday. Thanks and now I have full access to the phone this hacker helped me In hacking.

BA customer details hacked
DAVID: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

RECENT COMMENTS
Adam Hall Wins Minor League Player Of Month
DAVID: HE IS THE BEST HACKER FOR THE JOB HE JUST HELPED ME HEACK INTO MY SPOUSE PHONE AND AS I SPEAK I CAN SPY ON HER PHONE REMOTELY ASOLUTELY ALL YOU CAN HIRE HIM HE IS THE BEST 100% LEGIT...

Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean
jimmy: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator (worldcyberhackers) by marica. they gave me...

Coordinators, Ambassadors Helping In Dockyard
Valentina Roila: My God JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM is really wonderful I swear just yesterday I wanted to check my husband phone but it was locked and there was no way for me to get into his phone until I ask him and...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Monia Philip: Hacking of someone whatsapp, deleted text messages, call logs and many more was made easy by DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM . I swear right now am in full control of my spouse phone without touching his...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
BOANTE: I am here to give my testimony about chief dr lucky who helped me in my life, i want to inform the public how i was cured from herpes simplex virus by chief dr lucky,i visited different hospital...

Rest in peace Karl Binger
Ivano Stincardini: My name is Ivano Stincardini and am from Italy. Though I have been wondering if this hack really works in my country Italy so I contacted DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM after contacting this hacker I...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Fabrizio Migliorati: I can’t just believe I just caught my wife last night in an hotel on top of her boss. SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM is the best, it was with this hacker I caught them, well my wife told me she has an all...

Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin jailed in US for up to 12 years
johnson rob: cryptocurrencies mining is a very profitable venture, I was surfing the internet and researching ways i could mine and earn more money via cryptocurrencies and I found Prof.Benati Jordan where he...

We need to wake up - Reggae artiste encourages people to get educated on technology
David Urru: thank you DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for a successful hack that was done yesterday. Thanks and now I have full access to the phone this hacker helped me In hacking.

BA customer details hacked
DAVID: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...