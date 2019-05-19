Trump lifts steel, aluminium tariffs on Canada, Mexico

Jamaica Observer - Saturday, May 19, 2019

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) â President Donald Trump on Friday announced a deal to lift US tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from Canada and Mexico that had created friction between the neighbours and blocked a new North American free trade agreement.read more

US lifts tariffs on steel, aluminum imports from Canada, Mexico

US, EU to 'immediately resolve' steel, aluminium tariffs — Mnuchin

Canada tariffs on US goods begin

Canada hits back at US with tariffs on metals, bourbon and orange juice

EU to launch counter-tariffs against US on Friday

Mexico hits US pork, cheese, grapes in reply to Trump tariffs

Canada's Trudeau accuses China of 'dumping' aluminium and steel on global markets



