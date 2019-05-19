Drink-driver pays price for second Elephant

Royal Gazette - Saturday, May 19, 2019

A 36-year-old man was fined $1,500 and banned from the roads for 18 months yesterday after he was snared at a roadside breath test checkpoint.Magistrates' Court heard John Perinchief's car was pulled over at a checkpoint on Crow Lane, near Hamilton. Officers suspected he had been drinking and...read more

0
