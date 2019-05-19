Jamaican lawyer a no show in matter involving former attorney general

Jamaica Observer - Saturday, May 19, 2019

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (CMC) â Jamaica-born Queen's Counsel Vincent Nelson is due to appear in court on June 4, after he failed to appear on Thursday in the case against former Attorney General Anand Ramlogan and former United National Congress (UNC) legislator, Gerald Ramdeen.read more

