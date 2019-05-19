Anxiety, hope as church schools wait to reopen in Sri Lanka

Jamaica Gleaner - Saturday, May 19, 2019

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP): Catholic officials and parents in Sri Lanka are hopeful that church-run schools will begin to reopen soon for the first time since last monthâs devastating Easter Sunday attacks on churches and hotels. All of the island...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
First mass in Sri Lanka churches since Easter Sunday massacre

Grief stricken relatives bid farewell to Sri Lanka terror attack victims at ceremony outside devastated church 

Sri Lanka blames local Islamist extremist group for Easter bombings that killed 290

More than 200 die in blasts on Easter Sunday

Hundreds dead, multiple hurt in Sri Lanka blasts

Five Britons killed in Sri Lanka terror attacks which left more than 200 dead, foreign ministry confirms  

Sri Lanka explosions: Casualties after churches and hotels targeted on Easter Sunday



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Jamaicans working in all areas of Bond film

Kicking the habit – getting high on music

Jamaican make-over for ‘Alice in Wonderland’

Reggae Girlz Lapathon runs off today

Capitalising on Girlz’s success

No grudges - Panama to take Girlz friendly seriously but claim no bitterness felt

Guyana Carnival 7’s Rugby STAG Beer, Let’s Bet Sports on board

SPORTS more
Nadal advances to Rome semis - Federer, Osaka withdraw due to injuries

Titans square off for Legal Light trophy

PSG coach rules out Griezmann move

Brazil’s Neymar returns for Copa

Juventus part ways with Allegri

Wolfe-Mullings: Interest growing in MYF competitions

Reggae Girlz Lapathon runs off today

POLITICS more
Rebuilding the walls – Part I

Hand-in-Hand U-19 Inter-County CricketHinds, Bookie hit fifties as Demerara beat E’bo by 96 runs

Attorney General targeted in social media attack

Woodpecker Products Junior National Squash Tournament Wiltshire large and in charge with night four win over Alphonso

John Briceño Says P.U.P. Ready for Early Elections

A Bi-Partisan Approach to the I.C.J., Finally

P.U.P. to Support G.O.B.’s Amendments to Maritime Areas Act

BUSINESS more
Diesel Goes Up by Three Cents

Argus shares at 52-week low

Stevens named Victor president

Abir cheers delisting, highlights EU links

ABIR Applauds Bermuda’s Removal From EU List

Business leaders welcome blacklist decision

Bermuda Industry Groups Applaud EU Decision

TECH more
Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

CRIME more
Mother of six stabbed to death by husband

Trio charged for trading counterfeit US currency

Gunmen brutalise, shoot at, rob Black Bush rice farmer and family-hold teen daughter hostage until they escape

Eva’s story Part IV

VPA launches campaign to end violence against children

Mayor to revisit Port Maria Transportation Centre issue

Big win for INDECOM

RELATED STORIES
First mass in Sri Lanka churches since Easter Sunday massacre

Grief stricken relatives bid farewell to Sri Lanka terror attack victims at ceremony outside devastated church 

Sri Lanka blames local Islamist extremist group for Easter bombings that killed 290

More than 200 die in blasts on Easter Sunday

Hundreds dead, multiple hurt in Sri Lanka blasts

Five Britons killed in Sri Lanka terror attacks which left more than 200 dead, foreign ministry confirms  

Sri Lanka explosions: Casualties after churches and hotels targeted on Easter Sunday

RECENT COMMENTS
Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean
jimmy: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator (worldcyberhackers) by marica. they gave me...

Coordinators, Ambassadors Helping In Dockyard
Valentina Roila: My God JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM is really wonderful I swear just yesterday I wanted to check my husband phone but it was locked and there was no way for me to get into his phone until I ask him and...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Monia Philip: Hacking of someone whatsapp, deleted text messages, call logs and many more was made easy by DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM . I swear right now am in full control of my spouse phone without touching his...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
BOANTE: I am here to give my testimony about chief dr lucky who helped me in my life, i want to inform the public how i was cured from herpes simplex virus by chief dr lucky,i visited different hospital...

Rest in peace Karl Binger
Ivano Stincardini: My name is Ivano Stincardini and am from Italy. Though I have been wondering if this hack really works in my country Italy so I contacted DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM after contacting this hacker I...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Fabrizio Migliorati: I can’t just believe I just caught my wife last night in an hotel on top of her boss. SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM is the best, it was with this hacker I caught them, well my wife told me she has an all...

Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin jailed in US for up to 12 years
johnson rob: cryptocurrencies mining is a very profitable venture, I was surfing the internet and researching ways i could mine and earn more money via cryptocurrencies and I found Prof.Benati Jordan where he...

We need to wake up - Reggae artiste encourages people to get educated on technology
David Urru: thank you DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for a successful hack that was done yesterday. Thanks and now I have full access to the phone this hacker helped me In hacking.

BA customer details hacked
DAVID: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

Business opportunity workshops for residents of Blue, John Crow Mountains
Aaaaaa: Aaaaaaaa

RECENT COMMENTS
Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean
jimmy: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator (worldcyberhackers) by marica. they gave me...

Coordinators, Ambassadors Helping In Dockyard
Valentina Roila: My God JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM is really wonderful I swear just yesterday I wanted to check my husband phone but it was locked and there was no way for me to get into his phone until I ask him and...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Monia Philip: Hacking of someone whatsapp, deleted text messages, call logs and many more was made easy by DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM . I swear right now am in full control of my spouse phone without touching his...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
BOANTE: I am here to give my testimony about chief dr lucky who helped me in my life, i want to inform the public how i was cured from herpes simplex virus by chief dr lucky,i visited different hospital...

Rest in peace Karl Binger
Ivano Stincardini: My name is Ivano Stincardini and am from Italy. Though I have been wondering if this hack really works in my country Italy so I contacted DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM after contacting this hacker I...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Fabrizio Migliorati: I can’t just believe I just caught my wife last night in an hotel on top of her boss. SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM is the best, it was with this hacker I caught them, well my wife told me she has an all...

Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin jailed in US for up to 12 years
johnson rob: cryptocurrencies mining is a very profitable venture, I was surfing the internet and researching ways i could mine and earn more money via cryptocurrencies and I found Prof.Benati Jordan where he...

We need to wake up - Reggae artiste encourages people to get educated on technology
David Urru: thank you DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for a successful hack that was done yesterday. Thanks and now I have full access to the phone this hacker helped me In hacking.

BA customer details hacked
DAVID: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

Business opportunity workshops for residents of Blue, John Crow Mountains
Aaaaaa: Aaaaaaaa