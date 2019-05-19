GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup – Bartica FA SemisRivers View oppose Lazio today

Kaieteur News - Saturday, May 19, 2019

Omar Persaud and Mark Hoyte scored a goal each to guide Lazio FC to victory over Agatash United FC, 2-0, the result sealed Lazioâ s place in the semi finals of the Bartica leg of the GFF/KFC Under-20 knockout tournament. Both Lazio goals came in the first half of a scruffy encounter on a...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup – West Demerara FAPouderoyen collide with Den Amstel on Sunday to decide #1 club

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup – Bartica FAPotaro Strikers and Rivers View advance

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup – Bartica FACleavon Murray’s hat-trick ‘Finger-Licking Good’ at start of tournament

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup –Rupununi FA…Playoffs set for Thursday and Friday

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup Round Up Essequibo Coast Pomeroon FA Leg underway

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup – EBFA Timehri Panthers beat Grove Hi Tech to advance to the final

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup –Rupununi FA LegTerminators expire Tabatinga as play kicks off



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Guyana Carnival 7’s Rugby STAG Beer, Let’s Bet Sports on board

Weh Dem Up To: Cutty Ranks makes big moves overseas

Not About Eve returns to NY

Festival Song participant injured in crash

Vanessa Bling to headline Blush in St Thomas

Chromatic Sound gets two new members

Estelle goes ‘lights out’ on new single

SPORTS more
Guyana Carnival 7’s Rugby STAG Beer, Let’s Bet Sports on board

Hand-in-Hand U-19 Inter-County CricketHinds, Bookie hit fifties as Demerara beat E’bo by 96 runs

KFC supports Fisherman Masters for NY Independence Cup

Match Officials Appointed for 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup

Man, 22, found guilty of killing another with cricket bat

Eastern Division Youth Basketball Cup 2019 is Launched

Weekly Round Up: $B water rescue… Missing teen murdered… Bolt jumps into Paris scooter market

POLITICS more
Hand-in-Hand U-19 Inter-County CricketHinds, Bookie hit fifties as Demerara beat E’bo by 96 runs

Attorney General targeted in social media attack

Woodpecker Products Junior National Squash Tournament Wiltshire large and in charge with night four win over Alphonso

John Briceño Says P.U.P. Ready for Early Elections

A Bi-Partisan Approach to the I.C.J., Finally

P.U.P. to Support G.O.B.’s Amendments to Maritime Areas Act

Kempe On EU Removing Island From Tax List

BUSINESS more
Diesel Goes Up by Three Cents

Argus shares at 52-week low

Stevens named Victor president

Abir cheers delisting, highlights EU links

ABIR Applauds Bermuda’s Removal From EU List

Business leaders welcome blacklist decision

Bermuda Industry Groups Applaud EU Decision

TECH more
Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

CRIME more
A state of emergency on crime should be declared

Man, 22, found guilty of killing another with cricket bat

Man gets two years for robbery

Will Zena Armstrong Face a Murder Charge for the Stabbing Death of Ana Villanueva?

ComPol Williams Explains Instructions to Release Attorney Without Ammunition Charge

Home Invasion in King’s Park, Belize City

Eastern Division Youth Basketball Cup 2019 is Launched

RELATED STORIES
GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup – West Demerara FAPouderoyen collide with Den Amstel on Sunday to decide #1 club

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup – Bartica FAPotaro Strikers and Rivers View advance

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup – Bartica FACleavon Murray’s hat-trick ‘Finger-Licking Good’ at start of tournament

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup –Rupununi FA…Playoffs set for Thursday and Friday

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup Round Up Essequibo Coast Pomeroon FA Leg underway

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup – EBFA Timehri Panthers beat Grove Hi Tech to advance to the final

GFF/KFC U20 Independence KO Cup –Rupununi FA LegTerminators expire Tabatinga as play kicks off

RECENT COMMENTS
Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean
jimmy: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator (worldcyberhackers) by marica. they gave me...

Coordinators, Ambassadors Helping In Dockyard
Valentina Roila: My God JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM is really wonderful I swear just yesterday I wanted to check my husband phone but it was locked and there was no way for me to get into his phone until I ask him and...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Monia Philip: Hacking of someone whatsapp, deleted text messages, call logs and many more was made easy by DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM . I swear right now am in full control of my spouse phone without touching his...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
BOANTE: I am here to give my testimony about chief dr lucky who helped me in my life, i want to inform the public how i was cured from herpes simplex virus by chief dr lucky,i visited different hospital...

Rest in peace Karl Binger
Ivano Stincardini: My name is Ivano Stincardini and am from Italy. Though I have been wondering if this hack really works in my country Italy so I contacted DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM after contacting this hacker I...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Fabrizio Migliorati: I can’t just believe I just caught my wife last night in an hotel on top of her boss. SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM is the best, it was with this hacker I caught them, well my wife told me she has an all...

Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin jailed in US for up to 12 years
johnson rob: cryptocurrencies mining is a very profitable venture, I was surfing the internet and researching ways i could mine and earn more money via cryptocurrencies and I found Prof.Benati Jordan where he...

We need to wake up - Reggae artiste encourages people to get educated on technology
David Urru: thank you DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for a successful hack that was done yesterday. Thanks and now I have full access to the phone this hacker helped me In hacking.

BA customer details hacked
DAVID: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

Business opportunity workshops for residents of Blue, John Crow Mountains
Aaaaaa: Aaaaaaaa

RECENT COMMENTS
Hub-spoke airlift in the Caribbean
jimmy: My life was falling apart, I was being cheated and abused, I had to know the truth and needed proof. i saw a recommendation about a private investigator (worldcyberhackers) by marica. they gave me...

Coordinators, Ambassadors Helping In Dockyard
Valentina Roila: My God JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM is really wonderful I swear just yesterday I wanted to check my husband phone but it was locked and there was no way for me to get into his phone until I ask him and...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Monia Philip: Hacking of someone whatsapp, deleted text messages, call logs and many more was made easy by DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM . I swear right now am in full control of my spouse phone without touching his...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
BOANTE: I am here to give my testimony about chief dr lucky who helped me in my life, i want to inform the public how i was cured from herpes simplex virus by chief dr lucky,i visited different hospital...

Rest in peace Karl Binger
Ivano Stincardini: My name is Ivano Stincardini and am from Italy. Though I have been wondering if this hack really works in my country Italy so I contacted DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM after contacting this hacker I...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Fabrizio Migliorati: I can’t just believe I just caught my wife last night in an hotel on top of her boss. SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM is the best, it was with this hacker I caught them, well my wife told me she has an all...

Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin jailed in US for up to 12 years
johnson rob: cryptocurrencies mining is a very profitable venture, I was surfing the internet and researching ways i could mine and earn more money via cryptocurrencies and I found Prof.Benati Jordan where he...

We need to wake up - Reggae artiste encourages people to get educated on technology
David Urru: thank you DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for a successful hack that was done yesterday. Thanks and now I have full access to the phone this hacker helped me In hacking.

BA customer details hacked
DAVID: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

Business opportunity workshops for residents of Blue, John Crow Mountains
Aaaaaa: Aaaaaaaa