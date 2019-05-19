Looking at ALL Angles of Cyber Bullying

Channel 5 Belize - Saturday, May 19, 2019

The Attorney Generalâs Ministry is working on a piece of legislation that would address cyber-bullying. The government has long since been working on the legislation but it was recently this [...]read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Finnegan and Musa Tit-for-Tat

Less Money for Judiciary, More Money for AG’s Ministry

Minister of Education Denounces Cyber Bullying

The Attorney General Weighs In on Urgent Need for Cyber Bullying Legislation

A.G. Spars with Mark Lizarraga

Cabinet Shuffles for Third Time in a Year

Experts Say Cyber-Bullying is a Real Concern in Belize



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Weh Dem Up To: Cutty Ranks makes big moves overseas

Not About Eve returns to NY

Festival Song participant injured in crash

Vanessa Bling to headline Blush in St Thomas

Chromatic Sound gets two new members

Estelle goes ‘lights out’ on new single

‘And Then’ hits number one

SPORTS more
Eastern Division Youth Basketball Cup 2019 is Launched

Weekly Round Up: $B water rescue… Missing teen murdered… Bolt jumps into Paris scooter market

Brazil’s Formiga to play in seventh World Cup

Three do the double in schools’ netball

Linton says a UWP government will manage the number of Haitians entering Dominica

Rain delays Windies scoring rush

England named favourites to win Cricket World Cup

POLITICS more
John Briceño Says P.U.P. Ready for Early Elections

A Bi-Partisan Approach to the I.C.J., Finally

P.U.P. to Support G.O.B.’s Amendments to Maritime Areas Act

Kempe On EU Removing Island From Tax List

Weekly Round Up: $B water rescue… Missing teen murdered… Bolt jumps into Paris scooter market

Govt Seek Feedback On Work Permit Policies

Minister: 2019 Transport Green Paper Released

BUSINESS more
Diesel Goes Up by Three Cents

Argus shares at 52-week low

Stevens named Victor president

Abir cheers delisting, highlights EU links

ABIR Applauds Bermuda’s Removal From EU List

Business leaders welcome blacklist decision

Bermuda Industry Groups Applaud EU Decision

TECH more
Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

CRIME more
Home Invasion in King’s Park, Belize City

Eastern Division Youth Basketball Cup 2019 is Launched

Weekly Round Up: $B water rescue… Missing teen murdered… Bolt jumps into Paris scooter market

Appeal For Witnesses To Harassment Incident

PUBLIC NOTICE: Jewellers International cautions against possible scam

'Weight and balance' errors caused deadly Cuba air crash — report

Police: teen harassed in bus terminal

RELATED STORIES
Finnegan and Musa Tit-for-Tat

Less Money for Judiciary, More Money for AG’s Ministry

Minister of Education Denounces Cyber Bullying

The Attorney General Weighs In on Urgent Need for Cyber Bullying Legislation

A.G. Spars with Mark Lizarraga

Cabinet Shuffles for Third Time in a Year

Experts Say Cyber-Bullying is a Real Concern in Belize

RECENT COMMENTS
Coordinators, Ambassadors Helping In Dockyard
Valentina Roila: My God JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM is really wonderful I swear just yesterday I wanted to check my husband phone but it was locked and there was no way for me to get into his phone until I ask him and...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Monia Philip: Hacking of someone whatsapp, deleted text messages, call logs and many more was made easy by DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM . I swear right now am in full control of my spouse phone without touching his...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
BOANTE: I am here to give my testimony about chief dr lucky who helped me in my life, i want to inform the public how i was cured from herpes simplex virus by chief dr lucky,i visited different hospital...

Rest in peace Karl Binger
Ivano Stincardini: My name is Ivano Stincardini and am from Italy. Though I have been wondering if this hack really works in my country Italy so I contacted DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM after contacting this hacker I...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Fabrizio Migliorati: I can’t just believe I just caught my wife last night in an hotel on top of her boss. SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM is the best, it was with this hacker I caught them, well my wife told me she has an all...

Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin jailed in US for up to 12 years
johnson rob: cryptocurrencies mining is a very profitable venture, I was surfing the internet and researching ways i could mine and earn more money via cryptocurrencies and I found Prof.Benati Jordan where he...

We need to wake up - Reggae artiste encourages people to get educated on technology
David Urru: thank you DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for a successful hack that was done yesterday. Thanks and now I have full access to the phone this hacker helped me In hacking.

BA customer details hacked
DAVID: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

Business opportunity workshops for residents of Blue, John Crow Mountains
Aaaaaa: Aaaaaaaa

Bermuda Pacers Track Club Meet Results
Danika Freitas: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

RECENT COMMENTS
Coordinators, Ambassadors Helping In Dockyard
Valentina Roila: My God JEAJAMHACKER@GMAIL.COM is really wonderful I swear just yesterday I wanted to check my husband phone but it was locked and there was no way for me to get into his phone until I ask him and...

Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Monia Philip: Hacking of someone whatsapp, deleted text messages, call logs and many more was made easy by DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM . I swear right now am in full control of my spouse phone without touching his...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
BOANTE: I am here to give my testimony about chief dr lucky who helped me in my life, i want to inform the public how i was cured from herpes simplex virus by chief dr lucky,i visited different hospital...

Rest in peace Karl Binger
Ivano Stincardini: My name is Ivano Stincardini and am from Italy. Though I have been wondering if this hack really works in my country Italy so I contacted DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM after contacting this hacker I...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Fabrizio Migliorati: I can’t just believe I just caught my wife last night in an hotel on top of her boss. SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM is the best, it was with this hacker I caught them, well my wife told me she has an all...

Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin jailed in US for up to 12 years
johnson rob: cryptocurrencies mining is a very profitable venture, I was surfing the internet and researching ways i could mine and earn more money via cryptocurrencies and I found Prof.Benati Jordan where he...

We need to wake up - Reggae artiste encourages people to get educated on technology
David Urru: thank you DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for a successful hack that was done yesterday. Thanks and now I have full access to the phone this hacker helped me In hacking.

BA customer details hacked
DAVID: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

Business opportunity workshops for residents of Blue, John Crow Mountains
Aaaaaa: Aaaaaaaa

Bermuda Pacers Track Club Meet Results
Danika Freitas: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...