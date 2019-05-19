Trump delays decision on auto tariffs for up to six months

Jamaica Observer - Friday, May 19, 2019

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) â President Donald Trump on Friday announced a six-month delay in imposing steep tariffs on auto imports, seeking to pressure Europe and Japan into bargaining table concessions on trade.The decision marked a temporary reprieve from what would have been a...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
New NAFTA will shake up business

Auto industry urges US to hit brakes on proposed car tariffs

BMW warns Trump car tariffs would cost US jobs

EU warns auto tariffs could lead to US$300b retaliation

Mexico, EU to retaliate over US tariffs

Trump plans to go ahead with steel, aluminum tariffs on EU

Ford scuttles Mexico plant as Trump targets GM



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Weh Dem Up To: Cutty Ranks makes big moves overseas

Not About Eve returns to NY

Festival Song participant injured in crash

Vanessa Bling to headline Blush in St Thomas

Chromatic Sound gets two new members

Estelle goes ‘lights out’ on new single

‘And Then’ hits number one

SPORTS more
Rain delays Windies scoring rush

England named favourites to win Cricket World Cup

Fundraising Target Exceeded For Dad/Daughter

Terceira Continues Competing In Netherlands

Saltus Win BSSF Middle School Hockey

Rawlins & Sussex Win Big Over MCC Cricketers

Terceira Continues Competing In Netherlands

POLITICS more
Minister: 2019 Transport Green Paper Released

French government waters down unpopular new speed limits days before European elections

Mitchell concerned about Grenada’s track record in court

‘Require Publication Of All Such Appointments’

‘Require Publication Of All Such Appointments’

Minister On Gang Prevention In Primary Schools

‘Social Development’ Cabinet Committee Formed

BUSINESS more
Stevens named Victor president

Abir cheers delisting, highlights EU links

ABIR Applauds Bermuda’s Removal From EU List

Business leaders welcome blacklist decision

Bermuda Industry Groups Applaud EU Decision

Bermuda Removed From EU Tax Blacklist

Stephens named Victor president

TECH more
Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

CRIME more
House: Gang prevention in schools

I am able: Real V.I. living his dream despite disability

Two women held in $5-m cocaine bust

Aziza gets her car back

Minister On Gang Prevention In Primary Schools

Minister On Gang Prevention In Primary Schools

Man killed in Mandeville drive-by shooting

RELATED STORIES
New NAFTA will shake up business

Auto industry urges US to hit brakes on proposed car tariffs

BMW warns Trump car tariffs would cost US jobs

EU warns auto tariffs could lead to US$300b retaliation

Mexico, EU to retaliate over US tariffs

Trump plans to go ahead with steel, aluminum tariffs on EU

Ford scuttles Mexico plant as Trump targets GM

RECENT COMMENTS
Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Monia Philip: Hacking of someone whatsapp, deleted text messages, call logs and many more was made easy by DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM . I swear right now am in full control of my spouse phone without touching his...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
BOANTE: I am here to give my testimony about chief dr lucky who helped me in my life, i want to inform the public how i was cured from herpes simplex virus by chief dr lucky,i visited different hospital...

Rest in peace Karl Binger
Ivano Stincardini: My name is Ivano Stincardini and am from Italy. Though I have been wondering if this hack really works in my country Italy so I contacted DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM after contacting this hacker I...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Fabrizio Migliorati: I can’t just believe I just caught my wife last night in an hotel on top of her boss. SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM is the best, it was with this hacker I caught them, well my wife told me she has an all...

Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin jailed in US for up to 12 years
johnson rob: cryptocurrencies mining is a very profitable venture, I was surfing the internet and researching ways i could mine and earn more money via cryptocurrencies and I found Prof.Benati Jordan where he...

We need to wake up - Reggae artiste encourages people to get educated on technology
David Urru: thank you DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for a successful hack that was done yesterday. Thanks and now I have full access to the phone this hacker helped me In hacking.

BA customer details hacked
DAVID: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

Business opportunity workshops for residents of Blue, John Crow Mountains
Aaaaaa: Aaaaaaaa

Bermuda Pacers Track Club Meet Results
Danika Freitas: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Police hunting for snake at Central
David L Wilson: Hello Everyone Here Have you Lost Money On "Binary Option",Or you think you are losing it ? , Then You need a good IT personel,Cyber Technician,Hacker to help you hack into the follow. e.g Hacking...

RECENT COMMENTS
Funeral for Keisha on Friday
Monia Philip: Hacking of someone whatsapp, deleted text messages, call logs and many more was made easy by DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM . I swear right now am in full control of my spouse phone without touching his...

Woman destined for London nabbed with cocaine at NMIA
BOANTE: I am here to give my testimony about chief dr lucky who helped me in my life, i want to inform the public how i was cured from herpes simplex virus by chief dr lucky,i visited different hospital...

Rest in peace Karl Binger
Ivano Stincardini: My name is Ivano Stincardini and am from Italy. Though I have been wondering if this hack really works in my country Italy so I contacted DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM after contacting this hacker I...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Fabrizio Migliorati: I can’t just believe I just caught my wife last night in an hotel on top of her boss. SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM is the best, it was with this hacker I caught them, well my wife told me she has an all...

Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin jailed in US for up to 12 years
johnson rob: cryptocurrencies mining is a very profitable venture, I was surfing the internet and researching ways i could mine and earn more money via cryptocurrencies and I found Prof.Benati Jordan where he...

We need to wake up - Reggae artiste encourages people to get educated on technology
David Urru: thank you DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for a successful hack that was done yesterday. Thanks and now I have full access to the phone this hacker helped me In hacking.

BA customer details hacked
DAVID: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

Business opportunity workshops for residents of Blue, John Crow Mountains
Aaaaaa: Aaaaaaaa

Bermuda Pacers Track Club Meet Results
Danika Freitas: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Police hunting for snake at Central
David L Wilson: Hello Everyone Here Have you Lost Money On "Binary Option",Or you think you are losing it ? , Then You need a good IT personel,Cyber Technician,Hacker to help you hack into the follow. e.g Hacking...