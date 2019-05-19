Cabinet finally approves GRA’s issuance of duty-free concessions for teachers

Kaieteur News - Friday, May 19, 2019

Seven months after the Guyana Teachers Union [GTU]), signed an agreement with Government, through its Education Ministry, public school teachers are yet to receive duty free concessions for vehicles. However 300 duty free concessions for vehicles were agreed upon for the educators as part of...read more

