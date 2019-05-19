Community enhancement transforming South Mackenzie

Kaieteur News - Tuesday, May 19, 2019

Communities located in South Mackenzie, Linden are seeing extensive transformation as a result of a community enhancement proje ct which is the brainchild of the Community Development Council (CDC) and the Community Policing Group (CPG). The project aims to bring the communities back to its...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Gov’t, UNICEF partner on ‘Safe School Project’ for children of Venezuelan migrants

New Guinness Street Football Champ to be crowned in Linden on Saturday

Linden Town Week Schools Basketball semifinals on this afternoon at MHS courtChrtistianburg Wismar tackle LTI, Mackenzie High collide...

Linden Mayor’s Cup FootballStage set for grand finale between Eagles United and Haynes Winners Connection tonight

Linden Town Week kicks off

Min. Ramjattan hints at stipends for CPGs― encouraged them to keep up the good work

Thousands participate in the Inaugural Linden Boat Parade & Bridge Light-up



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Connecting the dots: Linkages in the Orange Economy

Changes for 29th Int’l Ocho Rios Jazz Festival

Gem Myers walked away from the ‘Culture’ - Gem Myers did not take the ‘high’ road

Give them a show! - Menzies expects Reggae Girlz to go off in style at home against Panama

No surprises in Reggae Girlz World Cup squad – Price

Andi-Ites in the nick of time

JahDore heads to court

SPORTS more
Tight games in U-21 netball

Lone goal puts Wales in

Mice all Oval

TJ retakes Davis Cup control

Give them a show! - Menzies expects Reggae Girlz to go off in style at home against Panama

Molynes, Olympic secure Magnum JN KSAFA titles

Reifer impressed by WI players

POLITICS more
TJ retakes Davis Cup control

JCA steps up search for coach

Holness appeals for protection of children in Labour Day address

Review the law, Integrity Commission urges

Numerous State entities in breach of Fiscal Management and Accountability Act – PAC

John Saldivar Urges U.D.P. to ‘Embrace the Inevitable Competition for Leadership’

3 U.D.P. Candidates for Caribbean Shores, So Far

BUSINESS more
Connecting the dots: Linkages in the Orange Economy

China retaliates in deepening trade row over tariffs

China fires back at US with tariff hike on goods worth US$60 b

Amazon offers employees US$10,000 to quit, launch delivery business

Forex erodes GraceKennedy's Q1 profit

NCB completes takeover of Guardian Holdings

IDB Hosts Innovation Workshop to Spur Economic Growth

TECH more
Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

CRIME more
Five protesters and army major shot dead in Sudan protests as ousted president Bashir charged over crackdown 

Gem Myers walked away from the ‘Culture’ - Gem Myers did not take the ‘high’ road

This Day in History — May 14

Celebration turns to mourning for 'Tutty Gran Rosie'

SDC launches anti-violence campaign in Hanover

JahDore heads to court

The Stealing of Rosewood from Santa Teresa Village, Toledo

RELATED STORIES
Gov’t, UNICEF partner on ‘Safe School Project’ for children of Venezuelan migrants

New Guinness Street Football Champ to be crowned in Linden on Saturday

Linden Town Week Schools Basketball semifinals on this afternoon at MHS courtChrtistianburg Wismar tackle LTI, Mackenzie High collide...

Linden Mayor’s Cup FootballStage set for grand finale between Eagles United and Haynes Winners Connection tonight

Linden Town Week kicks off

Min. Ramjattan hints at stipends for CPGs― encouraged them to keep up the good work

Thousands participate in the Inaugural Linden Boat Parade & Bridge Light-up

RECENT COMMENTS
Rest in peace Karl Binger
Pina Civitareale: My boy friend is a bloody lair. Have been talking to him on facebook for a year now I never knew the guy I was talking to is a female using a guy pictures. How did I find out? It was up to a year...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Fabrizio Migliorati: I can’t just believe I just caught my wife last night in an hotel on top of her boss. SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM is the best, it was with this hacker I caught them, well my wife told me she has an all...

Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin jailed in US for up to 12 years
johnson rob: cryptocurrencies mining is a very profitable venture, I was surfing the internet and researching ways i could mine and earn more money via cryptocurrencies and I found Prof.Benati Jordan where he...

We need to wake up - Reggae artiste encourages people to get educated on technology
David Urru: thank you DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for a successful hack that was done yesterday. Thanks and now I have full access to the phone this hacker helped me In hacking.

BA customer details hacked
DAVID: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

Business opportunity workshops for residents of Blue, John Crow Mountains
Aaaaaa: Aaaaaaaa

Bermuda Pacers Track Club Meet Results
Danika Freitas: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Police hunting for snake at Central
David L Wilson: Hello Everyone Here Have you Lost Money On "Binary Option",Or you think you are losing it ? , Then You need a good IT personel,Cyber Technician,Hacker to help you hack into the follow. e.g Hacking...

Adam Hall Wins Minor League Player Of Month
johnson rob: We are best when it comes to hacking.. Our services include: 1. School Grades Change 2. Drivers License 3. Hack email 4. Database hack 5. Facebook, Whatsapp 6. Hack Call Logs, 7. Retrieve...

Aziza wants her car back
johnson rob: We are best when it comes to hacking.. Our services include: 1. School Grades Change 2. Drivers License 3. Hack email 4. Database hack 5. Facebook, Whatsapp 6. Hack Call Logs, 7. Retrieve...

RECENT COMMENTS
Rest in peace Karl Binger
Pina Civitareale: My boy friend is a bloody lair. Have been talking to him on facebook for a year now I never knew the guy I was talking to is a female using a guy pictures. How did I find out? It was up to a year...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Fabrizio Migliorati: I can’t just believe I just caught my wife last night in an hotel on top of her boss. SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM is the best, it was with this hacker I caught them, well my wife told me she has an all...

Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin jailed in US for up to 12 years
johnson rob: cryptocurrencies mining is a very profitable venture, I was surfing the internet and researching ways i could mine and earn more money via cryptocurrencies and I found Prof.Benati Jordan where he...

We need to wake up - Reggae artiste encourages people to get educated on technology
David Urru: thank you DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for a successful hack that was done yesterday. Thanks and now I have full access to the phone this hacker helped me In hacking.

BA customer details hacked
DAVID: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

Business opportunity workshops for residents of Blue, John Crow Mountains
Aaaaaa: Aaaaaaaa

Bermuda Pacers Track Club Meet Results
Danika Freitas: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Police hunting for snake at Central
David L Wilson: Hello Everyone Here Have you Lost Money On "Binary Option",Or you think you are losing it ? , Then You need a good IT personel,Cyber Technician,Hacker to help you hack into the follow. e.g Hacking...

Adam Hall Wins Minor League Player Of Month
johnson rob: We are best when it comes to hacking.. Our services include: 1. School Grades Change 2. Drivers License 3. Hack email 4. Database hack 5. Facebook, Whatsapp 6. Hack Call Logs, 7. Retrieve...

Aziza wants her car back
johnson rob: We are best when it comes to hacking.. Our services include: 1. School Grades Change 2. Drivers License 3. Hack email 4. Database hack 5. Facebook, Whatsapp 6. Hack Call Logs, 7. Retrieve...