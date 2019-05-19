CARICOM calls for end to US embargo against Cuba

Jamaica Observer - Monday, May 19, 2019

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC) â Secretary Gneral of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), Irwin LaRocque, Monday called on the United States to lift the âunwarranted economic embargo and sanctionsâ against Cuba. Addressing the 22nd meeting of the Council for Foreign and Community...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Caricom warns of elusive peace in Venezuela

CARICOM delegation arrives in Costa Rica to hold talks on Venezuela

CARICOM leaders appeal for calm in Venezuela

CARICOM team to meet US on Venezuela

CARICOM Secretary General says EU’s shifting tax compliance requirements encroaching on CARICOM’s sovereignty

Bahamas wants Caricom to be resolute with its position on Venezuela

CARICOM will not interfere in Venezuela’s internal affairs says Secretary General



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
BNG Lecture Series Featuring Ashley Dunn

Author Stephanie Williams To Host Dinner Event

‘The Art Of Preservation’ Opening May 17

Great fun at PFC Cooler Fête

Raging Fyah tours for ‘Better Tomorrow’

GIRL POWER - DJ Naz wins first round of Guinness Sounds of Greatness

G Maffiah encouraged by support for latest single

SPORTS more
Smith Wins Ironman Santa Rosa Age Group

Nurse to receive Official Funeral

IN PICTURES: Cabinet tour of PMH

New Zealander Wins RenRe Junior Gold Cup

ANNOUNCEMENT: Dowasco apologizes for unscheduled service interruptions

Sutton, Thomas College Win NEAC Championship

Sutton, Thomas College Win NEAC Championship

POLITICS more
Official Govt & Legal Notices For May 13th 2019

IN PICTURES: Cabinet tours new national hospital

IN PICTURES: Cabinet tour of PMH

Liquor Licence Amendment In Operation Today

Still no all-clear for Holness, others statutory declarations by Integrity Commission

Austrian region issues 'Ten commandments for asylum-seekers'

Audio: Premier, Ministers, MPs Speaking In House

BUSINESS more
BAS and BF&M trade on BSX

Only one black woman in Times’ rich list

Upbeat Trends with One Eleven Moda

Audio: Premier, Ministers, MPs Speaking In House

Audio: Premier, Ministers, MPs Speaking In House

Appleby announces promotions

AXA XL Staff Hold ‘Global Day of Giving’

TECH more
Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

CRIME more
Two murdered in Riverton City

Teenager arrested following death of 15-year-old girl thought to have taken ecstasy 

It was a terrible sight... Clarendon schoolgirl found murdered in Four Paths

Jewellery store burgled in St George's

Teen killed in gun attack on compound of Maxfield Park clinic

Police Investigating Burglary In St. George’s

Moped gang jailed for 67 years as police say scooter crime has halved since their capture

RELATED STORIES
Caricom warns of elusive peace in Venezuela

CARICOM delegation arrives in Costa Rica to hold talks on Venezuela

CARICOM leaders appeal for calm in Venezuela

CARICOM team to meet US on Venezuela

CARICOM Secretary General says EU’s shifting tax compliance requirements encroaching on CARICOM’s sovereignty

Bahamas wants Caricom to be resolute with its position on Venezuela

CARICOM will not interfere in Venezuela’s internal affairs says Secretary General

RECENT COMMENTS
Rest in peace Karl Binger
Pina Civitareale: My boy friend is a bloody lair. Have been talking to him on facebook for a year now I never knew the guy I was talking to is a female using a guy pictures. How did I find out? It was up to a year...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Fabrizio Migliorati: I can’t just believe I just caught my wife last night in an hotel on top of her boss. SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM is the best, it was with this hacker I caught them, well my wife told me she has an all...

Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin jailed in US for up to 12 years
johnson rob: cryptocurrencies mining is a very profitable venture, I was surfing the internet and researching ways i could mine and earn more money via cryptocurrencies and I found Prof.Benati Jordan where he...

We need to wake up - Reggae artiste encourages people to get educated on technology
David Urru: thank you DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for a successful hack that was done yesterday. Thanks and now I have full access to the phone this hacker helped me In hacking.

BA customer details hacked
DAVID: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

Business opportunity workshops for residents of Blue, John Crow Mountains
Aaaaaa: Aaaaaaaa

Bermuda Pacers Track Club Meet Results
Danika Freitas: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Police hunting for snake at Central
David L Wilson: Hello Everyone Here Have you Lost Money On "Binary Option",Or you think you are losing it ? , Then You need a good IT personel,Cyber Technician,Hacker to help you hack into the follow. e.g Hacking...

Adam Hall Wins Minor League Player Of Month
johnson rob: We are best when it comes to hacking.. Our services include: 1. School Grades Change 2. Drivers License 3. Hack email 4. Database hack 5. Facebook, Whatsapp 6. Hack Call Logs, 7. Retrieve...

Aziza wants her car back
johnson rob: We are best when it comes to hacking.. Our services include: 1. School Grades Change 2. Drivers License 3. Hack email 4. Database hack 5. Facebook, Whatsapp 6. Hack Call Logs, 7. Retrieve...

RECENT COMMENTS
Rest in peace Karl Binger
Pina Civitareale: My boy friend is a bloody lair. Have been talking to him on facebook for a year now I never knew the guy I was talking to is a female using a guy pictures. How did I find out? It was up to a year...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Fabrizio Migliorati: I can’t just believe I just caught my wife last night in an hotel on top of her boss. SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM is the best, it was with this hacker I caught them, well my wife told me she has an all...

Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin jailed in US for up to 12 years
johnson rob: cryptocurrencies mining is a very profitable venture, I was surfing the internet and researching ways i could mine and earn more money via cryptocurrencies and I found Prof.Benati Jordan where he...

We need to wake up - Reggae artiste encourages people to get educated on technology
David Urru: thank you DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for a successful hack that was done yesterday. Thanks and now I have full access to the phone this hacker helped me In hacking.

BA customer details hacked
DAVID: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

Business opportunity workshops for residents of Blue, John Crow Mountains
Aaaaaa: Aaaaaaaa

Bermuda Pacers Track Club Meet Results
Danika Freitas: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Police hunting for snake at Central
David L Wilson: Hello Everyone Here Have you Lost Money On "Binary Option",Or you think you are losing it ? , Then You need a good IT personel,Cyber Technician,Hacker to help you hack into the follow. e.g Hacking...

Adam Hall Wins Minor League Player Of Month
johnson rob: We are best when it comes to hacking.. Our services include: 1. School Grades Change 2. Drivers License 3. Hack email 4. Database hack 5. Facebook, Whatsapp 6. Hack Call Logs, 7. Retrieve...

Aziza wants her car back
johnson rob: We are best when it comes to hacking.. Our services include: 1. School Grades Change 2. Drivers License 3. Hack email 4. Database hack 5. Facebook, Whatsapp 6. Hack Call Logs, 7. Retrieve...