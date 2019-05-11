Clement Marcellin appeals to Vieille Case constituents to ‘rise up’ for a better future

Dominica News Online - Monday, May 19, 2019

I am running to restore a broken system which no longer delivers on the promise of a brighter future,â UWP candidate, Clement Marellin told supporters in Penville on Saturday night. Marcellin was on Saturday 11th May 2019, officially declared the...read more

0
RELATED STORIES
PAID POST: A shining Star from the North

COMMENTARY: Will the tides turn for the Vieille Case Constituency this time around?

Candle light vigil to be held in wake of Penville tragedy

President Savarin extends condolences on tragic passing of Penville men

Statement by the President of Dominica on the tragic death of five young men of Penville

UWP Vielle Case hopeful apologizes for ‘silence’ on issues

Alex Birmingham to contest Vieille Case for UWP



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Giving mothers a voice

Giving new mothers a voice

Gregory's foundation delivers on promise

Koffee, toast of IRAWMA

Castro Brown dies of heart attack

DJ Naz draws first blood

Greats to get their due

SPORTS more
Registration Open For Iron Kids Triathlon

Windies falter against Bangladesh despite Hope, Holder fifties

Nikki Bascome To Fight Philippines Boxer In June

Results: Burchall Brothers, Matthews Cup Races

Results: BBA Winners Edge Road Race

Results: Gold Point Archery Outdoor League

Icons of motorsport recognised

POLITICS more
Astaphan says PM ‘entitled’ to meet with public officers

Security Minister lauds members of JDF

Dunkley: Questions Revealed ‘Important Facts’

Weeks: We Need To Address Homelessness

UK Government: No Plans For Order Or Timetable

Minister Updates On Department of Corrections

The ongoing dread of panic attacks

BUSINESS more
AXA XL Staff Hold ‘Global Day of Giving’

Axa XL staff show heart on day of giving

Somers reports a $3.6m loss

US magazine tie-in to boost tourism

Former BIBA CEO launches French holiday rental

Major General's trust speech equips businesses

Digital-asset bank project eyes Bermuda

TECH more
Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

CRIME more
Clarendon man, infant located

Security Minister lauds members of JDF

Eight al-Qaeda linked militants charged with LGBT murders in Bangladesh

London Bridge's youngest victim died when she slipped in high heels attempting to flee terrorists

Minister Updates On Department of Corrections

Motorcyclist attacks and robs woman

Police car chasing suspect hits motorcyclist

RELATED STORIES
PAID POST: A shining Star from the North

COMMENTARY: Will the tides turn for the Vieille Case Constituency this time around?

Candle light vigil to be held in wake of Penville tragedy

President Savarin extends condolences on tragic passing of Penville men

Statement by the President of Dominica on the tragic death of five young men of Penville

UWP Vielle Case hopeful apologizes for ‘silence’ on issues

Alex Birmingham to contest Vieille Case for UWP

RECENT COMMENTS
Rest in peace Karl Binger
Freccia Fiorilli: I don’t know why I don’t fall for this love shit cause have been cheated on so many Times and I kept on catching them with the help of DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM. so am not sure if there is any...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Fabrizio Migliorati: I can’t just believe I just caught my wife last night in an hotel on top of her boss. SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM is the best, it was with this hacker I caught them, well my wife told me she has an all...

Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin jailed in US for up to 12 years
johnson rob: cryptocurrencies mining is a very profitable venture, I was surfing the internet and researching ways i could mine and earn more money via cryptocurrencies and I found Prof.Benati Jordan where he...

We need to wake up - Reggae artiste encourages people to get educated on technology
David Urru: thank you DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for a successful hack that was done yesterday. Thanks and now I have full access to the phone this hacker helped me In hacking.

BA customer details hacked
DAVID: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

Business opportunity workshops for residents of Blue, John Crow Mountains
Aaaaaa: Aaaaaaaa

Bermuda Pacers Track Club Meet Results
Danika Freitas: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Police hunting for snake at Central
David L Wilson: Hello Everyone Here Have you Lost Money On "Binary Option",Or you think you are losing it ? , Then You need a good IT personel,Cyber Technician,Hacker to help you hack into the follow. e.g Hacking...

Adam Hall Wins Minor League Player Of Month
johnson rob: We are best when it comes to hacking.. Our services include: 1. School Grades Change 2. Drivers License 3. Hack email 4. Database hack 5. Facebook, Whatsapp 6. Hack Call Logs, 7. Retrieve...

Aziza wants her car back
johnson rob: We are best when it comes to hacking.. Our services include: 1. School Grades Change 2. Drivers License 3. Hack email 4. Database hack 5. Facebook, Whatsapp 6. Hack Call Logs, 7. Retrieve...

RECENT COMMENTS
Rest in peace Karl Binger
Freccia Fiorilli: I don’t know why I don’t fall for this love shit cause have been cheated on so many Times and I kept on catching them with the help of DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM. so am not sure if there is any...

Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Fabrizio Migliorati: I can’t just believe I just caught my wife last night in an hotel on top of her boss. SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM is the best, it was with this hacker I caught them, well my wife told me she has an all...

Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin jailed in US for up to 12 years
johnson rob: cryptocurrencies mining is a very profitable venture, I was surfing the internet and researching ways i could mine and earn more money via cryptocurrencies and I found Prof.Benati Jordan where he...

We need to wake up - Reggae artiste encourages people to get educated on technology
David Urru: thank you DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for a successful hack that was done yesterday. Thanks and now I have full access to the phone this hacker helped me In hacking.

BA customer details hacked
DAVID: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

Business opportunity workshops for residents of Blue, John Crow Mountains
Aaaaaa: Aaaaaaaa

Bermuda Pacers Track Club Meet Results
Danika Freitas: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Police hunting for snake at Central
David L Wilson: Hello Everyone Here Have you Lost Money On "Binary Option",Or you think you are losing it ? , Then You need a good IT personel,Cyber Technician,Hacker to help you hack into the follow. e.g Hacking...

Adam Hall Wins Minor League Player Of Month
johnson rob: We are best when it comes to hacking.. Our services include: 1. School Grades Change 2. Drivers License 3. Hack email 4. Database hack 5. Facebook, Whatsapp 6. Hack Call Logs, 7. Retrieve...

Aziza wants her car back
johnson rob: We are best when it comes to hacking.. Our services include: 1. School Grades Change 2. Drivers License 3. Hack email 4. Database hack 5. Facebook, Whatsapp 6. Hack Call Logs, 7. Retrieve...