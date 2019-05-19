Anger at Cumberland High School

Jamaica Observer - Monday, May 19, 2019

A recommendation by the Cumberland High board to bypass Acting Principal Darien Henry and appoint another person to head the school has enraged parents and students, who are planning a street protest for this Thursday.read more

0
RELATED STORIES
PEP is here to stay, Cumberland principal tells Mico students

Cumberland High insists students must comply with school rules

Problems at Cumberland High

What makes a successful school?

Tension at Tarrant

A step in the right direction

Failing principals = failing schools



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Photos/Video: Somersfield Academy Spring Fair

Bermuda Day Parade To Start From Front Street

We are proud moms! - Mothers of entertainers say motherhood is the absolute best!

Photos: Kardias Club ‘Tea With A Twist’ Event

Audio: Larrita Adderley, Brotha Richie “I Believe”

Story of the Song | No woman No Cry – an ode to women everywhere

The silent revolution

SPORTS more
Brittons Hill, BDFSP in semis

Platano Power off the mark

Third Madrid Open title for Djokovic

Nisbett Begins Competing In The Netherlands

Witt's advantage reduced

Lambert heaps praise on Pan Am Games duo

Charleston held by Saint Louis

POLITICS more
Is Her Majesty's Loyal Opposition still loyal?

No transitioning

DLP: Hoyte changed political discourse in Barbados

PM: I've lost a dear a friend

Antigua and Barbuda makes a bid for Barbados’ shares in LIAT

Belizeans have spoken... politicians should respect them

KEMEISHA BROWN MARTINEZ: Feeds off the energy of her son while doing her business creations

BUSINESS more
Bridging gender disparities…Encourage women to take up roles in Information Technology

Minister welcomes S&P's positive outlook

Antigua and Barbuda makes a bid for Barbados’ shares in LIAT

Ashley’s Lemonade Is Available In St. George’s

Third Point Re Announces Q1 Earnings Results

Coconut collaborators - Industry board negotiating deals with ­companies to ­execute $3b ­commercial plan

Investment incentives plain common sense

TECH more
Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

CRIME more
Battle brewing

Security firm foils church robbery

Mother's Day tragedy... two women killed in York Town

Police Appeal For Witnesses To Handbag Snatch

Student who killed himself in St Paul's Cathedral missed two months of university, family say

Anjem Choudary disciple who radicalised teenager to carry out Lee Rigby style attack out of prison and living mile from his mentor

Motorcyclist hurt in Paget crash

RELATED STORIES
PEP is here to stay, Cumberland principal tells Mico students

Cumberland High insists students must comply with school rules

Problems at Cumberland High

What makes a successful school?

Tension at Tarrant

A step in the right direction

Failing principals = failing schools

RECENT COMMENTS
Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Fabrizio Migliorati: I can’t just believe I just caught my wife last night in an hotel on top of her boss. SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM is the best, it was with this hacker I caught them, well my wife told me she has an all...

Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin jailed in US for up to 12 years
johnson rob: cryptocurrencies mining is a very profitable venture, I was surfing the internet and researching ways i could mine and earn more money via cryptocurrencies and I found Prof.Benati Jordan where he...

We need to wake up - Reggae artiste encourages people to get educated on technology
David Urru: thank you DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for a successful hack that was done yesterday. Thanks and now I have full access to the phone this hacker helped me In hacking.

BA customer details hacked
DAVID: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

Business opportunity workshops for residents of Blue, John Crow Mountains
Aaaaaa: Aaaaaaaa

Bermuda Pacers Track Club Meet Results
Danika Freitas: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Police hunting for snake at Central
David L Wilson: Hello Everyone Here Have you Lost Money On "Binary Option",Or you think you are losing it ? , Then You need a good IT personel,Cyber Technician,Hacker to help you hack into the follow. e.g Hacking...

Adam Hall Wins Minor League Player Of Month
johnson rob: We are best when it comes to hacking.. Our services include: 1. School Grades Change 2. Drivers License 3. Hack email 4. Database hack 5. Facebook, Whatsapp 6. Hack Call Logs, 7. Retrieve...

Aziza wants her car back
johnson rob: We are best when it comes to hacking.. Our services include: 1. School Grades Change 2. Drivers License 3. Hack email 4. Database hack 5. Facebook, Whatsapp 6. Hack Call Logs, 7. Retrieve...

Mobay bridge to be repaired
ALONSO: if you are having a low credit score or battling with negative listings,late payment history and repossessions on your credit report,i'll recommend to you this certain ethical hacker with the...

RECENT COMMENTS
Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Fabrizio Migliorati: I can’t just believe I just caught my wife last night in an hotel on top of her boss. SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM is the best, it was with this hacker I caught them, well my wife told me she has an all...

Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin jailed in US for up to 12 years
johnson rob: cryptocurrencies mining is a very profitable venture, I was surfing the internet and researching ways i could mine and earn more money via cryptocurrencies and I found Prof.Benati Jordan where he...

We need to wake up - Reggae artiste encourages people to get educated on technology
David Urru: thank you DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for a successful hack that was done yesterday. Thanks and now I have full access to the phone this hacker helped me In hacking.

BA customer details hacked
DAVID: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

Business opportunity workshops for residents of Blue, John Crow Mountains
Aaaaaa: Aaaaaaaa

Bermuda Pacers Track Club Meet Results
Danika Freitas: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Police hunting for snake at Central
David L Wilson: Hello Everyone Here Have you Lost Money On "Binary Option",Or you think you are losing it ? , Then You need a good IT personel,Cyber Technician,Hacker to help you hack into the follow. e.g Hacking...

Adam Hall Wins Minor League Player Of Month
johnson rob: We are best when it comes to hacking.. Our services include: 1. School Grades Change 2. Drivers License 3. Hack email 4. Database hack 5. Facebook, Whatsapp 6. Hack Call Logs, 7. Retrieve...

Aziza wants her car back
johnson rob: We are best when it comes to hacking.. Our services include: 1. School Grades Change 2. Drivers License 3. Hack email 4. Database hack 5. Facebook, Whatsapp 6. Hack Call Logs, 7. Retrieve...

Mobay bridge to be repaired
ALONSO: if you are having a low credit score or battling with negative listings,late payment history and repossessions on your credit report,i'll recommend to you this certain ethical hacker with the...