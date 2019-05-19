Save your eyesight

Jamaica Observer - Sunday, May 19, 2019

ÃÂ ÃÂ BY now you would have likely heard that refined sugar and excess sugar can damage your health and have caused hundreds of thousands of people to suffer horribly, die prematurely and age painfully.read more

0
RELATED STORIES
Tufton urges people with diabetes to get screened for diabetic retinopathy

Diabetes Association of Jamaica targets 1,200 people

Dominica Diabetic Retinopathy Programme receives funding from Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust

Focus on Diabetic Retinopathy for World Sight Day

Focus on Diabetic Retinopathy for World Sight Day

HEALTH TALK: How diabetes affects your eyes

HEALTH TALK: What Type 2 diabetes does to your health



User:

User:

ENTERTAINMENT more
Story of the Song | No woman No Cry – an ode to women everywhere

The silent revolution

An ode to mother

Doing it for mom

Buju album coming

Point Fortin Engine Room at full steam

Third World for Groovin'

SPORTS more
DaCosta, Parchment strike with long-shot Uncle Frank

'Dougie' Bell, Comrie among Honorees at KC USA Dinner

Time to ‘relay’ step up! - Jamaicans look to big names as World Relays climax

Portmore, Waterhouse face Haitians in Concacaf Champions Cup

​Ambris’ century spurs Windies to record run chase

Past the Finishing Post

Djokovic beats Thiem to reach Madrid Open final

POLITICS more
KEMEISHA BROWN MARTINEZ: Feeds off the energy of her son while doing her business creations

Sunday Brew — May 12, 2019

Mikael Phillips knocks Government's transport policy

More witnesses testify in Black Bush Polder truck driver murder

Former MP Michael Anthony Abraham A.A laid to rest─“he served his country with distinction” – PM Nagamootoo

GECOM commissioners, Tender Board head, GuySuCo officials fail to declare assets

Guyana awaits the CCJ ruling

BUSINESS more
Coconut collaborators - Industry board negotiating deals with ­companies to ­execute $3b ­commercial plan

Investment incentives plain common sense

Indebted to Death?

David Hall re-elected as IIA Caribbean district representative

Missing money refunded to account

What's in a sector?

My APPS-olute travel essentials

TECH more
Grevious bodily harm and sex offences dominate court session

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crash at Melville Hall

Dominica joins the rest of the world in observing World Down Syndrome today

Dominican women urged to address their challenges

Dominica joins the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day

Sour Sour wins the 2019 Road March title

Linton outlines plans for a UWP government

CRIME more
Story of the Song | No woman No Cry – an ode to women everywhere

DaCosta, Parchment strike with long-shot Uncle Frank

JCF vows clampdown on ‘hustling’ cops

Public defender gives SOE high marks

Motorcyclist Injured In Collision With Police

Modern day investing and the 'Thieves Cant'

Christian painter punches sister in the face

RELATED STORIES
Tufton urges people with diabetes to get screened for diabetic retinopathy

Diabetes Association of Jamaica targets 1,200 people

Dominica Diabetic Retinopathy Programme receives funding from Queen Elizabeth Diamond Jubilee Trust

Focus on Diabetic Retinopathy for World Sight Day

Focus on Diabetic Retinopathy for World Sight Day

HEALTH TALK: How diabetes affects your eyes

HEALTH TALK: What Type 2 diabetes does to your health

RECENT COMMENTS
Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Fabrizio Migliorati: I can’t just believe I just caught my wife last night in an hotel on top of her boss. SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM is the best, it was with this hacker I caught them, well my wife told me she has an all...

Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin jailed in US for up to 12 years
johnson rob: cryptocurrencies mining is a very profitable venture, I was surfing the internet and researching ways i could mine and earn more money via cryptocurrencies and I found Prof.Benati Jordan where he...

We need to wake up - Reggae artiste encourages people to get educated on technology
David Urru: thank you DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for a successful hack that was done yesterday. Thanks and now I have full access to the phone this hacker helped me In hacking.

BA customer details hacked
DAVID: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

Business opportunity workshops for residents of Blue, John Crow Mountains
Aaaaaa: Aaaaaaaa

Bermuda Pacers Track Club Meet Results
Danika Freitas: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Police hunting for snake at Central
David L Wilson: Hello Everyone Here Have you Lost Money On "Binary Option",Or you think you are losing it ? , Then You need a good IT personel,Cyber Technician,Hacker to help you hack into the follow. e.g Hacking...

Adam Hall Wins Minor League Player Of Month
johnson rob: We are best when it comes to hacking.. Our services include: 1. School Grades Change 2. Drivers License 3. Hack email 4. Database hack 5. Facebook, Whatsapp 6. Hack Call Logs, 7. Retrieve...

Aziza wants her car back
johnson rob: We are best when it comes to hacking.. Our services include: 1. School Grades Change 2. Drivers License 3. Hack email 4. Database hack 5. Facebook, Whatsapp 6. Hack Call Logs, 7. Retrieve...

Mobay bridge to be repaired
ALONSO: if you are having a low credit score or battling with negative listings,late payment history and repossessions on your credit report,i'll recommend to you this certain ethical hacker with the...

RECENT COMMENTS
Where is God in the midst of disaster?
Fabrizio Migliorati: I can’t just believe I just caught my wife last night in an hotel on top of her boss. SPYEXPERT0@GMAIL.COM is the best, it was with this hacker I caught them, well my wife told me she has an all...

Fake German heiress Anna Sorokin jailed in US for up to 12 years
johnson rob: cryptocurrencies mining is a very profitable venture, I was surfing the internet and researching ways i could mine and earn more money via cryptocurrencies and I found Prof.Benati Jordan where he...

We need to wake up - Reggae artiste encourages people to get educated on technology
David Urru: thank you DARKHATTHACKER@GMAIL.COM for a successful hack that was done yesterday. Thanks and now I have full access to the phone this hacker helped me In hacking.

BA customer details hacked
DAVID: They are all scammers, they will make you pay after which they will give you an excuse asking you to pay more money, they have ripped me of $2000, i promised i was going to expose them. I figured...

Business opportunity workshops for residents of Blue, John Crow Mountains
Aaaaaa: Aaaaaaaa

Bermuda Pacers Track Club Meet Results
Danika Freitas: I strongly recommend the service of a GREAT Hacker to you and his email is hackersolution89@gmail.com. I have used him quite a number of times and he has never disappointed me. He does all types...

Police hunting for snake at Central
David L Wilson: Hello Everyone Here Have you Lost Money On "Binary Option",Or you think you are losing it ? , Then You need a good IT personel,Cyber Technician,Hacker to help you hack into the follow. e.g Hacking...

Adam Hall Wins Minor League Player Of Month
johnson rob: We are best when it comes to hacking.. Our services include: 1. School Grades Change 2. Drivers License 3. Hack email 4. Database hack 5. Facebook, Whatsapp 6. Hack Call Logs, 7. Retrieve...

Aziza wants her car back
johnson rob: We are best when it comes to hacking.. Our services include: 1. School Grades Change 2. Drivers License 3. Hack email 4. Database hack 5. Facebook, Whatsapp 6. Hack Call Logs, 7. Retrieve...

Mobay bridge to be repaired
ALONSO: if you are having a low credit score or battling with negative listings,late payment history and repossessions on your credit report,i'll recommend to you this certain ethical hacker with the...